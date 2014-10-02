Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

Not once in Mike McCarthy’s previous eight years as head coach have the Green Bay Packers finished a season on the losing end of time of possession.

Green Bay has plenty of catching up to do the remaining three quarters of this regular season if it’s going to keep that streak intact. The Packers (2-2) go into their Thursday night matchup with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field ranked second to last in the 32-team NFL for ball control.

Their average time of possession through the first four games is a meager 25 minutes, 25 seconds.

“I think we know who we are,” McCarthy said Tuesday, when asked about what has surfaced as a puzzling identity for Green Bay’s offense.

In turn, however, McCarthy conceded, “We’d like to play longer Thursday night. That’s what we’re focused on.”

The Packers have yet to reach 30 minutes - or at least half of the 60 minutes of regulation time - with the football in their possession in any game this season. The closest Green Bay came was Week 2, when it erased a 21-3 deficit and won 31-24 over the New York Jets with its time of possession at 29:34.

That’s also the only game Green Bay has come close to fulfilling McCarthy’s stated objective going into the season of a minimum 75 plays on offense.

In the past two games, the Packers ran just 51 and 47 plays while holding the ball for all of 21:47 and 23:38 in games at division rivals Detroit and Chicago, respectively.

Green Bay was out of sorts in a 19-7 loss to the Lions in Week 3. Conversely, the Packers made the most of their limited opportunities against Chicago last Sunday by scoring points in their first six possessions, including five touchdowns, en route to a 38-17 victory.

“I think we did some good things (in the last game),” quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected Tuesday. “But, the offense is still not where we want it. Obviously, we’d like to have some more balance. We didn’t run the ball real effectively.”

The prolific right arm of Rodgers almost single-handedly carried the Packers to the romp of the Bears. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns (two each to Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb) with a near-perfect passer rating of 151.2.

Yet, because Green Bay was apt to score so quickly - it didn’t have a touchdown drive of more than 3:47 against the Bears - many are quick to blame its lowly time of possession on McCarthy’s plan of attack. The Packers have gone almost exclusively no-huddle, and their reliance on passing the football, particularly in the Chicago game, has played into fewer seconds and minutes coming off the clock.

Given a chance to give his opinion on what his offense resembles after four games, McCarthy provided a wide-ranging reply, though accelerated pace of play was at the heart of his answer.

“We have the ability to run the football. We have the ability to throw the football. We have the ability to play fast. That’s the way we’d prefer to play,” McCarthy said. “We have a quarterback that keeps us in clean plays. It’s just really trying to line up and play as fast as we can and let our fundamentals take over.”

Incidentally, the team with the lowest average on offense for time of possession is the Philadelphia Eagles, who under Chip Kelly make no secret about how fast they want to run plays in their no-huddle attack. The Eagles are averaging just 24:22 with the football in their hands.

While Philadelphia is off to a 3-1 start, both up-tempo teams are in the same boat for having their struggles on offense thus far. A common denominator is a porous rushing attack - the Eagles rate 26th in the league, and the Packers are 28th, which also is Green Bay’s unfamiliar ranking for total offense.

McCarthy and Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday the Packers have fallen considerably short of getting the halfback duo of Eddie Lacy and James Starks anywhere from 25-30 touches a game.

“Sometimes, it’s going to happen when you throw it so well, but we’ve got to be able to close out games running it a little more effectively,” said Rodgers, pointing to the pass-influenced outcome of Sunday’s win over Chicago. “We’ve got to find ways to get Eddie more touches and more involved and James as well.”

Lacy, last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been limited to an average of 13 carries the first four games with a total of only 161 rushing yards. He had a season-high 17 rushing attempts for 48 yards and his first touchdown Sunday.

As for Starks, whose per-carry average of five yards is a full two yards better than Lacy‘s, he didn’t have a rushing attempt Sunday for the second time in the last three games. What’s more, Starks played only one snap against the Bears.

