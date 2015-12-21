Packers beat Raiders to stay on course

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was far from a football masterpiece, but the playoff-bound Green Bay Packers weren’t worried about artistic style points after their 30-20 victory against the Oakland Raiders at the O.co Coliseum on Sunday.

The Packers (10-4) officially clinched a postseason spot midway through the first quarter when Carolina defeated the New York Giants with a last-second field goal. By defeating the Raiders, Green Bay maintained a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

The Packers reached the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

“We’re right where I want to be,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re right where we need to be. The style points you can flush that. I‘m sick and tired of talking about negativities. They belong here. We’ve won 10 games. We lost three games on the last play of the game, and Denver beat us.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for only 204 yards and a touchdown, and the Raiders outgained the Packers 372 yards to 293. But Packers rookie cornerback Damarious Randall returned an interception 43 yards for a score, Mason Crosby kicked three field goals, and wide receiver James Jones caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

“Everyone always tries to come with what happened last year,” Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga said. “This isn’t last year. This is a new year. This is a different team. It’s about winning games at the end of the day. We’ve been able to do that. I know offensively there’s a lot of stuff we need to clean up and we can do better.”

Green Bay defeated the Raiders (6-8) for the seventh straight time and eliminated Oakland from playoff contention on a rainy day. For the 13th consecutive season, the Raiders will finish without a winning record or a playoff berth.

“It hurts,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “It hurt my heart to be honest because I know how much work I put into this, how much work our team puts into this, our coaches. I know the sacrifice during the week and even during the offseason.”

Rodgers completed 22 of 39 passes and was intercepted once, late in the fourth quarter. Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers had 2 1/2 sacks, giving him 135 for his career.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper caught six passes for 120 yards and a career-high two touchdowns. Cooper became the first rookie in Raiders history with 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He also is the first Raider since Randy Moss in 2005 to crack the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

“I guess it’s a good thing to do, but people go for 1,000 yards every year,” Cooper said. So it’s not really a big thing.

The Packers extended their one-point halftime lead to 17-13 on Crosby’s 24-yard field goal with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders answered with an eight-play, 81 touchdown drive, Carr hitting Cooper on a 26-yard touchdown pass that gave Oakland a 20-17 lead with 6:48 left in the third.

Green Bay quickly got the lead back, marching 53 yards in three plays as Rodgers threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jones, who played for the Raiders last season. That put Green Bay ahead 24-20 with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter.

“Last couple games we’ve had ugly weather and we’ve been able to come out with some wins, so it’s huge man,” Jones said. “We’re not playing the best football. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but whenever you can come out here on somebody’s home turf and get a win, it’s a good feeling.”

The Packers extended their lead to 27-20 when Crosby connected from 21 yards with 10:01 left to play, capping a 92-yard, 19-play drive. Crosby’s 33-yard field goal made it 30-20 with 4:25 left.

The Packers capitalized on a pair of Carr interceptions to build a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Facing third-and-9 from the Raiders’ 17, Carr tried to hit tight end Clive Walford over the middle, but safety Micah Hyde sliced in front to intercept. That set up fullback John Kuhn’s 5-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the first quarter.

On Oakland’s next possession, Carr threw high and wide to wide receiver Seth Roberts on first down. Carr’s fastball went through Roberts’ hands to Randall, who caught it and ran untouched 43 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 4:53 left in the quarter.

“You can’t dig yourself into a hole early like that,” said Raiders safety Charles Woodson, a former Packer. “We gave them 14 points early on in the game.”

The Raiders cut Green Bay’s lead to 14-6 with a pair of Sebastian Janikowski field goals. The Packers appeared ready to pad their lead late in the half, but Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa stripped the ball from running back James Starks and recovered at the Oakland 21 with 1:22 left.

Carr marched the Raiders 79 yards in four plays for a touchdown, hitting Cooper with a 19-yard scoring pass, cutting Green Bay’s lead to 14-13 with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

NOTES: Raiders starting DE Mario Edwards Jr. left the game with a neck injury early in the first quarter and not return. ... Raiders WR Seth Roberts left the game with an abdominal injury in the second quarter and did not return. ... Packers backup LB Jayrone Elliott left the game with a quad injury in the first half and did not return. ... Packers starting LT David Bakhtiari left the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ... Packers starting CB Sam Shields (concussion) was inactive, and Damarious Randall replaced him in the starting lineup.