Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

Mike McCarthy made a profound statement by saying quarterback Aaron Rodgers had “probably his finest hour as a Green Bay Packer” with his late-game heroics at Chicago last weekend.

Two days later, the head coach issued another eye-opening statement.

When asked specifically about coordinator Dom Capers and the importance of the impending wild-card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for Capers’ struggling defense and perhaps his future with the team, McCarthy had this retort Wednesday:

“Dom Capers is a competitor. It’s a very important game to all of us. This isn’t a contest to see who this game’s more important (for). We’re a football team. We know that one area needs to play to the other and so forth. But, the defense needs to play its best game of the year.”

Strong words in that latter sentiment may speak to what else may be on the line other than the rejuvenated Packers’ trying to get to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

With the offense for Green Bay (8-7-1) back to optimum strength with the return of Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb for the thrilling NFC North-clinching win at Chicago in Week 17, the challenge is clearly on the defense to rise to the occasion.

The Packers are meeting the 49ers (12-4) for the fourth time in 16 months. The common thread in Green Bay losing each of the previous three meetings is a letdown by the defense.

The 49ers won those games by scores of 30-22 at Green Bay in the 2012 season opener, 45-31 at San Francisco in the divisional round of the 2012 playoffs and 34-28 back at San Francisco to start this season.

What’s more, the 49ers gashed the Packers for yardage totals of 377, 579 and 494 yards in those games, respectively.

“They’re a talented group,” Capers said about the current San Francisco offense, which finished the regular season ranked third in rushing but 30th in passing and 24th for overall production.

“They have very good skill on this team,” Capers added. “They have (Michael) Crabtree back now to go with the addition of (Anquan) Boldin at receiver. Vernon Davis is a rare guy (at) tight end. They’ve got one of the best offensive lines in the league and a young quarterback (Colin Kaepernick) who is very talented. Frank Gore (is) a physical runner. So, they have a lot of weapons.”

As much as Kaepernick has endured an up-and-down first full season as San Francisco’s starter behind center, the Packers have made him look like a perennial league MVP in the teams’ last two meetings.

In Kaepernick’s breakthrough performance in the playoffs last January, he set a league record by a quarterback with 181 rushing yards, coupled with 119 yards on the ground from Gore.

After Capers and his staff spent a big chunk of the offseason trying to solve the mystery that was defending the read option executed so well by Kaepernick that the Packers weren’t prepared to defend in the postseason, the 49ers threw another curveball.

San Francisco went heavy on the pass in the Sept. 8 season opener at Candlestick Park. Kaepernick went to town against a Green Bay defense missing top safety Morgan Burnett and playmaking nickel back Casey Hayward, both of whom were out with hamstring injuries.

Kaepernick completed 27 of 39 passes for a career-high 412 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay’s ability to bottle up Gore and Kaepernick in running situations in that game didn’t matter in the final outcome.

”They depend so much on their run game and their run game setting the tone,“ Capers said. ”They have a big, physical offensive line. If you can run the ball, then it opens up your play-action passing game. It doesn’t put as much pressure on the (offensive) line to sit and pass protect because you’re not in as many predictable situations where people (on defense) are just going to pin their ears back and come.

“I think one of the keys (Sunday) is not let them get the good mix of the run and the pass where they keep you off-balance. You have to be able to get them in more predictable situations.”

The conundrum for Capers this week in drawing up another game plan for the 49ers is trying to predict how they will want to try to play on offense in the latest rematch. With Kaepernick at the controls, they have dominated going with the run in one game and then with the pass in the latest game.

“Obviously, we’ve watched the last three times we’ve played them,” linebacker A.J. Hawk said. “For the most part, we did stop the run pretty well last time, but they torched us through the air. So, we’ve got to find a way to kind of stop both of them. (But) I don’t know. I don’t have any secret answer for you or any special potion, but we’re working on it. We’re making sure everyone has everything right and we’re all playing together, basically.”

