Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

The most anticipated 13 words uttered by Green Bay packers head coach Mike McCarthy came at the start of his highly followed news conference Thursday afternoon: “We’re preparing for the Chicago Bears with Aaron Rodgers as our starting quarterback.”

Like that, in McCarthy’s opening statement no less, the Packers’ pursuit of a third straight NFC North title has come full circle.

Fifty-five days after Green Bay threatened to run away from the rest of the division only to lose Rodgers to a broken collarbone in the first series of its 27-20 home loss to Chicago on Nov. 4, the Packers will have him for their huge rematch with the Bears.

The NFL’s oldest rivals will end the regular season Sunday at Soldier Field with the division title going to the winner. The Bears (8-7), who are a half game up on Green Bay (7-7-1) in the standings, also would be the champions if the game ended in a tie.

”I‘m excited to be back with the team,“ Rodgers told a crowd of reporters at his locker after practice and following McCarthy’s big announcement Thursday. ”This is a fun day for me, but I think the focus needs to be on this game and the opportunity we have to win the division, which is our first goal every year.

“We’re in it, we have a chance against our rivals, and what a better way than to go down there and get some redemption and host a home playoff game” the next weekend as the division winner.

McCarthy broke the happy news to his players shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday during a team meeting after they reconvened following a day off for Christmas.

Guys refrained from hollering in approval - and “there wasn’t a bunch of flyers that were thrown up in the air,” as McCarthy described - but it’s clear the optimism meter went up considerably among those at Lambeau Field.

“Best player on our team. It’s huge,” receiver James Jones said. “He’s the 100-million dollar man for a reason. He’s probably the most important guy on this team, so we’re glad to have him back.”

Added left guard Josh Sitton: “It’s definitely a confidence boost. We’re a lot better team with him on the field. He’s the best player on this team and one of, if not the, best players in the league. Getting him back is definitely a confidence booster. We’ve felt like we can win without him, but he definitely makes it harder on defenses to game-plan us.”

Had anyone truly known at the time of Rodgers’ abrupt exit from the prime-time game against the Bears last month after defensive end Shea McClellin slammed him to the ground on a sack that the Green Bay leader would be out this long, forecasting a repeat division title for the Packers would have been absurd.

Instead of possibly extending its winning streak to five games and gaining a stranglehold on the NFC North lead with a 6-2 record that Monday night, Green Bay started on a winding and improbable path to stay in the title hunt.

The Packers went winless in five straight games (0-4-1), including the loss to the Bears, and rolled through three replacement starters for Rodgers. Matt Flynn, the last fill-in, managed to keep the Packers from extinction this season by rallying them from big second-half deficits to a tie against Minnesota on Nov. 24 and then one-point victories in back-to-back weeks against Atlanta on Dec. 8 and on the road against Dallas on Dec. 15.

With neither Chicago nor Detroit (7-8) able to seize control of the division lead all the while Rodgers was out, the stage is set for him to again be the catalyst in the Packers’ advancing to the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

After rebuffing him with his strong desire to play the last two games, starting with the Dallas contest and then last Sunday’s home loss to Pittsburgh, Green Bay’s top decision-makers apparently see the reward to be much greater than whatever risk might exist with Rodgers’ non-throwing left collarbone.

“Every football player that plays in this game Sunday will have risk, and I think we all understand that,” McCarthy said. “We’ve done our due diligence, we’ve gone through all of the evaluations, and we feel it’s time Aaron is ready to play.”

For his part, Rodgers says he won’t be extra mindful come Sunday afternoon about the potential to do further damage to the shoulder area, particularly in frigid, possibly snowy conditions.

“It’s easy to talk about (that) with you guys (the media) and understand the risks,” Rodgers said. “But, when you’re out on the field, it’s about performing and playing and not worrying about it.”

Those who have watched Rodgers closely as his practice involvement and reps progressed the last month to the point where he was a full participant for the first time Thursday feel rust won’t be a factor in his first game in nearly two months.

“I would say he’s ready to play,” McCarthy said. “He’s thrown the ball very well going on three weeks. He’s been working his feet, working his conditioning and getting ready for this moment. And, that moment’s here.”

