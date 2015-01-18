Preview: Packers at Seahawks

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor edit in first graph)

The Seattle Seahawks opened defense of their Super Bowl championship by thrashing the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Now, the only thing standing between the Seahawks and a return trip to the Super Bowl is Green Bay, which pays a visit to No. 1 seed Seattle on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The Packers, who were limited to only 255 total yards in the 20-point season-opening loss, must find a way to solve the Seahawks’ top-ranked defense with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers dealing with a torn calf.

While a hobbled Rodgers rallied Green Bay past the Dallas Cowboys 26-21 last weekend, Seattle rolled to its seventh consecutive victory win a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks are surrendering an average of eight points during the winning streak and have permitted one fourth-quarter touchdown in that span. ”We’re going to have to be efficient against them,” Rodgers said. “They’re a great defense, they’ve got Pro Bowlers all over the place and they’re well-coached.”

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -7.5. O/U: 46.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (13-4): The left calf injury took away Rodgers’ mobility against Dallas, but he still threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns, completing his final 10 passes and leading a pair of long touchdown drives in the comeback victory. Green Bay shied away from throwing at star cornerback Richard Sherman in Week 1 but it has ample weapons with the wideout tandem of Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb - a combined for 189 catches and 25 touchdowns during the regular season - along with rookie Davante Adams, who had seven catches for 117 yards and a TD versus the Cowboys. Running back Eddie Lacy was limited in practice Thursday but has rushed for at least 97 yards in six of the last seven games, while Green Bay’s defense has held eight of the past nine opponents to 21 points or fewer.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (13-4): Although Seattle gave up two TDs in a game last week for only the second time since mid-November, it is the first team to lead the league in fewest points (15.9) and yards per game (267.1) in back-to-back seasons since the Chicago Bears in 1985-86. ”Guys are doing whatever it takes to win,“ Sherman said. ”Guys are playing for one another, they don’t care about stats. Championships are won in the playoffs.” Russell Wilson threw for 268 yards and three scores last week to improve to 25-2 at home (playoffs included) and has the luxury of handing off to Marshawn Lynch, who gashed the Packers for 110 yards and two TDs en route to his fourth straight 1,200-yard season. The “Legion of Boom” secondary made its presence felt last week with Kam Chancellor’s 90-yard interception return for a score.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks can become the 12th team to reach the Super Bowl after winning it the previous season and first since New England (2003-04).

2. Rodgers has the highest postseason passer rating (108.2) in road games and is second overall (105.3) to Wilson (109.6).

3. Green Bay is tied for the most road wins (10) in postseason history but Seattle has won eight straight playoff games at home.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 27, Packers 20