Green Bay will have Burnett on the back end for this game, but the Packers will be without their defensive leader. Outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who had team highs of 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in the regular season, is sidelined indefinitely after reinjuring his surgically repaired broken right thumb in the Week 16 loss to Pittsburgh.

That takes away the Packers’ best pass rusher to potentially disrupt Kaepernick in the pocket and also one of their more assignment-sure players for being disciplined against the run.

The Packers may stick with undrafted rookie Andy Mulumba, who had their only sack in the win at Chicago, at Matthews’ right-side spot. Nick Perry, who lost his starting job on the left side to Mike Neal in recent weeks, has been effective when shifted to the right side but seen diminished playing time of late, in part because of a lingering foot injury.

The maligned Capers is hopeful his defense, which finished the regular season ranked 25th against the run and 24th against the pass, will finally have an answer for the 49ers based on one positive aspect.

Green Bay tied for 21st in the league with just 22 takeaways, but it has produced 12 in the past five games.

In the previous three games against the 49ers, the Packers had all of one takeaway - an interception by cornerback Sam Shields that he returned 52 yards for a touchdown in the first series of last year’s playoff game.

”What we have to do is play the pass better,“ Capers said. ”We have to make sure we don’t give them yardage in big chunks. We weren’t able to get any takeaways in that first game (this season).

“One of the things that’s been encouraging about our defense over the last four weeks (is) we’ve taken the ball away more and in critical situations. That’s what you have to do in all of the big games, but especially when you get in the playoffs. It normally comes down to that takeaway-giveaway (ratio). When you get your opportunities, you have to convert those opportunities.”

SERIES HISTORY: 65th meeting. Packers lead series, 34-29-1. The familiar interdivision foes will play for the fourth time in the past two seasons. The 49ers have dominated the recent play, winning the last three games since the 2012 season opener by an average final score of 36-27. After knocking out Green Bay 45-31 in the second round of the playoffs at San Francisco last January, the 49ers prevailed 34-28 in the rematch at Candlestick Park to start this season Sept. 8. The Packers hold a 4-2 edge over San Francisco in the postseason, including wins in both meetings at Lambeau Field - 25-15 in a wild-card game in the 2001 season and 35-14 in the divisional round in Green Bay’s Super Bowl-winning 1996 season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

The forecast for the Packers’ game on Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers calls for a high in the single digits, lows hovering around 20-below and a windchill factor that could reach minus-30 degrees. The team announced Friday it would offer free coffee and hot chocolate.

Only two Packers games in history have featured temperatures below zero at kickoff - the famous Ice Bowl that was minus-13 in 1959 and the 2007 NFC Championship Game (minus-1).

“You just have to dress warm,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week. “The cold is a part of winter in Green Bay. You get kind of used to it. You deal with it.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy insisted this week that he was not concerned with the weather, and had his team practice outside on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s definitely going to have an effect on the game,” Rodgers said.

However, Rodgers, a Northern California native, isn’t sure whether the Packers will have much of a home-field advantage playing in bitterly cold conditions against a team accustomed to warmer temperatures.

”You know, not everybody in this locker room is from the great state of Wisconsin,“ Rodgers said. ”We do practice in it, live in it. I think we’re going to be better adapting to it initially, but once the game starts, it’s about who can execute in the cold weather. It does some different things to the football. It’s about taking care of the football in the playoffs and making some big plays.

“It definitely does change the texture of the football,” he added. “So, you have to factor that in when you’re tossing the ball to a (running) back or when you’re throwing it. You have to make some small adjustments.”

The visiting 49ers will practice outdoors -- a walkthrough scheduled to last no more than an hour -- Saturday at the Green Bay facility.

“The guys will put clothes on that they’ll be able to move around in and then start playing. The heart rate ramps up, the hot blood races to the arteries, to the vessels, to the capillaries, and there distributed to the fingers and the toes,” said 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh. “In an athlete, the age and the health of these guys, that hot blood will be racing around.”

