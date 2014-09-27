Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews vowed after practice Thursday that he will be on the field for Sunday’s potentially key early-season game at the Chicago Bears.

Matthews had limited work in practice during the week but was listed Friday as probable. He is trying to bounce back from a groin injury that kept him out of the final quarter of a 19-7 loss at the Detroit Lions last Sunday as the Packers fell to 1-2.

When asked by reporters Thursday about his playing status this weekend, Matthews said: “Yeah, I’ll be out there.”

Matthews, who has just one sack this season, missed both games against the Bears last season because of a broken thumb.

Inside linebacker Brad Jones also had limited participation in practice Thursday for the second straight day. Jones, an opening-day starter, has missed the last two games because of a nagging quadriceps injury.

Jones’ status for Sunday’s game at Chicago is uncertain. Jamari Lattimore figures to remain in the starting lineup in place of Jones for the third consecutive game.

--The Packers are off to a 1-2 start for the third straight season and the fourth time in Mike McCarthy’s nine years as head coach.

This ragged beginning for the reigning three-time NFC North champions is all the more maddening because what has been almost a perennially top-10 offense on McCarthy’s watch is spiraling ever so close to rock bottom.

“We’re definitely underachieving in the no-huddle,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday.

McCarthy has no plans to tone down the frequency of the up-tempo scheme he’s predominantly employed the first three weeks of the season. Yet, as the Packers head to Chicago for what looms as a telltale early-season game against their NFC North rivals Sunday, those on the sputtering offense acknowledge their play - and their production - must pick up in a hurry.

When asked what the no-huddle has accomplished to this point, Rodgers responded matter-of-factly, “Not much.”

After Rodgers made a declaration in the summer that the objective for the newly revved-up offense was 75 plays a game, the Packers haven’t reached the threshold once thus far. The closest it has come to the target was 68 plays in Week 2 against the New York Jets, when Green Bay was forced to accelerate its fast-break playing style to overcome an early 21-3 deficit and win 31-24.

In the season-opening 36-16 loss at the Seattle Seahawks and then the 19-7 setback at the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Packers managed just 57 and 51 plays, respectively.

“Really, the mechanics has been good - the mechanics of play entry, what’s going on at the line of scrimmage each and every week has graded out high,” McCarthy said. “Our biggest thing right now is production. Our offense really isn’t where we would like it to be. Whether we’re in no-huddle or whether we’re in what we call standard huddle, mechanically what we’re doing I‘m comfortable with.”

The dreary numbers don’t lie, however. The only consistency mustered by Green Bay’s offense is ranking in the 20s across the board in the key statistical areas.

The Packers are 28th in total offense (average of 289.3 yards per game), 27th in both rushing offense (78.7 yards) and points scored (18.0) and 21st in passing offense (210.7 yards).

Only once in McCarthy’s tenure since 2006 did Green Bay finish the season out of the NFL’s top 10 for total offense, when it was 13th in 2012.

Buoyed by the addition of halfback Eddie Lacy, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns to be named the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, the Packers returned to a lofty position of No. 3 for total offense last season.

The impact of a formidable rushing attack, or lack thereof as the Packers have endured this season, isn’t lost on Jordy Nelson.

“That’s big,” said Nelson, who has had to do most of the significant ball carrying for Green Bay through three games with 23 catches for 351 yards to rank among the league leaders in both categories.

“I think last year that was a huge help for us in the way we’re able to run the ball and pass the ball,” Nelson added. “Getting those guys (running backs) going, getting the defense off balance and not knowing whether we’re going to run or pass is big. So, hopefully, we can get that rolling this week and get back to the way we were last year.”

Lacy is averaging an abysmal 37.7 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry this season. Coming off a major letdown of a performance at Detroit, where he rushed for just 36 yards and had a fumble on Green Bay’s second play of the game that was returned for a Lions touchdown, Lacy isn’t getting discouraged.

“I think it’s surprising for a lot of people,” he said. “No one really expected it to be like that, but you can’t predict how things are going to go. You just have to go out and continue to play. It’ll get better throughout the course of the season ... (but) no one thought we’d run the ball the way we have the past few (games). Everybody expected more.”

If the Packers’ underachieving tendencies stay with them in the Windy City this weekend, they could be faced with their first 1-3 start in eight years and questions about how they will be able to salvage a season sinking on them in hurry-up fashion.

