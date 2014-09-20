Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

The mention of “playoffs” in September?

To be sure, it’s not just the “in” word among baseball players right now with an eye on taking their bats and gloves into October.

As for the guys in helmets and shoulder pads, utterances of playoff football that possibly won’t happen for another 31/2 months creeped into the Green Bay Packers locker room Wednesday.

Coming off its stirring 31-24 win over the New York Jets after spotting them an early 21-3 lead in its Lambeau Field opener Sunday, Green Bay is taking aim on an unusual, but perhaps critical early-season stretch of games. The Packers are in a veritable logjam atop the NFC North, as all four teams are 1-1.

Next up for Green Bay is playing all three division foes in the next three games in a span of less than two weeks, starting Sunday with a visit to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

“I think it’s the first time since the (19)80s when I was a youngster, is that right?” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pondered.

Indeed, for the first time since November 1986, the Packers are playing three straight divisional games in just 12 days.

The reigning three-time NFC North champions play at the Chicago Bears on Sept. 28, then have a quick turnaround as they host the Adrian Peterson-less Minnesota Vikings for a Thursday night game Oct. 2.

“It’s tough,” Rodgers said. “I think the guys know, this is a stretch that could really have some implications on our postseason future. Winning your division games is the easiest way to winning your division, which guarantees a home playoff game, so these are important. Two of the three on the road, and the third one’s (on) a short week. It doesn’t get any easier, but that’s how we like it.”

Working in Green Bay’s favor for this next trio of games, especially this weekend, is Rodgers is riding high after rallying the Packers to the biggest comeback win in his seven seasons as the leader of their offense. He threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets.

The Packers’ retention of the NFC North crown last season was in serious jeopardy when they lost Rodgers to a broken collarbone in early November. He missed seven games, including an ugly 40-10 loss at Detroit on Thanksgiving (“A bad day,” head coach Mike McCarthy asserted Wednesday), before returning in the nick of time to rally Green Bay to a last-minute victory at Chicago in the regular-season finale that clinched the division title.

No matter their stranglehold on the division in recent years, McCarthy is putting a premium on these next three games for the Packers. They have been wobbly the first two games out this season, getting schooled by 20 points in the season opener at defending Super Bowl champion Seattle before pulling out the unlikely win as heavy favorites at home against the Jets.

“This is a big game going to Detroit,” McCarthy said. “(A) tough team, so it’s definitely a one-at-a-time approach. We don’t really want to look too far down the line.”

SERIES HISTORY: 168th regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 94-66-7. Despite being manhandled 40-10 in the division rivals’ last encounter on Thanksgiving last season when Green Bay didn’t have an injured Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Packers have dominated the series the last two-plus decades. It’s well-chronicled the Lions last prevailed over Green Bay in Wisconsin in 1991. Since 1992, the Packers are 35-11 against the Lions, including a sweep of the teams’ only two meetings in the playoffs. Green Bay has won five of the last six games and 15 of the past 17 meetings going back to 2005.

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

--After enduring a preseason filled with significant knee injuries, the Packers added to the casualty count this week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that second-year linebacker Andy Mulumba will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Mulumba revealed the bad news on Twitter before practice Wednesday by writing that the team’s medical tests confirmed he sustained a torn ACL. Mulumba, a key performer on special teams, was injured on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 31-24 comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

“It’s just one of those bumps on the road!” Mulumba tweeted. “Nothing that I can’t overcome!”

Mulumba made Green Bay’s season-opening roster in 2013 as an undrafted rookie and logged four starts, including the wild-card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers with All-Pro outside linebacker Clay Matthews out because of a broken thumb.

The Packers figure to put Mulumba on season-ending injured reserve and fill his spot on the 53-man roster in the coming days ahead of the game Sunday at the Detroit Lions.

“I had a chance to visit with him this morning,” McCarthy said after Wednesday’s practice. “(It‘s) very unfortunate.”

Green Bay was snake-bitten by a litany of ACL and/or MCL tears to players in the preseason. They included rookie receiver Jared Abbrederis, third-year offensive tackle/guard Don Barclay, second-year linebacker Nate Palmer and first-year offensive tackle Aaron Adams. All of them went on the IR list. The loss of Barclay, who held down the starting job at right tackle last season after Bryan Bulaga suffered a torn ACL early in the preseason, robbed the Packers of their top backup on the offensive line going into this season.

--James Starks was a forgotten man in Green Bay’s offense in its huge rally from an early 21-3 deficit against the Jets last weekend.