--The last time the Packers didn’t have any players selected to the Pro Bowl was 2005, when the team plummeted to a 4-12 record in what turned out to be Mike Sherman’s last season as head coach after it had won three straight NFC North titles.

That is, it was the last time for Green Bay to be shut out for invitations to the all-star game until this season.

Not that the selections announced Friday is a source of contention for a team focused on going on a three-game winning streak in the playoffs and advancing to Super Bowl XLVIII, thus making a trip to the Pro Bowl in Hawaii for any players a moot point.

Green Bay’s first objective is to knock out San Francisco, which tied the Kansas City Chiefs for most Pro Bowl selections this season with eight.

The Packers’ best bet to wind up in the Pro Bowl is rookie Eddie Lacy, who was named a first alternate at running back. He is a candidate for the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting team records for a rookie with 1,178 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Green Bay’s other Pro Bowl alternates are Rodgers, fullback John Kuhn, receiver Jordy Nelson, left guard Josh Sitton, outside linebacker Clay Matthews and cornerbacks Sam Shields and Tramon Williams.

--Nelson confirmed Wednesday what Rodgers revealed on his weekly radio show the previous day that the team’s top wideout was queasy last Sunday, when the Packers rallied late for a 33-28 win at Chicago to clinch the division title.

Nelson had a career-high 10 catches for 161 yards in the game despite having an upset stomach.

“I felt my stomach was turning the whole day, but I’ve experienced that before,” Nelson said. “I didn’t know if that was nerves or just being hungry or whatever. I tried to combat it as much as possible, but it stayed there.”

Nelson, however, succumbed to vomiting on the postgame bus ride from Soldier Field to O‘Hare Airport before the return flight to Green Bay.

“Unfortunately for the guys in the back of the bus, they got to enjoy that,” Nelson said. “I was hoping I could get to the plane so I could at least get off the bus and (vomit) on the runway, but I didn’t make it.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 5 - Consecutive games in which the Packers defense has at least two takeaways, the team’s longest such streak since nine straight games in 2002. Of Green Bay’s meager total of 22 takeaways in the regular season, 12 came in the past five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think they’re going to see a confident, hard-running Eddie Lacy. He’s going to be determined, assertive. There’s things that he’s learned throughout the course of the year. He’s a great running back, and I think they’re going to have their hands full.” - Fullback John Kuhn, on the wild-card playoff matchup Sunday for the 49ers defense against Lacy, the rookie halfback who was held to 41 yards in 14 carries in the Packers’ 34-28 loss at San Francisco in Week 1.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlos Rogers (hamstring), LB Dan Skuta (foot), CB Eric Wright (hamstring).

PROBABLE: WR Jon Baldwin (illness), LB Navorro Bowman (wrist), CB Tarell Brown (ribs), WR Michael Crabtree (quadricep), C Jonathan Goodwin (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (knee), G Mike Iupati (knee), DT Justin Smith (shoulder).

GREEN BAY PACKERS

OUT: LB Clay Matthews (thumb).

PROBABLE: LB Brad Jones (ankle), RB Eddie Lacy (ankle), DE Mike Neal (abdomen), LB Nick Perry (foot), DT Ryan Pickett (knee).

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t on the injury report this week for the first time since he sustained a broken collarbone Nov. 4. Rodgers played for the first time last Sunday after missing seven games, rallying the Packers to a dramatic 33-28 win at Chicago for the NFC North title. Rodgers goes into the wild-card game against San Francisco on Sunday with a 5-3 record in the playoffs. He ranks third in NFL history with a passer rating of 103.6 in the postseason.

--WR Randall Cobb received a positive report on the health front following his celebrated return to action in the 33-28 comeback win at Chicago to end the regular season last Sunday. Cobb, who had missed 10 games because of a broken right tibia he suffered in mid-October, was on the field for 37 of the offense’s 78 snaps - the coaches were hoping to get him out there for about 20 snaps. Cobb had two receptions in the game, both for touchdowns, highlighted by his 48-yard catch-and-run play on a deep throw from Aaron Rodgers on fourth-and-8 with less than a minute left to decide the outcome.