SERIES HISTORY: 187th regular-season meeting. Bears lead series, 92-88-6. The NFL’s oldest rivals reunite for the first time since last season’s regular-season finale Dec. 29, when Green Bay authored one of the more dramatic victories in the 93-year-old series. In his first game after missing nearly two months with a broken collarbone, quarterback Aaron Rodgers hooked up with a wide-open Randall Cobb downfield for a 48-yard touchdown on fourth-and-8 with less than a minute to play to rally the visiting Packers to a 33-28 win that earned them their third straight NFC North title. Green Bay has won the last four meetings at Chicago’s Soldier Field, a streak that started with the Packers’ 21-14 knockout of the Bears in the NFC Championship during the 2010 season. Counting that second playoff meeting between the teams, Green Bay has won seven of the last eight games and nine of the past 11 encounters going back to 2009.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted Sunday’s game against the Bears just might be when the Packers finally get their tight ends more involved in the passing game this season.

After three games, Green Bay has just eight receptions by tight ends - all by Andrew Quarless, who had a touchdown among his four catches in the loss to the Lions last Sunday.

“We just need to find ways to get ‘em open, and we’ll go through our progressions, look for them when they’re open,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “But, we’ve had to use them in protection more than we’ve wanted to the first three weeks. So, we’re going to try and shore up the protection and trust those five guys (the offensive linemen) and let those tight ends get on their routes and run some routes.”

The Packers have four tight ends on the roster, and all of them have been active on game day the last two weeks. However, only Quarless and rookie Richard Rodgers have been used on offense. Young holdovers Ryan Taylor and Brandon Bostick have contributed strictly on special teams.

Bostick, who was pushing third-round draft pick Rodgers and veteran incumbent Quarless for the starting job early in the preseason, missed the season opener because of a fractured fibula he sustained in the second exhibition game Aug. 16. The second-year player showed some promise with seven catches for an average of 17.1 yards with a touchdown the latter half of last season before he went on injured reserve with a foot injury in late December.

McCarthy wouldn’t say Wednesday whether Bostick would make his belated season debut on offense this week with the Packers in need of a playmaking replacement at tight end for Jermichael Finley, who suffered a career-threatening neck injury last October. Finley remains out of football.

“Brandon’s kind of working his way back (from the leg injury),” McCarthy said, “but I feel confident if needed, if called upon, he’d do a good job Sunday.”

--Coming off his lowest passing output for a complete game in nearly six years with 162 yards in the loss at Detroit last weekend, Rodgers is poised to make amends Sunday against the Bears. A hot start at Soldier Field could have him checking off another personal milestone in short order.

Rodgers needs only 106 passing yards to get to 25,000 for his career in regular-season play. This will be Rodgers’ 98th official game since he broke into the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2005 and his 91st start since 2008.

Only three other players in league history have needed fewer games to throw for 25,000 yards. Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino accomplished the feat after 92 games, and the duo of the retired Kurt Warner and current Denver Broncos star Peyton Manning each hit the milestone in his 97th game.

--The Packers made a drop-add to their 10-man practice squad Tuesday.

They released undrafted rookie center Josh Allen and signed offensive guard Josh Walker.

The 6-foot-5, 328-pound Walker originally was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts out of Middle Tennessee State. He was cut from the Colts practice squad last week.

Green Bay’s active roster still stands at 52 players, one short of the maximum. The Packers have yet to fill the spot vacated by the placement of linebacker Andy Mulumba (knee) on season-ending injured reserve Friday.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 - Interceptions thrown by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Chicago’s Soldier Field, the most picks he’s had in an opponent’s stadium in 99 career starts (including the playoffs). Sunday’s game will be Rodgers’ eighth road start against the Bears, who have allowed him to pass for just 11 touchdowns and only two games with at least 300 passing yards in the previous seven meetings at Soldier Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We understand. I don’t think anyone’s happy with how we performed. We’re going to be a little bit more calm and stay our course in here than probably what fans are, but they have no control so they kind of feel helpless. But, yeah, we’ve got to stay calm, and we’ll stay the course and keep working at it and get better and hopefully go out and play better on Sunday (at Chicago).” - Receiver Jordy Nelson, on the restlessness among Packers backers after the team dropped to 1-2 with an offensively challenged performance in the 17-9 loss at the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Questionable: WR Jarrett Boykin (knee, groin), LB Brad Jones (quadricep)

--Probable: T Bryan Bulaga (knee), CB Davon House (knee), LB Clay Matthews (groin), LB Nick Perry (wrist)

Practice Report

CHICAGO BEARS

--Out: C Roberto Garza (ankle), LB Shea McClellin (hand), CB Sherrick McManis (quadricep), DT Jay Ratliff (concussion), G Matt Slauson (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Jared Allen (illness), S Chris Conte (shoulder), WR Brandon Marshall (ankle)

--Probable: S Ryan Mundy (shoulder), DE Trevor Scott (foot)

Practice Report

PLAYER NOTES

--RT Bryan Bulaga has practiced in full the last two days and doesn’t seem to have sustained any setbacks after holding up at his customary starting spot for the entire game in the loss at Detroit last Sunday. Bulaga had missed the previous game because of a sprained MCL in his left knee. He should be good again for Sunday’s road matchup with the Bears.

