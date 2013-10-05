Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

As the Green Bay Packers get back to playing football after an early bye in Week 3, they face a critical point already in the season.

Their unmatched 22-game home winning streak against Detroit could be in jeopardy as the Lions come into Lambeau Field on Sunday in rare position to pull away from Green Bay in the NFC North standings.

“I think it’s a little too early in the season to (do) standings watching - who’s in first place, who’s in last place,” Lions head coach Jim Schwartz said. “But, it’s an important game to us because it’s the NFC North. Any win we get there counts twice.”

The Packers have ruled the roost in the division the last two years, but the tide has turned for the time being. As Green Bay rested on a sluggish 1-2 start during the bye week, Detroit jumped up to a share of the lead in the North with Chicago at 3-1 by socking the previously unbeaten Bears last Sunday.

For the first time in Mike McCarthy’s decorated tenure as Packers head coach since 2006, the Lions are ahead of Green Bay in the standings at the time the teams played.

The last such occurrence was Dec. 11, 2005, when a then-4-8 Detroit team lost 16-13 in overtime to a then-2-10 Packers squad at Lambeau. Three weeks later, after the Packers finished 4-12, Mike Sherman was out as their coach, leading to the hiring of McCarthy.

“I think they’re playing really well,” Rodgers, the only Packers player still left from 2005, said of the resurgent Lions. “I think they’ve got a good recipe (for success). They’ve got a young stud quarterback (Matthew Stafford) who’s throwing the ball really well. They’ve got one of the top guys at receiver (Calvin Johnson). Their defense is playing really well. ... It’s a team that’s playing good.”

The Lions are emboldened to win a game over the Packers in Wisconsin for the first time since 1991 after ending a 21-game road losing streak against the Washington Redskins two weeks ago,

Green Bay has its own urgency for Sunday. The Packers’ last 1-3 start was McCarthy’s first year at the helm, which resulted in an 8-8 finish and no trip to the postseason.

Tight end Jermichael Finley wouldn’t say the Packers’ first matchup with a division opponent this season is a must-win game. Yet, he acknowledged “it’s a much-needed game” to keep Green Bay from sliding any farther off the early lead pace set by the Lions and the Bears.

Hit hard by injuries in the early going, the Packers are expected to have Finley and rookie halfback Eddie Lacy back on the field Sunday after they had the extra week to recover from concussions.

Green Bay also is looking to have safety Morgan Burnett make his season debut after being out with a nagging hamstring, the same type of injury that linebacker Clay Matthews is trying to move past this week after being held out of the second half of the Week 3 loss at Cincinnati.

“The fact that it’s a division game is pretty important, adds a little more significance to the game,” Packers defensive lineman B.J. Raji said. “We’re aware that a good team is coming in here. But, if I believe if we play, we’ll have a good chance” to come out ahead for the 23rd straight time over the Lions in Wisconsin.

SERIES HISTORY: 166th regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 93-65-7. Green Bay not only is seeking a fifth straight victory over Detroit after sweeping the season series in 2011 and ‘12, but the Packers are looking to extend a 22-game home winning streak against their division rival. The NFL’s all-time longest string of dominance by one team at home against one opponent started in 1992 and includes a 16-12 Packers win in a wild-card playoff meeting during the 1994 season. Green Bay’s 93 wins over the Lions in regular-season play is a team high - six more than its victory total against Chicago - and the Packers also are 2-0 against Detroit in the postseason.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

--His head clear again, tight end Jermichael Finley cleared things up about the big hit that left him with a concussion the last time the Packers played.

Following practice Wednesday, about 24 hours after the team’s medical staff cleared him to return to the field, Finley said he’s preparing to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He participated in practice on a full-time basis.

“The bye week helped tremendously,” Finley said. “When you get a concussion, it’s an automatic seven days off. We (had) 14 days off before the next game, so it was big - the bye was huge for us to have.”

The Packers have been idle since they lost 34-30 at Cincinnati on Sept. 22.

