Preview: Packers at Redskins

The Washington Redskins faced an uphill battle to make the playoffs for much of the season, but they are on a roll heading into Sunday’s wild-card matchup against the visiting Green Bay Packers. The Redskins did not climb above .500 for the first time until Week 16 and did not post consecutive victories until rattling off four straight to close the regular season.

“It’s important to go into the playoffs with some momentum and a rhythm,” Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins said. ”It’s crucial to keep that momentum and carry it into what will be the biggest game of the year.” While the fourth-seeded Redskins surged into the postseason, No. 5 Green Bay dropped its final two games to squander the NFC North title and a chance to host a game this weekend. The Packers have been in a bit of a tailspin since a 6-0 start to open the season, dropping six of their last 10 games. “We have to prove to ourselves we can win the big games,” Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. ““There’s belief there, but we have to prove it to ourselves.”

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -1. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE PACKERS (10-6): Rodgers finished with his lowest passer rating (92.7) and completion percentage (60.7) since taking over as the team’s starter in 2008 and wound up the season by taking 13 sacks over his last two games in which Green Bay managed a combined 21 points. Rodgers is not getting much help from a ground game that produced 75 yards in last week’s home loss to Minnesota, including 34 on 13 carries by Eddie Lacy. Wide receiver Randall Cobb has made 14 catches over the last three games but has turned them into only 92 yards. The defense rebounded from an ugly loss at Arizona to hold Minnesota to 242 yards.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (9-7): With Washington already having locked up the NFC East title, Cousins played only one half in last week’s 34-23 victory at Dallas, throwing three scoring passes to give him 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the last three games. Although tight end Jordan Reed had a relatively quiet season finale with four catches, he was unstoppable in the previous three games with 25 receptions for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Alfred Morris is coming off his first 100-yard performance since Week 1, while Washington’s defense has collected 14 sacks over the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Packers have beaten only one team with a winning record at the time they played - a 30-13 victory at Minnesota on Nov. 22.

2. Winners of six of their last seven at home, the Redskins are seeking their first playoff victory since January 2006.

3. Rodgers can become only the seventh QB in history with five 300-yard passing efforts in the postseason.

PREDICTION: Redskins 26, Packers 24