Starks played all of four snaps, getting in for just one series, as the supposed top understudy to starting halfback Eddie Lacy. Starks didn’t touch the football once after he had seven carries for a team-high 37 yards and also caught two passes in the Sept. 4 season-opening loss at the Seattle Seahawks.

Two factors worked against Starks’ being involved in the last game. Green Bay dug itself that big hole by the opening minutes of the second quarter and had to further rely on Aaron Rodgers’ passing the ball because the Jets were determined to bottle up the run game.

Lacy managed only 13 carries for all of 43 yards, and the Packers finished with just 80 rushing yards.

Though limited as well, DuJuan Harris, the No. 3 halfback on the roster, received twice as much exposure as Starks did Sunday. Harris also didn’t have a rushing attempt but had one catch for 11 yards in the Packers’ pivotal 97-yard touchdown drive late in the first half that pulled them within 21-16.

“In the big picture, over 16 games, the distribution of reps at the running-backs position will not reflect what we did (Sunday) as we move forward,” McCarthy said. “I think that’s important, but I think it’s just the fact Eddie is one of your best players on offense and his opportunities were limited.”

--Kicker Mason Crosby is in a very good zone to start the season.

Crosby has made all four of his field-goal tries the first two games. Three of them came Sunday, all in the first half, as the eighth-year pro kept Green Bay within striking distance of the Jets after they bolted to that 18-point lead in the first 20 minutes. A 55-yard field goal by Crosby, which cut the Packers’ deficit to 21-9 in the closing minutes of the opening half, is the longest make by a Green Bay player in the 58-year history of Lambeau Field.

“I‘m happy with how I‘m kicking the long ones carrying over from last year, keeping my same rhythm but hitting the ball consistently,” Crosby said.

Going back to the final two months of last season, Crosby has made his last 20 field-goal attempts. The streak, which started Nov. 10, includes two field goals in the playoff loss to the 49ers.

Crosby’s current streak of 18 field goals made in the regular season is second-longest in team history. Crosby has the record of 23 in a row bridging the 2010 and ‘11 seasons.

--The Packers return to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday, where they were stuffed 40-10 by the Lions on Thanksgiving Day last November.

This will be the NFC North rivals’ first meeting since then.

As proof of how dominant Green Bay has been in the series the last 20-plus years, it hasn’t lost two straight games to the Lions since their final meeting of the 1998 season and their first encounter during the 1999 season.

BY THE NUMBERS: 16 - Rushing yards by Eddie Lacy, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, in Green Bay’s 40-10 loss to the Lions at Detroit’s Ford Field when the teams last played Nov. 28.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first two games I don’t think are going to be what’s going to continue throughout the whole season. I think he’ll just continue to move the ball and go to the hot hand, or whatever it is or however he’s feeling. As receivers, we don’t ever know when you’re going to get it or how much you’re going to get it. We just do our job and run the route and let Aaron be Aaron.” - Receiver Jordy Nelson, on being targeted on passes an NFL-high 30 times (for a co-league-best 18 catches) by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after two weeks.

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Out: LB Brad Jones (quadricep), LB Andy Mulumba (knee)

--Questionable: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Casey Hayward (glute)

--Probable: S Micah Hyde (knee)

DETROIT LIONS

--Out: LB Travis Lewis (quadricep), CB Cassius Vaughn (ankle), T LaAdrian Waddle (calf)

--Doubtful: S James Ihedigbo (neck), RB Montell Owens (hamstring)

--Questionable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), DT Nick Fairley (biceps), DE George Johnson (groin)

--Probable: RB Joique Bell (knee), S Don Carey (hamstring)

PLAYER NOTES

--RT Bryan Bulaga had limited work in the team’s padded practice Thursday for the second straight day. Bulaga looks to be doing more and moving better in practice than he did last week, when he also was a limited participant before being held out of the win Sunday over the New York Jets because of a torn MCL in his left knee. It’s up in the air whether Bulaga will be cleared for Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions. Derek Sherrod will be on alert to fill in after making his first pro start last weekend.

--S Micah Hyde was upgraded from limited to full participation in practice Thursday. Hyde looks to be on track to return to action Sunday at Detroit after suffering a bruised left knee before halftime of the victory over the Jets last weekend.

--ILB Brad Jones has yet to practice this week and likely won’t play for the second straight game Sunday at Detroit. Jones has been sidelined with a recurring quadriceps injury. Jamari Lattimore is in line to make another start in Jones’ absence.