Finley left that game in Green Bay’s first possession. Bengals safety George Iloka broke up a pass from Aaron Rodgers to a lunging Finley down the middle of the field on a bang-bang play in which Iloka’s shoulder struck Finley’s helmet, leaving him dazed as he tried to walk off the field seconds later.

“I saw (a replay of the hit) probably three or four days after,” Finley said. “I thought it was a great hit. I didn’t think it was dirty, at all. That’s my opinion. If I was the safety, I’d do the same thing. It’s a part of the game. He caught me slipping (to the turf), but it don’t happen often.”

Iloka didn’t draw a penalty in-game for the jolting hit. However, the NFL later fined him $15,000, which he appealed.

Finley came to Iloka’s defense by saying Wednesday he was “a little surprised” a fine was levied and “I thought it was a clean hit.”

Furthermore, Finley asserted, “I don’t think it was the hit” that concussed him.

“The hit got my neck,” Finley said. “I think (hitting) the ground caused the concussion. I’ve been hit like that a thousand times and got up fine.”

--The anticipated return of Finley to the lineup on offense Sunday will be complemented by what is shaping up to be the belated season debut for Morgan Burnett, the team’s top safety.

Burnett has been practicing without limitations so far this week after missing the first three games because of a nagging hamstring injury.

Along with his renewed optimism about being able to finally play this weekend, Burnett changed his appearance. He spent a portion of the bye week at his Atlanta-area home and returned to Green Bay without his familiar dreadlocks.

“(I) had to go home and get a new look,” Burnett said. “It’s something I felt was time. My mom’s been on my case for about five years about (the hair), so it really made her day. I did it for her.”

Burnett said he had been wearing the dreadlocks since his sophomore year in high school, a run of about eight years.

“I had the dreads for so long, I just decided it was time for me to switch it up,” Burnett said.

--Green Bay players and coaches would prefer to not have to keep answering questions about the Packers’ unprecedented 22-game winning streak over division rival Detroit in games played in Wisconsin -- regular season and playoffs -- since 1992.

“We don’t talk about that,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I’ve heard about it. I just hope we can keep it going.”

Another home win over the Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field would keep a few more notable streaks of accomplishment going for the Packers.

They have won nine straight home games against division opponents, eight consecutive regular-season home games against all opponents and their first game after the bye week the last four years.

BY THE NUMBERS: 76 - Days old rookie left tackle David Bakhtiari, the youngest player on Green Bay’s current roster, was when the Packers last lost to the Detroit Lions in Wisconsin on Dec. 15, 1991.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t acknowledge the streak. I understand how long it’s been, but it ain’t going to help us Sunday. ... Last year is last year. The last two decades is the last two decades. I get it, it’s good to write about, (but) it won’t show up in our PowerPoints (and) it won’t show up in our team meetings.” - Head coach Mike McCarthy, on the Packers’ 22-game home winning streak against division rival Detroit, their opponent at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB Eddie Lacy should be back in a featured-back role when the Packers host Detroit on Sunday. The rookie was cleared earlier this week to resume practicing after missing the team’s pre-bye Week 3 loss at Cincinnati because of a concussion. Lacy has been full go in practice so far this week.

--RB Johnathan Franklin is expected to work in a rotation with fellow rookie Eddie Lacy when the Packers play division rival Detroit on Sunday. Franklin had a breakthrough performance off the bench with 13 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ Week 3 loss at Cincinnati after James Starks left with a severe knee injury that will keep him out Sunday.

--DE Mike Neal has been utilized as a pass-rushing outside linebacker since the start of the season and could be cutting more into the playing time of left-side starting linebacker Nick Perry, who hasn’t been impactful through the first three games.

--QB Aaron Rodgers is 8-1 as a starter against Detroit, which comes to Lambeau Field on Sunday. Rodgers, however, has thrown for at least 300 yards only once in his last five meetings with the Lions going back to 2010.

INJURY IMPACT

--OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring) went through the team’s padded practice Thursday on a full-time basis. Afterward, Matthews said with regard to his status for the game Sunday against Detroit: “I plan to play. I’ll be out there this Sunday. (The hamstring‘s) feeling good.” Matthews was upgraded from limited status in practice Wednesday as he returned to the field for the first time since being held out of the second half of the Packers’ last game, a loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 22, before their bye week.

