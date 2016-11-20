Preview: Packers at Redskins

The Washington Redskins entered the playoffs last season on a four-game winning streak against a struggling Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and promptly were run off their home field 35-18. The Redskins have a chance to atone for that loss Sunday, when they host a Green Bay club that is in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The Packers have won only once in their last five games, and questions continue to surround the effectiveness of Rodgers, but Washington is tuning out such noise. “He’s still a future Hall-of-Famer,” Redskins linebacker Will Compton told reporters. “You can’t buy into that (criticism) for a second.” The most pressing concern for Green Bay is a defense that has surrendered 141 points in its last four defeats, including a 47-25 thrashing at Tennessee last week. Washington did the Packers a favor by posting a 26-20 victory over NFC North-leading Minnesota, keeping Green Bay within a game of the division lead.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Redskins -3. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE PACKERS (4-5): Green Bay's ongoing search for a running back led to another waiver-wire acquisition, as it claimed Christine Michael on Wednesday after he was released by Seattle earlier in the week. A former second-round draft pick who was sent packing my three teams last season, Michael rushed for 469 yards for the Seahawks but was held to 23 yards over the last two games. “Dynamic football player; I love his running style,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I think he’s a good fit for us.” Rodgers threw for a season-high 371 yards last week with Green Bay forced to play catch-up, but linebacker Clay Matthews should provide a boost to the beleaguered defense after missing three games.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (5-3-1): Washington has lost once in its last seven games (5-1-1) as it attempts to keep pace with first-place Dallas and the New York Giants in the NFC East. Kirk Cousins threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns without an interception against the Vikings and may have to continue to spread the ball around, with deep threat DeSean Jackson again a major question mark due to a shoulder injury. Rookie running back Rob Kelley has look solid in his first two starts, following an 87-yard performance against Cincinnati by rushing for 97 on 22 carries versus Minnesota's rugged defense. Washington is tied for sixth in the league with 25 sacks, with linebackers Ryan Kerrigan and Trent Murphy recording a team-leading seven apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Packers WR Jordy Nelson, who made a career-best 12 catches for 126 yards and a TD in his last game, will be matched against Redskins CB Josh Norman.

2. Cousins will be looking to go back-to-back contests within an interception for the first time this season.

3. Rodgers is averaging 310 yards passing with 12 TDs and three interceptions over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Packers 27, Redskins 23