SERIES HISTORY: 186th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 92-87-6. Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak against the Packers with a 27-20 victory at Green Bay in the NFL’s oldest rivals’ first meeting this season Nov. 4. The Packers have won three in a row at Chicago, starting with the 21-14 outcome in the NFC Championship during the 2010 season. In games played in December or later, Green Bay has won five straight meetings going back to the 2009 season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

DALLAS COWBOYS (vs. PHI)

Clinches NFC East division with:

1) DAL win

--With quarterback Aaron Rodgers back with the team, another vital component to Green Bay’s offense will join him on the comeback trail in Chicago this weekend.

The Packers activated wide receiver Randall Cobb from injured reserve/designated to return on Saturday after the team arrived in Chicago for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Cobb is eligible to play in the regular-season finale and could join quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is recovered from a broken collarbone.

Cobb fractured the tibia in his right leg on Oct. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Even though Cobb is activated from the IR, he was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Cobb returned to practice last week and practiced in full pads Thursday.

“This week in practice I‘m going out and preparing to play,” he said Thursday. “That’s not my call to make. My position is to communicate with the coaches and with the training staff how I feel and just let them know that and let them make that decision.”

Cobb then practiced fully Friday, an important step in being activated.

At the time he was injured, Cobb led the Packers with 29 receptions.

Because the Packers were a player short of the 53-man roster, they did not have to make a corresponding move after activating Cobb.

Green Bay had two roster spots open after placing defensive end Johnny Jolly and tight end Brandon Bostick on season-ending IR last weekend.

The return of Rodgers and Cobb for Sunday’s game softens the blow of the Packers’ not having defensive standout Clay Matthews.

The team ruled out the outside linebacker from playing against the Bears on Wednesday. Matthews reinjured the broken right thumb he sustained earlier in the season on a second-quarter sack of Ben Roethlisberger in the 38-31 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. The original injury resulted in surgery and kept Matthews out for four games.

There’s speculation Matthews won’t play again this season, but the team hasn’t made any other announcement about his status beyond Sunday’s game.

--Despite losing Eddie Lacy to an aggravated right ankle injury in the third quarter of the loss to the Steelers, McCarthy is counting on his rookie halfback for the upcoming game.

“I feel Eddie’s in a good place,” McCarthy said Thursday. “We’re taking care of him throughout the week. Obviously, he’s carried the ball a bunch this year, and the ankle’s sore, but I expect him to play.”

The Packers held Lacy out of practice Thursday, when the team held a workout in pads after having Wednesday off for Christmas.

McCarthy said Lacy won’t have to practice Friday to get the go-ahead to play Sunday but added, “I’d be surprised if Eddie doesn’t take his normal Friday reps that he’s had the last couple weeks.”

--Lacy ranks eighth in the league with 1,112 rushing yards, the most by a Green Bay rookie in a season.

In the Packers’ first game against the Bears this season, Lacy had 22 carries for a season-high 150 yards in Chicago’s 27-20 win at Lambeau Field on Nov. 4, the night Rodgers suffered the broken collarbone that has kept him out until now.

Lacy is in position, just 88 yards away, of becoming only the fourth Green Bay player to rush for 1,200 yards in a season since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

Ahman Green hit the milestone three times - a team-record 1,883 yards in 2003 after he rushed for 1,387 yards in 2001 and 1,240 yards in ‘02. Ryan Grant had back-to-back seasons of 1,203 yards in 2008 and 1,253 yards in ‘09. Dorsey Levens gained 1,435 yards in 1997.

--The results have been mixed for Rodgers and the Packers against the Bears in Chicago.

Since his first season as the starter in 2008, Rodgers has a 4-2 record at Soldier Field. He’s thrown for 300 yards only once in those six games, in which he has nine touchdown passes and five interceptions.

However, Green Bay has won its last three road games against the Bears, starting with a 21-14 victory in the NFC Championship during the 2010 season.

Rodgers’ two most efficient games at Chicago have come in the Packers’ last two road trips. He completed 28 of 38 passes (73.7 percent) for 297 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 111.4 passer rating in a 27-17 victory in 2011 and then threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns without an interception for a 116.8 rating in a 21-13 win last season.

While calling him “the best player in football,” McCarthy emphasized Thursday that “we’re not putting this all on Aaron’s shoulders” for the return visit to Chicago with the division title at stake.

Teammates agreed.