--TE Jermichael Finley (concussion) practiced Thursday in full for the second straight day and is on track to play Sunday against Detroit. Finley was knocked out of Green Bay’s loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 22 before the Packers had their bye week.

--RB Eddie Lacy (concussion) continued to practice on a full-time basis Thursday and should play Sunday, when the Packers host Detroit coming off their bye week. The rookie missed the last game, Sept. 22 at Cincinnati, because of the head injury.

--RB Johnathan Franklin (foot) practiced Thursday in full for the second straight day and is expected to be fine to play Sunday against Detroit. Franklin likely will split time with fellow rookie Eddie Lacy in the backfield and also is a candidate to return kicks.

--FS Morgan Burnett (hamstring) practiced Thursday on a full-time basis for the second straight day. The team’s top safety is expected to make his belated season debut Sunday against Detroit after missing the first three games because of the nagging leg injury.

--FB John Kuhn (hamstring) has practiced without limitations the last two days and is expected to be OK to play Sunday against Detroit. Kuhn missed Green Bay’s pre-bye week loss at Cincinnati on Sept. 22.

GAME PLAN: For all the hype the last few years about Matthew Stafford being on the cusp of stardom, he’s done little against Green Bay to validate the build-up.

The Lions quarterback doesn’t have one win against the Packers in five meetings since 2009. What’s more, defensive coordinator Dom Capers has made Stafford look like a borderline starting NFL quarterback.

Throw out Stafford’s lights-out 520-yard, five-touchdown performance in the Packers’ 45-41 shootout win to end the 2011 regular season, and his numbers are pathetic: 96-of-172 passing (55.8 percent) for 1,019 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a passer rating of just 56.8 in the other four games.

While new Lions running back Reggie Bush is taking away some of the attention in the game planning this week, the Packers’ priority is to make Stafford uncomfortable in the pocket and induce his mistake-prone ways, thus minimizing the damage premier wideout Calvin Johnson can inflict.

As for its offense, Green Bay will look to get good mileage out of its new 1-2 rushing tandem of rookies Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin with James Starks out indefinitely because of a knee injury. Yet, head coach/play caller Mike McCarthy isn’t going to sacrifice the big-play opportunities Aaron Rodgers should have for flinging the football against a banged-up Lions secondary, particularly with quick shots out to the perimeter and underneath so as to counter Detroit’s two-high looks with talented safeties Louis Delmas and Glover Quin.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Packers CBs Sam Shields and Tramon Williams vs. Lions WR Calvin Johnson -- In recent seasons, Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers went with predominantly Williams to shadow Johnson. The results were a mixed bag, but often not good when Johnson stepped onto the turf at Lambeau Field. After missing the Lions’ annual game at Green Bay in 2009, Johnson has put up big numbers each of the last three visits: six catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns in 2010, 11 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown in ‘11 and 10 catches for 118 yards in ‘12. Shields more often than not bottled up another of the league’s elite receivers in Cincinnati’s A.J. Green in Week 3, so Capers probably will lean in that direction for the coverage assignment on Johnson on the outside. When Johnson lines up in the slot, Williams likely will get reacquainted with Megatron since the Green Bay veteran has been sliding inside more in Capers’ sub packages.

--Packers RG T.J. Lang, C Evan Dietrich-Smith and LG Josh Sitton vs. Lions DTs Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley -- This is not a good time for Green Bay to draw its division rival for the first time this season. Besides the Lions’ first-place standing in the NFC North, their formidable linchpins on the defensive line are producing, particularly Suh. Last week Suh manhandled Chicago Bears rookie right guard Kyle Long. This week, Lang will have his hands full t in an attempt to keep Suh from camping out in the Packers backfield.

The Green Bay coaches will have to pick their poison on whether to give Lang help on Suh by shading Dietrich-Smith his way off the snap of the ball or double-team Fairley on the other side.