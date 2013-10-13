Packers 19, Ravens 17: Aaron Rodgers passed for 315 yards and a touchdown and Eddie Lacy rushed for a career-high 120 yards as visiting Green Bay edged Baltimore.

Rodgers was just 17-for-32 and threw an interception but found Jordy Nelson in the third quarter for his lone score. Nelson made four catches for 113 yards and Mason Crosby kicked four field goals for the Packers (3-2), who picked up their first road win.

Joe Flacco threw both of his touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including an 18-yard strike to Dallas Clark with 2:04 left, and finished with 342 yards. The Ravens (3-3) managed only 47 yards on the ground and could not get the stop they needed on Green Bay’s final possession.

Crosby missed a 44-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left in the first half but the Packers forced Flacco to fumble on the ensuing possession and got another chance for Crosby, who connected from 31 yards as time expired to make it 6-0 at the half. Crosby’s 50-yarder with 6:06 left in the third quarter made it a 9-0 gap.

Baltimore finally got on the board with Justin Tucker’s 23-yard field goal later in the third, but Rodgers responded with the game’s first touchdown, hitting Nelson over the middle with a 64-yard scoring pass. Flacco guided the Ravens 80 yards on the ensuing drive and hit Jacoby Jones with an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game, but the Packers ate up 7:35 on next drive and finished it off with a 31-yard field goal with 4:17 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baltimore was stopped on fourth down at the Packers 1-yard line in the second quarter and managed only three first downs in the opening half. … Green Bay WR James Jones (leg) left in the first quarter and did not return. … Packers WR Randall Cobb took a hit to the right knee with 25 seconds left in the first half and needed to be helped off the field before being carted to the locker room.