“Frankly, that’s poor management by myself. That shouldn’t happen,” McCarthy said of Starks’ conspicuous absence from the offense last time out. “I think the game’s obviously different, the way it sorted out. We didn’t have a lot of long drives, but that’s not the focus. James Starks should touch the football every single game. That will not happen again.”

After being critical of his play-calling decisions coming out of the loss to Detroit in which he put the focus on running the football at the expense of not depending on the golden arm of Rodgers to possibly win that game, McCarthy apparently wants timely resolution for Green Bay’s ground malaise.

“The biggest thing with our run game is we’ve got to get the attempts up,” McCarthy said. “So, we need to keep generating first downs. Anytime you have a successful run game, you’re definitely pushing 30 attempts. We haven’t been close to that yet. So, that’s the way I’ve always viewed it.”

SERIES HISTORY: 106th regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 55-48-2. The last meeting between the NFC North rivals ended in a 26-26 overtime draw Nov. 24 last season at Lambeau Field. The Packers had won seven of the previous eight meetings going back to the 2010 season, including a 24-10 victory in an NFC wild-card playoff game during the 2012 season. Green Bay’s last loss to the Vikings at home was 38-26 in 2009.

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The ankle injury sustained by rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater toward the end of his productive starting debut in the Minnesota Vikings’ win Sunday has left the Packers guessing some this week.

The Vikings aren’t sure Bridgewater will be healthy enough to play Thursday night, when the Packers host Minnesota at Lambeau Field. Bridgewater didn’t practice Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened to us, not the first time it’s happened to us versus the Minnesota Vikings,” Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. “So, we’ll continue our preparation and be ready to go regardless of who plays quarterback.”

If Bridgewater isn’t cleared for a second straight start, Christian Ponder will get the nod.

The Packers have a 4-1-1 record against Minnesota in games started by Ponder since he was a rookie in 2011.

The Vikings caught Green Bay somewhat off-guard when the NFC North rivals met in the first round of the playoffs in the 2012 season. Ponder had led Minnesota to a 37-34 win over the visiting Packers just a week earlier to end the regular season but couldn’t go in the rematch because of bursitis in his throwing elbow.

The quarterback change from Ponder to inexperienced Joe Webb didn’t reveal itself until shortly before that postseason game. The Packers feasted on an erratic and turnover-prone Webb to win 24-10.

McCarthy insisted this week Green Bay’s game plan on defense wouldn’t be impacted by the uncertainty at quarterback for the Vikings. Besides the team’s unfamiliarity with the NFL newcomer, Bridgewater potentially poses more problems for the Packers because of his ability to run with the football.

“It’s the first year of (their) offense,” McCarthy said. “We’re really focused on conceptually what they’re doing in the run, protection and passing game.”

--Minnesota’s quarterback mystery isn’t detracting the anticipation that the Vikings will have a priority to pound the football against the league’s worst run defense.

The Packers plummeted to the bottom of the rankings four weeks into the season after they allowed a season-high 235 rushing yards in their 38-17 road win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Green Bay is allowing an average of 176 rushing yards per game. The team record since the advent of the 16-game schedule in 1978 is 180.3 yards in 1979.

”As a defender, you obviously don’t strive for those goals,“ linebacker Clay Matthews said. ”You try to be a little higher (in the league rankings) than that - shoot for the stars. Yeah, we’ll correct that. We’ll address that.

“Obviously, (we) gave up too many yards last week, but we have a team that can come in here and run, especially with the quarterback situation. ... We’re going to have our hands full this week. It’ll be a great test to bounce back and show what our defense is capable of, especially on a short week.”

Despite being without star halfback Adrian Peterson, who is away from the team indefinitely after being indicted on child-abuse charges, the Vikings rushed for 241 yards in their 41-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The powerful Matt Asiata had three of Minnesota’s four touchdowns on the ground, and change-of-pace rookie Jerick McKinnon ran for a game-high 135 yards in 18 carries.