--CB Casey Hayward was cleared for limited involvement in practice Thursday after he missed the previous day because of a strained glute. It’s unclear whether Hayward, who lost his nickel job to Davon House in the last game, will be OK to contribute in some fashion Sunday at Detroit.

--OLB Andy Mulumba will miss the rest of the season, McCarthy confirmed Wednesday. Mulumba tweeted earlier in the day that he sustained a torn ACL while covering a punt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s comeback win over the Jets. The Packers have yet to place Mulumba, a second-year player, on season-ending injured reserve.

GAME PLAN: Once then-rookie Eddie Lacy had his feet under him and was healthy again after suffering a Week 2 concussion, the bruising halfback had few unproductive games with the football in hand, starting with a 23-carry, 99-yard performance in Green Bay’s fourth game, a 22-9 win over the Lions at Lambeau Field. A little more than seven weeks later, Lacy had one of those rare forgettable outings in the rematch against the Lions, this time at Detroit’s Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Without the threat of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback because of a collarbone injury, the Packers sputtered on offense with Matt Flynn at the controls. The Lions flourished with their agenda to make Flynn beat them, as they held Lacy to 16 yards in 10 carries as the game started to unravel for Green Bay in the second half. Lacy has yet to get going with big runs and big game outputs after two weeks this season. If Detroit gets the upper hand again with his formidable defensive front led by tackles Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley opposite a feisty Green Bay offensive-line interior of guards Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang sandwiched around rookie center Corey Linsley, it will be incumbent on Rodgers to scorch the Lions’ battered secondary. Despite the attrition it has already sustained at cornerback, Detroit undoubtedly will be looking to roll extra coverage to red-hot wideout Jordy Nelson. This could be prime time for Randall Cobb to shine in the slot after his two short touchdown receptions that factored into the big comeback against the New York Jets last Sunday, or perhaps emerging rookie Davante Adams and overlooked Jarrett Boykin become the “hot hand” for Rodgers.

On defense, Green Bay’s secondary will be under the microscope for how it holds up against the Lions’ pass-first attack engineered by Matthew Stafford with Calvin Johnson as the obvious top target. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers, whose vision of getting a lot of personnel involved has been sabotaged at times by communication issues the first couple games, may have to settle with going predominantly nickel and dime with many of the same guys to counter Detroit’s spread attack. Capers certainly has enough arsenal to pressure Stafford with Clay Matthews, Julius Peppers, Mike Neal and Nick Perry rushing from their outside linebacker spots, but that could leave some openings for the likes of tailback Reggie Bush or the Lions’ athletic trio of tight ends to wreak havoc.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers WR Jordy Nelson vs. Lions defensive backs - Next up is Detroit’s short-handed secondary for trying to keep up with the hottest go-to receiver in the NFL after the first two weeks. Seattle’s Richard Sherman didn’t get a whiff of Nelson, let alone the football, once in the season opener, and Green Bay’s star wideout had a big opener at the expense of lesser cover guys with nine receptions in 14 pass targets that night. Then, Nelson goes out and runs around and away from the best the New York Jets could try to put on him and comes up with nine more catches for a career-best 209 yards, highlighted by a game-winning 80-yard touchdown last Sunday. Aaron Rodgers has targeted Nelson a league-high 30 times. The fast track at Ford Field should be to Nelson’s liking, though he has compiled just 13 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown in six games there since his rookie season in 2008.

--Packers CBs Sam Shields, Tramon Williams and Davon House vs. Lions WRs Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate, Kevin Ogletree and Jeremy Ross - Green Bay safety Micah Hyde, who suffered a bruised knee in the win over the Jets on Sunday, said Wednesday he plans to play against the Lions. Having the likes of Hyde, Morgan Burnett and rookie Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to help over the top will be a must, especially with the almost indefensible Johnson. “This is kind of where you can see how good you are, I guess, against the elite receiver in the league,” Hyde said Wednesday. The play of the Green Bay cornerbacks has been hit-and-miss against Johnson over the years. Johnson had the better of Shields, the Packers’ top cover guy, in the Lions’ 30-point rout at Ford Field on Thanksgiving last season. Although Shields had an early interception in front of Johnson in the end zone, Megatron dominated the rest of the way with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. With Casey Hayward likely out this weekend because of a strained glute, House should get a second straight game as the nickel back. He works opposite Shields on the perimeter, with veteran Williams manning the slot. House struggled in that outside role in that holiday mismatch last season, giving up touchdowns to Ross and Ogletree.