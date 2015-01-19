EditorsNote: updates sixth graf with Super Bowl opponent

Seattle stunner: Seahawks sink Packers in OT

SEATTLE -- Shortly after throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of the NFC Championship Game, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson knelt down at midfield and led a group of players in prayer.

That is when the tears swelled up and began gushing out. Wilson had no way to stop them.

After one of the most emotional conference championship games in recent memory, the emotionless quarterback finally lost control. Wilson’s 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on the fifth play of overtime gave the Seahawks to a 28-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers, and the emotions that had built up on the way to the improbable victory came pouring out.

“I‘m usually pretty calm,” Wilson said. “As soon as I threw that touchdown pass, I thought of my dad (who died a few years ago).”

The Seahawks overcame five turnovers, a 16-point deficit and the fourth overtime in eight NFC Championship games before getting a rare shot at the repeat. Seattle put aside a horrific first half and scored 15 points in a span of 44 seconds late in the fourth quarter to stay alive before outlasting Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in overtime.

“It was a hard game,” said Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin, whose team will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. “There was a time in the fourth quarter when I thought I’d be packing my locker up in the morning. But we kept fighting, and we got it done.”

Just getting to overtime wasn’t easy, though. Seattle trailed 16-0 at halftime and 19-7 with 2 1/2 minutes to go before one of the most unlikely finishes in NFC Championship history.

First, Wilson ran for a 1-yard score, pulling the Seahawks within 19-14 with 2:09 left.

Seahawks receiver Chris Matthews then recovered an onside kick after Green Bay tight end Brandon Bostick failed to corral the high kick. Seattle went on to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 24-yard touchdown run by running back Marshawn Lynch with 1:25 remaining -- giving the home team its first lead of the game.

Wilson hit tight end Luke Willson on an improbable two-point conversion, a sky-high pass following a scramble, to put the Seahawks ahead 22-19.

Rodgers, the Green Bay quarterback who was playing with a torn calf muscle for the second week in a row, put on a show of his own while leading the Packers down the field for the tying field goal. He guided a seven-play, 48-yard drive that began with back-to-back 15-yard receptions. Kicker Mason Crosby’s fifth field goal of the day, from 48 yards out, tied the score at 22 with 14 seconds left in regulation.

Wilson completed all three of his overtime passes, including back-to-back 35-yarders to win the game. He connected with wide receiver Doug Baldwin on the sideline before hitting Kearse over the middle for the game-winner on near-perfect throws.

“There ain’t nothing more beautiful than that last play,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “That was exquisite football.”

It was Kearse’s first catch of the game.

“Even though I had a rough start, a rough game early on, (Wilson) stuck with me and gave me another opportunity to win the game for my team,” Kearse said.

Wilson overcame a horrific first half to complete 14 of 29 passes for 209 yards and the touchdown. He threw four interceptions.

Rodgers completed 19 of 34 passes for 178 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown, which came as the Packers were building up a 16-0 halftime lead.

“It’s going to be a missed opportunity that we’ll probably think about for the rest of my career,” Rodgers said of the loss. “We were the better team today and we played well enough to win and we can’t blame anybody but ourselves.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy unveiled very little of his disappointment afterward, calling it one of the best games he ever was a part of.

When pressed, McCarthy offered: “This is a hard one to swallow.”

In the opening half, Wilson went 2-for-9 for 12 yards with three interceptions and a 0.0 passer rating -- the worst half of his career. He rebounded after halftime, but it was a punter who may have made the most important throw of the day.

Seattle’s Jon Ryan, who was holding for what turned out to be a fake field goal, hit eligible lineman Garry Gilliam on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter to put the Seahawks on the board for the first time.

Green Bay responded with a field goal to open up a 19-7 lead, and it looked for most of the afternoon as if that would hold up.

Rodgers threw two first-half interceptions, but Green Bay was able to come away with a 16-0 halftime lead.

Seattle turned the ball over four times during the first half. The Seahawks were also penalized seven times.

After Green Bay’s first drive resulted in an end-zone interception, the Packers drove to the Seattle 1-yard line on back-to-back possessions but had to settle for a pair of Crosby field goals and a 6-0 lead. One field goal came after a Wilson interception, while a Baldwin fumble on a kickoff return set the Packers up for the second.

Green Bay finally got into the end zone on the final play of the first quarter, with Rodgers hitting wide receiver Randall Cobb for a 13-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

Crosby added a third field goal 5 1/2 minutes into the second quarter to put the Packers ahead 16-0.

Green Bay outgained Seattle 178-59 in total yardage during the first half. The Seahawks didn’t get a first down until seven minutes into the second quarter, and Wilson’s first completion came with 3:30 remaining in the half.

Seattle’s defense played most of the second half with obvious injuries. Star safety Earl Thomas appeared to get his left shoulder popped back into place during the second quarter, while cornerback Richard Sherman appeared to hurt his left elbow on the opening play of the fourth quarter. Both played through the injuries.

The win put Seattle in position to be the NFL’s first repeat champion since the 2004-05 Patriots.

NOTES: Fox Television reported just before kickoff that Packers WR Randall Cobb spent three hours in a hospital Saturday night. Cobb reportedly was complaining of abdominal pain that the team thought might be appendicitis. Cobb played Sunday and scored a touchdown on the final play of the first quarter. ... Seahawks RT Justin Britt (knee) was ruled inactive for the game. Veteran Alvin Bailey started in his place. ... During the opening 10 minutes of the game, Seattle had possession for less than a minute. An interception on the third play of the opening drive and a fumbled kickoff return resulted in two quick turnovers as Green Bay opened up a 6-0 lead. After one quarter, the Packers held a time-of-possession advantage of 12:38-to-2:22 while leading 13-0.