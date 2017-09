WR Jared Abbrederis was signed by the Packers from their practice squad Saturday (Oct. 3). Abbrederis, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound second-year player out of the University of Wisconsin, was originally drafted by the Packers with their second of two fifth-round picks in the 2014 draft. He spent the entire 2014 season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in training camp. Abbrederis was released by Green Bay on Sept. 5, and has been on the Packers’ practice squad since signing on Sept. 7.