“We’ve got the best player on our team back in, but just because he’s playing don’t guarantee nothing,” receiver James Jones said. “We’ve still got to go out there and play football, play at a high level in all three phases, and we’ve got to win. And, he knows that. Nothing’s guaranteed. Everybody gets paid around this league, so we’ve got to go out there and win the ballgame.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 10 - Fewest wins by the Packers in a season among their 10 division titles since the 1970 merger. They have a shot to repeat as NFC North champions this season with just eight victories.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know they’re excited about my return, but I think that the way they believe in me and the expectations they have in me, I have the same ones for them. I believe in them and have expectations that they’re going to play well. My coming back doesn’t mask over any of that or doesn’t alleviate pressure on the guys. I think the pressure that we put on ourselves we can harness at this point and see how good we can really be.” - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on reaction by teammates to his being named the starter for the big road matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday after he missed the last seven games because of a collarbone injury.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--OUT: LB Clay Matthews (thumb).

--PROBABLE: LB Brad Jones (ankle), RB Eddie Lacy (ankle), DE Mike Neal (abdomen), LB Nick Perry (foot), DT Ryan Pickett (knee), TE Andrew Quarless (ankle), QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), TE Jake Stoneburner (illness), TE Ryan Taylor (illness).

CHICAGO BEARS

--QUESTIONABLE: WR Earl Bennett (not injury related).

--PROBABLE: LB Lance Briggs (shoulder).

PLAYER NOTES

--ILB A.J. Hawk needs only five tackles to shatter the all-time team record. Hawk goes into the regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday with 1,016 tackles in his eight-year pro career, ranking him No. 2 in team history. John Anderson has the record with 1,020 tackles from 1978 to ‘89.

--K Mason Crosby is on the verge of having his most productive season in seven seasons as a pro. Crosby is 31-of-35 on field goals this season. He needs to make only one field goal in the final regular-season game at Chicago on Sunday to better his previous season high of 31 as a rookie in 2007. What’s more, the single-season team record for field goals is 33 by Chester Marcol in 1972 and Ryan Longwell in 2000. Crosby’s field-goal percentage of 88.6 this season would eclipse his previous high of 85.7 in 2011. With 132 points this season, Crosby is nine short of his career best attained in 2007.

--CB/KR Micah Hyde has 296 punt-return yards this season. Hyde, who is averaging 12.9 yards, needs only 11 yards on punt returns in the regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday to break a longstanding single-season team record by a rookie. Veryl Switzer has the record of 306 punt-return yards in 1954.

INJURY IMPACT

--QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) has the green light to make his long-awaited return to game action and be in the starting lineup for the crucial final regular-season game at Chicago on Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy made the announcement after practice Thursday that Rodgers would lead the offense for the first time since he sustained a broken left collarbone early in the Nov. 4 home loss to the Bears. Rodgers had full-time status in practice Thursday for the first time since he returned to the practice field a month ago.

--OLB Clay Matthews (thumb) has been ruled out for the regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday. The defensive standout in last Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh reinjured the right thumb that was surgically repaired earlier in the season after Matthews suffered a significant fracture. Matthews’ availability beyond Sunday should the Packers advance to the playoffs with a victory over Chicago isn’t known.

--RB Eddie Lacy (ankle) is expected to play Sunday, when the Packers will play at Chicago in the final regular-season game to determine the NFC North champion. Lacy aggravated a right ankle sprain in the second half of the loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday and didn’t finish the game. Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Lacy would be back on the field for the first time since the game on Friday, when the Packers hold their last practice of the week.

--WR Randall Cobb (leg) said after practice Thursday that he is preparing this week as if he’s going to play in the pivotal regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday with the NFC North title up for grabs. Cobb remains on the injured reserve-designated to return list but could be added to the 53-man roster by the weekend to make him eligible to play against the Bears. The young playmaker has been practicing the last two weeks after being out since he sustained a broken tibia in his right leg in the win at Baltimore on Oct. 13.

--ILB Brad Jones (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday as the team reconvened following a day off Wednesday for Christmas Day. Jones aggravated an ankle injury in the loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. If Jones can’t play in the final regular-season game at Chicago on Sunday, Jamari Lattimore would be the next man up in the starting lineup.

--OLB Nick Perry (foot) practiced in limited fashion Thursday as the team returned to the field after getting time off for Christmas. Perry, a starter, has been dealing with a foot injury the last couple months. His status for the final regular-season game Sunday at Chicago won’t be known until Friday.

