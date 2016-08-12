Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

C JC Tretter didn't practice this week because of illness, leaving his status up in the air for the preseason opener against Cleveland on Friday night. Tretter had been filling in for starter Corey Linsley, who is on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury, since training camp opened. If Tretter can't play Friday, versatile lineman Don Barclay is next in line to make the start.

ILB Jake Ryan has been sidelined since last week because of a hamstring injury. Ryan had been lining up beside rookie Blake Martinez as the inside starters in the Green Bay's base defense. With Ryan sidelined, fourth-year pro Sam Barrington is expected to make the start in the first preseason game against the Browns on Friday night. Barrington was activated from the PUP list Tuesday after missing all but the first game last season because of a foot injury.

OLB Clay Matthews was held out of practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Since it was the Packers' last open practice of the week, the defensive standout would seem unlikely to play the team's first preseason game Friday night against the Cleveland Browns. That would leave Nick Perry and Julius Peppers as the probable starting combination on the outside after the 36-year-old Peppers has been getting limited reps in practice since training camp started.

WR Randall Cobb didn't practice Wednesday because of a calf injury and may not play the first preseason game Friday night against the Browns. Even with fellow starter Jordy Nelson still on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury, the Packers have plenty of depth at receiver to showcase Friday.