--WR Jarrett Boykin is questionable. The reserve wideout has practiced on a full-time basis the last two days after a knee issue came to light following the Packers’ loss at Detroit last weekend.

--CB Davon House has been a full-time participant in practice the last two days. The nickel back emerged from last Sunday’s loss at Detroit with a knee injury. He should be OK to play Sunday at Chicago.

--OLB Nick Perry, who has an unspecified wrist injury, went through limited work for the second straight day in practice Thursday. Although head coach Mike McCarthy said after Thursday’s workout that Perry “looked good; did some good things at practice,” the status of the defensive backup for Sunday’s game at Chicago is up in the air.

GAME PLAN: Since the teams annually played at least two games because of their NFC North allegiances, the Packers were accustomed to getting a heavy dose of Cover 2-oriented defensive schemes from the Chicago Bears under then-head coach Lovie Smith until last season. Now that they saw the Detroit Lions have success with a similar ploy in Green Bay’s stunning seven-point effort in its road loss last weekend, expect the Bears to go back to the coverage kryptonite for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Like the Lions, Chicago has been decimated by injuries in the secondary, but that may not be as big of a factor in tilting the advantage to the Packers if they continue to struggle getting Eddie Lacy and the rest of their running backs past the line of scrimmage. Green Bay is mired near the bottom of the 32-team league with an average of 78.7 rushing yards through the first three games. It was feast-or-famine for Lacy as a rookie against a porous Bears defense last season.

He busted loose for 150 rushing yards and a per-carry average of 6.8 yards in Chicago’s 27-20 win at Lambeau Field in early November, when Rodgers went out with a broken collarbone. Eight weeks later, Lacy’s meager ground output of 66 yards and 3.1 yards per touch was excused since Rodgers, in his first game back after the injury, threw a late touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on fourth down that lifted the Packers to a 33-28 victory and a third straight division title. Defensively, Green Bay will be out to limit the vertical, jump-ball opportunities for the imposing pass-catching duo of Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery. However, with outside linebacker Clay Matthews perhaps questionable to play Sunday because of a groin injury, the Packers will have to find the right balance between pressuring mistake-prone quarterback Jay Cutler and not losing sight of Matt Forte out of the backfield. The dynamic halfback had 29 rushing and receiving touches for 179 yards and a touchdown in the game at Green Bay last season, then produced 157 yards and three touchdowns with the football in his hand 26 times in the regular-season finale at Chicago.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers CBs Sam Shields, Tramon Williams and Davon House vs. Bears WRs Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery - Green Bay’s top trio of cover guys held up as well as could have been expected last time out. Playing on the indoor turf at Detroit’s Ford Field, Shields, Williams and nickel back House rotated for the most part with some over-the-top help to limit Lions superstar Calvin Johnson to six catches for 82 yards without a touchdown in 10 pass targets. House had an impressive lunging interception on a deep ball intended for Johnson near the goal line. That outing should be a collective boost in the arm with the Packers now likely having to contend with not one, but two big targets in Marshall and Jeffery. Marshall aggravated an ankle injury in the Bears’ Monday night win at the New York Jets but would seem to be a good bet to suit up Sunday for the first matchup of the season between the NFC North rivals. Marshall stood out in the teams’ two games last season with a combined 13 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Jeffery grabbed eight passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in those games.

--Packers Ts David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga vs. Bears DEs Jared Allen, Lamarr Houston and Willie Young - After contending with Julius Peppers as Chicago’s most formidable pass rusher the previous four seasons, the Packers signed the veteran star to a three-year, $26 million contract in March shortly after his release from the Bears. Chicago sufficiently filled the void left by Peppers’ departure with the influx of offseason acquisitions at defensive end. Allen, the widely acclaimed piece of that new pie, looks to be gaining steam again on the right side of the D-line after a slow start. He tormented mobile Jets quarterback Geno Smith on multiple occasions Monday. Allen, the former Minnesota Viking who had 16 1/2 sacks in 13 games against the Packers since Aaron Rodgers’ first season as a starter in 2008, will be hunting for his first sack this season at the expense of the Green Bay quarterback Sunday. Bakhtiari, who handled Allen as the rookie starter at left tackle last season, gets the unenviable assignment again. Bulaga, who held up fine on a sprained MCL in last Sunday’s game at Detroit, will have to be up to the task at right tackle on the notoriously choppy natural grass at Soldier Field. Houston moves inside on passing downs, allowing the Bears to unleash off left end Young, who has a league-high-tying four sacks.