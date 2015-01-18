Seahawks 28, Packers 22 (OT): Russell Wilson overcame the worst performance of his career by throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse on the first possession of overtime as host Seattle earned a return trip to the Super Bowl with a stunning comeback.

Wilson and Marshawn Lynch rushed for touchdowns 44 seconds apart late in the fourth quarter as the No. 1-seeded Seahawks (14-4) won their eighth in a row overall and ninth straight at home in the postseason by overcome a 16-0 halftime deficit - the largest comeback in a conference title game. Wilson overcame a career-worst four interceptions, finishing 14-of-29 for 209 yards and hitting Doug Baldwin for 35 yards one play before finding Kearse for the game-winner.

Seattle, the first team since New England in 2003-04 to return to the Super Bowl after winning it the previous season, will face with the Patriots or Indianapolis on Feb. 1. Lynch rushed for 157 yards on 25 carries and punter Jon Ryan tossed a scoring pass on a fake field goal for the Seahawks, who were limited to eight passing yards in the first half.

Aaron Rodgers (19-of-34) threw for 178 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the second-seeded Packers (13-5), who led by a dozen points after the fourth of five field goals by Mason Crosby with 10:52 to play. Randall Cobb had seven catches for 62 yards and the lone touchdown for Green Bay, which lost despite forcing five turnovers and registering five sacks

Trailing 16-0 at the half, Seattle finally got on the scoreboard when punter Ryan took the snap, rolled left and floated a pass to Garry Gilliam in the end zone, but Crosby’s 48-yard yard boot gave Green Bay a seemingly safe 19-7 lead with 10:52 to play. Instead, Wilson capped a 69-yard drive with a 1-yard run and, after the Seahawks recovered the ensuing onside kick, Lynch broke through a gaping hole off left tackle and rumbled 24 yards to give Seattle its first lead at 20-19 with 1:25 to play.

The Seahawks went for the two-point conversion and miraculously converted it when Wilson was chased back to his 18 and heaved a rainbow across the field to tight end Luke Willson. That loomed large when Rodgers completed a pair of 15-yard passes and scrambled for 12 to get Green Bay in position for another 48-yard field goal by Crosby to tie it with 14 seconds left in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: S Morgan Burnett had two sacks and an interception for Green Bay, which failed in its bid to post its 11th road postseason victory. ... Wilson, who entered with the highest career passer rating in postseason history (109.6), registered a 0.00 in the first half and became the first QB to throw four interceptions in a conference championship game since Peyton Manning in 2003. ... Crosby’s five field goals extended his streak to 16 consecutive successful conversions in the postseason. ... Seahawks star CB Richard Sherman injured his left arm early in the fourth quarter when he was hit by teammate Kam Chancellor but stayed in the game.