“We haven’t heard much as far as who their running backs are for years now, outside of Adrian Peterson,” Matthews said. “You think with the drop-off of A.P., or that there would be a drop-off, but there really isn‘t. We’re going to have our hands full, especially with what we put on film (against the Bears) this past weekend. They’ve got to be coming in here thinking that they’re going to run it on us. It’s just a great opportunity for us to showcase that that’s not the case.”

--All of the success Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed against the Vikings as Green Bay’s starting quarterback since 2008, including an 8-4 record, may not mean much going into the teams’ first meeting this season.

Minnesota’s first-year head coach is Mike Zimmer. As the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator from 2008-13, Zimmer went 2-0 against Rodgers and the Packers.

“They’re doing a lot of stuff that he did in Cincinnati,” Rodgers said about Minnesota’s defense. “He’s a great coach. I have a lot of respect for him. You know he makes things difficult with the looks. They do a lot of the same looks and run different coverages and different pressures behind it. You know a key is to stay out of third (down) and extra-longs (for yards to go for a first down) because that’s when his scheme and his defense really thrive.”

Rodgers completed just 21 of 39 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions but was sacked six times in the Packers’ 31-24 home loss to the Bengals in 2009.

In Green Bay’s third game last season, Cincinnati prevailed 34-30 over visiting Green Bay. Rodgers was 26-of-43 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while taking four sacks.

When it comes to Rodgers, Zimmer has mutual admiration.

“He’s such a tough guy to defend. He gets the ball out so quick,” Zimmer said Tuesday. “He’s the best in the league against the blitz. His mobility makes him second to none, along with his arm strength.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 2 - Number of punts placed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line needed by Tim Masthay to break the all-time team record of 104 attained by Craig Hentrich from 1994-97.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t really get touched in the game, so I‘m feeling pretty good. But, some of the big boys, they’re always going to be sore on Mondays and Tuesdays, and hopefully by (Wednesday) they’ll start to feel better and feel great on Thursday.” - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on the diminished recovery time this week with the Packers’ playing Thursday night against Minnesota after their win at Chicago on Sunday.

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Aaron Rodgers was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Rodgers completed 22 of 28 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a near-perfect passer rating of 151.2 to lead the Packers to a 38-17 win at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Rodgers also surpassed 25,000 passing yards for his career in the game, doing so with the fewest pass attempts (3,065) in NFL history.

--OLB Clay Matthews is probable to play Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings. Matthews, who has been dealing with a groin injury the last two weeks, participated in practice on a full-time basis the last two days. He isn’t considered any worse for the wear on a short week after playing 60 percent of the Chicago Bears’ snaps in the Packers’ 38-17 win Sunday.

--WR Jarrett Boykin won’t play Thursday against the Vikings. It will be the second straight missed game for Boykin. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Boykin’s groin injury, which he sustained last week in practice, is “a little worse” than originally believed and he could be in jeopardy of also being out for the Oct. 12 game at the Miami Dolphins. Rookie Davante Adams will continue to work as the team’s No. 3 wideout behind Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb with Boykin sidelined.

--RG T.J. Lang was added to the injury report Wednesday with a non-injury-related issue. Lang is probable for Thursday’s game against Minnesota and expected to make his customary start.

--OLB/DE Mike Neal was added to the injury report Wednesday with a hip injury that kept him from participating in the team’s light workout on the eve of Thursday’s matchup with the Vikings. McCarthy is hopeful Neal, who is on the injury list as probable, will be available to play.

--ILB Brad Jones has a shot to resume playing Thursday night, when the Packers host the rival Vikings. Jones missed the last three games because of a quadriceps injury but is considered probable for Thursday. If the veteran is activated after he went through this week’s abbreviated practice schedule on a limited basis, Green Bay figures to stick with an effective Jamari Lattimore at the starting spot vacated by Jones after the season opener.