--NT Ryan Pickett (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday. The veteran starter is expected to be fine to play in the final regular-season game Sunday at Chicago. He’s endured knee issues the last several weeks but hasn’t missed a game.

--DE/OLB Mike Neal (abdomen) was a limited participant in practice Thursday. Neal should be OK to play in the regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday. The team has been careful the second half of the season about not having him do much during the week to preserve him for game day.

--TE Andrew Quarless (ankle) was added to the injury report Thursday. Quarless had limited work in practice Thursday. His injury isn’t believed to be serious, but Quarless’ status for the regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday won’t be known until Friday.

GAME PLAN:

Head coach Mike McCarthy planned to tell his team Christmas Eve but, after making sure everyone of authority was on board with the decision, made the not-too-surprising announcement two days later that Aaron Rodgers will be at quarterback Sunday. While legions of Packers fans took that to be a belated Christmas present, the team is proceeding as though Rodgers won’t be the only reason it comes away with the NFC North title should it prevail on the road against the Chicago Bears. The weather forecast for Soldier Field - temperatures in the 20s, potential snow - isn’t conducive for McCarthy as the play caller to let Rodgers throw the football upward of 40 times even if he were injury-free. The best news Green Bay can get this week is having Eddie Lacy back on the practice field Friday and ready to run the football Sunday after he aggravated a sprained ankle in the last game. A capable Lacy with James Starks and fullback John Kuhn in complementary roles can be the meal ticket to easing Rodgers back into action for the first time in nearly two months.

After losing Rodgers to a broken collarbone in the first series of the Week 9 home loss to the Bears, the Packers hung tough throughout the game before falling 27-20 thanks to their potent rushing attack. They produced season highs with 199 team yards and 150 yards from Lacy, who averaged 6.8 yards per carry. Lacy can cement his strong candidacy for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year against the league’s softest run defense. The Bears are allowing an average of 161.5 rushing yards. Of course, having Rodgers behind center again and possibly receiver Randall Cobb on the field for the first time since early October will keep Chicago from loading up the box. Green Bay’s maligned defense will be without its top player, outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who reinjured his broken right thumb last time out. That’s not good news for the Packers, who get their first shot this season at Jay Cutler after the Bears quarterback missed the November meeting because of a groin injury. Cutler has a pitiful 1-8 record against the Packers. Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers has flummoxed Cutler since 2009 by putting a lot of heat on him in the pocket. Without Matthews and a few other linebackers hobbling, Capers will have to come up with ways to still get Cutler rattled so as to not allow him the time fill-in Josh McCown had in picking apart Green Bay’s secondary with receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery last month. The Packers also have to keep tabs on versatile halfback Matt Forte, who had 29 touches and 179 yards from scrimmage in the first encounter.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers CBs Sam Shields and Tramon Williams vs. Bears WRs Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery - Chicago’s imposing wideouts have stood out as the best tandem in the league this season, and Green Bay’s defensive backs can vouch for that. In the Bears’ 27-20 upset win at Lambeau Field on Nov. 4, Marshall and Jeffery were targeted a combined 22 times and teamed for 12 catches and 167 yards with two touchdowns. Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers was in the midst of pairing Davon House opposite Shields on the outside with Williams inside covering the slot for that game. The Packers recently went back to having Williams and Shields patrol the perimeter with an ineffective House relegated to special-teams duties, and the results have been generally favorable. Still, giving up at least four inches per man is a tall order no matter who will be shadowing Marshall and Jeffery, who have combined for 180 receptions and 18 touchdown catches this season.

--Packers LT David Bakhtiari and RT Don Barclay vs. Bears DEs Julius Peppers and Shea McClellin - The return of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback for Green Bay comes after a seven-game absence created by McClellin. Chicago’s second-year player sacked Rodgers on the seventh play of the teams’ first meeting, knocking Rodgers out of the game and until now with a broken collarbone. It was the start of a big night for McClellin, a 2012 first-round draft pick who had three of the Bears’ five sacks. Veteran standout Peppers also had a sack and picked off a pass by Rodgers’ abysmal replacement, Seneca Wallace. Green Bay’s offensive tackles struggled in that game. Barclay, who allowed McClellin to get free for the big sack of Rodgers, finished the game at right guard after T.J. Lang went out with a concussion.