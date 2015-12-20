Preview: Packers at Raiders

The Green Bay Packers look to clinch a playoff berth while maintaining their hold on the top spot in the NFC North with a victory over the host Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Green Bay posted its second straight victory last week - a 28-7 triumph over Dallas - to move one game ahead of Minnesota, which has dropped two in a row.

The Packers, who have won their last two road games after losing the previous two, host the Vikings in the season finale for both clubs. A tie - or losses or ties by Tampa Bay and either Washington or the New York Giants - also would secure a postseason spot for Green Bay, which has won six straight meetings with Oakland. The Raiders are aiming to register their third win in four games and reach .500 this late in the season for the first time since finishing 2011 with an 8-8 record. Oakland is coming off a 15-12 victory at Denver that ended its eight-game losing streak against the AFC West-rival Broncos.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -3. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (9-4): Aaron Rodgers is hoping for a strong finish to an abnormally subpar season. The two-time MVP has completed only 61.2 percent of his passes, his lowest rate since taking over the starting quarterback role, while posting a 97.5 passer rating - his worst since 2008. Eddie Lacy is coming off a performance in which he rushed for a season-high 124 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS (6-7): Oakland used a superb defensive effort to upset Denver, allowing only 34 rushing yards and limiting the Broncos to four field goals while rallying from a 12-0 halftime deficit. Khalil Mack tied the franchise record with five sacks to raise his league-leading total to 14 and pull within two of the single-season team mark set in 2005 by Derrick Burgess. Amari Cooper, who was hampered by a foot injury last week, needs 80 receiving yards to become the first rookie in club history with 1,000.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Raiders QB Derek Carr has recorded six 300-yard passing performances, one shy of joining Rich Gannon (10 in 2002) as the only players in team history with at least seven in a season.

2. Green Bay CB Sam Shields is unlikely to play Sunday due to a concussion.

3. Oakland S Charles Woodson needs one interception to pass Ken Riley (65) for fifth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Packers 31, Raiders 23