--ILB A.J. Hawk led the team in tackles for the second straight season with 153, two short of his career high attained as a rookie in 2006. With eight tackles in the regular-season-ending win at Chicago last Sunday, Hawk ascended to the No. 1 spot in the team record book for most career tackles with 1,025, surpassing John Anderson’s 1,020 from 1978-89.

--K Mason Crosby has 69 points in 10 playoff games and goes into the wild-card game against San Francisco on Sunday needing only five points to break kicker Chris Jacke’s team record of 73 in postseason play.

INJURY IMPACT

--RB Eddie Lacy (ankle) participated on a limited basis Thursday, when the team held its first practice of the week and did so in pads in advance of the wild-card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The rookie starter has been playing with a sprained right ankle the last few weeks. It was the first time Lacy practiced before Friday ahead of a Sunday game since he sustained the injury in the Dec. 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. “Eddie looked good,” head coach Mike McCarthy said after Thursday’s practice. “He was limited in practice. I thought he had a good day’s work.” The expectation is Lacy will be OK for Sunday’s game, though some of his workload could be distributed to top backup James Starks.

--NT Ryan Pickett (knee) went through the team’s first practice of the week Thursday in limited fashion. The veteran starter, who has endured knee soreness the last several weeks but hasn’t missed a game, should be fine for the wild-card playoff game against San Francisco on Sunday.

--ILB Brad Jones (ankle) had limited participation Thursday in the team’s first practice of the week before the wild-card playoff game against San Francisco on Sunday. Jones, a starter, didn’t play in the win at Chicago to end the regular season last Sunday, replaced by Jamari Lattimore.

--OLB Mike Neal (abdomen) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, the team’s first on-field work out of the week. Judging by past weeks in which the team has been diligent about giving Neal extra rest during the week, he should be OK for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against San Francisco.

--OLB Nick Perry (foot) went through the team’s first practice of the week Thursday in limited fashion. Perry, who has been hobbled by the foot injury since he sustained it in mid-October, was listed a non-participant on the team’s injury report Wednesday if it had held practice.

--OLB Clay Matthews (thumb) on Wednesday was officially ruled out for the 49ers game. Matthews is recovering from surgery done last week for the broken right thumb he reinjured in the Dec. 22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Undrafted rookie Andy Mulumba, who was productive in the win at Chicago to end the regular season last Sunday, could make a second straight start in Matthews’ absence at right-side outside linebacker.

GAME PLAN: This could be the last stand for well-respected, but embattled Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers. The big gorilla on his back the last two seasons has been Green Bay’s inability to come close to slowing down the 49ers offense.

In the teams’ divisional-round game in the playoffs last January, young quarterback Colin Kaepernick set a league record with 181 rushing yards as San Francisco rolled up 579 yards in a runaway 45-31 victory. With Capers hell-bent on bottling up Kaepernick and Frank Gore on the ground when the teams met back at Candlestick Park for the season opener in September, the Packers forgot how to defend the pass and allowed their multitalented adversary to throw for 412 yards and three touchdowns in the 49ers’ 34-28 win.

“We certainly put a lot of emphasis during the offseason on playing their run, trying to make sure we were good against the read option and all those things. (We) felt good about that,” Capers said this week. “Unfortunately, they hit a few good pass plays on us there, and we’ve got to try to eliminate that. You have to take and build on things you did well and do better at the things you didn’t do (well).”

After holding Gore to 44 yards in 21 carries and a mostly pocket-happy Kaepernick to a scant 22 yards in Week 1, Green Bay’s run defense (25th in the league with per-game average of 125 yards) has been as problematic as its pass defense (24th in the league with per-game average of 247 yards) this season. That leaves Capers’ hands tied more than ever in scheming against the unpredictability of San Francisco’s exotic offense, particularly with outside linebacker Clay Matthews sidelined for the rematch because of an aggravated thumb injury.