--DT Josh Boyd is doubtful to play Thursday against the Vikings. Boyd has been off the field this week after suffering a knee injury in the win at Chicago on Sunday.

--ILB Sam Barrington also isn’t expected to be available for Thursday’s game. The special-teams contributor is doubtful to play after a hamstring injury flared up in the victory at Chicago on Sunday.

GAME PLAN: A short week isn’t doing the Packers any favors on how to best prepare for who will quarterback the Vikings when they come to Lambeau Field on Thursday night. Or, perhaps the scant three-day break between games will wind up working in Green Bay’s favor. The quick turnaround may be insufficient time for impressive rookie Teddy Bridgewater to recover from an ankle injury he sustained late in Minnesota’s double-digit win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. With Bridgewater unable to practice as of Tuesday, the Vikings could be compelled to turn to Christian Ponder as their third starter behind center in just five games this season. The Packers have plenty of good history going against the static Ponder, who has a 1-4-1 record against Green Bay since his rookie season in 2011. Still, Green Bay was getting ready just in case to face the added dimension Bridgewater brings to the field as a capable passer who also can create havoc with his feet. The Packers have the NFL’s worst-rated run defense a quarter into the regular season and figure to see a heavy dose of running by the Vikings, no matter who’s at quarterback. Minnesota surely will be looking to follow the hit-and-miss formula of division rivals Detroit (win) and Chicago (loss) the last two weeks against the Packers by dominating time of possession in an effort to limit the touches by their explosive offense.

As much as Mike McCarthy on Tuesday tried to talk up the need to get the rushing attempts up for the likes of Eddie Lacy and James Starks, the Green Bay head coach/play caller isn’t about to stifle the team’s best player. Coming off a superb performance as McCarthy went back to liberal use of the passing game, Aaron Rodgers should have the green light to fire away against a Minnesota defense he has owned most of his starting tenure since 2008. Rodgers’ sizzling passer rating of 116.8 is the highest by any opposing quarterback for the Vikings, as he’s completed 71.4 percent of his passes for nearly 3,400 yards and 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions in leading Green Bay to an 8-4 record against its border rival.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers WRs Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vs. Vikings CBs Xavier Rhodes, Josh Robinson and Captain Munnerlyn - Nelson leads the NFL in receptions (33) and receiving yards (459). Cobb is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches (five). With both hot hands coming off big receiving days of 100-plus yards and two touchdowns apiece in Green Bay’s 21-point road rout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the onus falls on Minnesota’s secondary to try to slow them down. The last time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced the Vikings, he exploited a banged-up defense by completing a career-high 82.8 percent of his passes (24-of-29) for 285 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 44-31 victory at the since-demolished Metrodome last October. Nelson was on the receiving end of both touchdown throws and had seven catches for 123 yards with Cobb sidelined because of a knee injury. Cobb and Rodgers (broken collarbone) missed Green Bay’s 26-26 tie against the Vikings at Lambeau Field four weeks later. Holdovers Rhodes and Robinson (co-team-high two interceptions) figure to get reacquainted with Nelson, while Minnesota newcomer Munnerlyn (formerly of the Carolina Panthers) should see plenty of Cobb in the slot.

--Packers coverage unit vs. Vikings KR Cordarrelle Patterson - Then-rookie Patterson started that wild game at the Metrodome last season by returning the opening kickoff 109 yards for a touchdown, a league record. Patterson also had a 57-yard runback on an early kickoff in the teams’ rematch in Green Bay. Conditions could get dicey Thursday night with rain in the forecast. If the footing is good and wind isn’t an issue, look for Packers kicker Mason Crosby to play keep-away from the electric Patterson by driving the football into the end zone. Crosby has 12 touchbacks this season, five coming last time out at Chicago. Patterson ranks third in the league this season with a return average of 30.8 yards (long of 49).