Figure Green Bay to target the run again and hope Mother Nature can act like at 12th man on defense with the predicted deep freeze for Sunday to potentially impact the throwing ability of Kaepernick, who has just eight interceptions in 416 pass attempts but has completed only 58.4 percent of his throws - third-worst among regular starters this season.

As the Packers showed in that shootout about four months ago as well as the scintillating 33-28 comeback win at Chicago last Sunday to garner the NFC North title and playoff berth, they are well-armed on offense to overcome the failings by the their defense. Aaron Rodgers is refreshed physically after missing seven games because of a broken collarbone before returning in a big way against the Bears. And, the Packers also are replenished at receiver with playmaking slot receiver Randall Cobb having also made his long-awaited comeback in a heroic way last weekend.

While the arctic conditions would make the halfback tandem of rookie Eddie Lacy and James Starks vital for their running capabilities, head coach/play caller Mike McCarthy should be looking to exploit the 49ers’ sketchy secondary, which may have to depend on veteran Eric Wright to replace an injured Carlos Rogers in the slot.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers defensive backs vs. 49ers WR Michael Crabtree and TE Vernon Davis - In his San Francisco debut, veteran wideout Anquan Boldin burned Green Bay’s short-handed and porous secondary for 13 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown in 17 targets in the 49ers’ season-opening win nearly four months ago.

Boldin could be as dangerous in the rematch, but the bigger concern for a Green Bay defense that still is depleted and leaky is trying to limit the havoc Crabtree and Davis could wreak. Crabtree didn’t play in Week 1 while recovering from a torn Achilles’ but complemented the lethal running exploits of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and halfback Frank Gore in the 49ers’ rout of the Packers in the playoffs a year ago with nine receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Fellow playmaker Davis has been a thorn in Green Bay’s side the last several meetings, exemplified by his six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the opener this season. Davis led all tight ends in the regular season with an average of 16.3 yards per catch and ranked second among the position group with 13 touchdown receptions.

If Green Bay relies on its dime defense to counter the 49ers’ spread attack, that could mean a lot of rookie nickel back Micah Hyde and underwhelming veteran cornerback Jarrett Bush matching up with Crabtree and Davis coming out of the slot.

--Packers LT David Bakhtiari and RT Don Barclay vs. 49ers OLBs Aldon Smith and Ahmad Brooks - Bakhtiari, a fourth-round draft pick, had a baptism by fire in his NFL debut going against San Francisco’s formidable defense in Week 1 as the starting replacement for an injured Bryan Bulaga. Bakhtiari gave up a sack to Smith on the second play of the game but settled in the rest of the way to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers relatively clean.

Barclay, a second-year player, also has started since the opener. Both young linemen will have to be up to the task in frigid conditions Sunday as the Packers try to keep Rodgers out of harm’s way in his second game since returning from a broken collarbone. Brooks, a Pro Bowl selection, and Smith each had 8.5 sacks to lead the 49ers in the regular season.

--Packers K Mason Crosby and P Tim Masthay vs. 49ers K Phil Dawson and P Andy Lee - The weather forecast for Sunday with the late-afternoon start time is bone-chilling in itself with a high in the single digits and the wind chill in the negative numbers and dropping as darkness sets in. The inclement conditions should test the mettle of some of the league’s more successful kickers on a day when field position will be at a premium.

Crosby (33-of-37 on field goals, 141 points) and Dawson (32-for-36 on field goals, 140 points) were neck-and-neck with their high production in the regular season.

Lee, long regarded as one of the elite punters in the sport, led the NFC with an average of 48.2 gross yards and ranked fourth in the league with an average of 41.7 net yards during regular-season play. Masthay has been an unsung standout for Green Bay this season with his placement on punts, though his season averages of 44.6 gross and 39.0 net have been ordinary in comparison to others.