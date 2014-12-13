Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

The Green Bay Packers have never prevailed against the Buffalo Bills in New York, and they have always lost when facing quarterback Kyle Orton in his team’s stadium.

Little wonder head coach Mike McCarthy has more than mild concern about Sunday’s game with Orton and the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Never mind that McCarthy’s squad is on a season-best five-game winning streak, tied for the best record in the league at 10-3 and is on the cusp of locking up a playoff spot.

“This is going to be probably our biggest challenge, particularly on the road,” McCarthy said. “Buffalo is a very difficult place to play. I think (second-year head coach) Doug Marrone is doing a great job up there. This is going to be a big one for us.”

The Bills (7-6), who remain in the hunt for a wild-card postseason berth on the AFC side, loom as a threat in the last three weeks of the regular season to Green Bay’s pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Packers finish with a road game against the 2-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21 and then a home matchup Dec. 28 with the Detroit Lions, who are a game behind the first-place Packers in the NFC North. That regular-season finale against the Lions, who beat Green Bay at Detroit in September, may take on greater importance if the Packers stumble in Upstate New York this weekend.

“This is a very difficult place to play,” McCarthy said. “This (Buffalo) is a football team that‘s, I‘m sure, approaching this game like a playoff game. They need it, we need it, and that’s really our mindset.”

The Packers are 0-5 at Buffalo, last playing there in 2006, McCarthy’s first season at the helm.

They also are winless against Orton in four games he’s started at home in previous stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. Orton was at the helm when the Chiefs stunned Green Bay 19-14 at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 18, 2011, putting an end to the Packers’ run at a perfect record after they came into the game 13-0.

Of greater concern to Packers counterpart Aaron Rodgers, however, is facing a highly productive and opportunistic Buffalo defense. The Bills have a league-high 48 sacks and rank second with 28 takeaways.

“They really get after you with their four-man rush, which is the typical Jim Schwartz defense,” said Rodgers, citing the former Lions head coach who’s in his first season as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator. “He’s always been able to get pressure with his front and been able to play multiple things behind it with some different change-ups at times. He’s a very talented coach and always has some schemes that put pressure on the offense.”

If the Packers aren’t careful Sunday and they are tripped up again on the road against Buffalo, the pressure would intensify for them to wrest a fourth straight NFC North title from Detroit.

“Winning in December is important, and winning in December is difficult,” McCarthy said.

In fact, Green Bay has never gone undefeated in December any season during McCarthy’s long tenure.

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Bills lead series, 7-4. Green Bay plays its first game at Ralph Wilson Stadium since 2006, where it’s never won in five visits. Buffalo’s perfect home record in the series has included an average winning margin of 13 points. The Bills won that meeting eight years ago by a score of 24-10. The interconference opponents’ last matchup in 2010 resulted in a 34-7 Packers win in Green Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The instant-reaction smile was telling of how mistake-conscious Aaron Rodgers is viewing the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Well, whoever can do what they do best better,” the Packers quarterback said with a knowing grin Wednesday. “We’ve taken care of the football really well this season, and we’ve got to do it up there. It’s a little more difficult, obviously, when you’re on the road. With the home environment, there’s an even greater premium on taking care of the football and converting situational offense.”

Green Bay enters Sunday’s road matchup with the Bills with an NFL-low eight turnovers in 13 games.

The Bills defense, meanwhile, is second best in the league with 28 takeaways - only one behind the Houston Texans.

Buffalo also has a league-high 48 sacks, fueled by a formidable defensive line that perhaps holds the key to accomplishing something rare against Rodgers this season.

Considered the favorite to garner NFL MVP honors for the second time, Rodgers is in the midst of a second five-game streak of not throwing an interception. Rodgers has only three interceptions with 35 touchdowns in 416 pass attempts.

“Obviously, 2011, the numbers speak for themselves,” said Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, noting Rodgers’ MVP season, when he threw for a career-high 45 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 502 passes.

“(But) his command, his responsibility level (this season) is higher than it’s ever been,” McCarthy added. “His production, to me, is higher than it’s ever been. ... He’s playing the best football of his career, in my opinion.”

Thanks greatly to Rodgers’ refusal to give the football to the defense, the Packers have been turnover-free their last four games, the first time that’s happened for that long of a stretch by Green Bay going back to 1933, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Packers’ last turnover came on a fumble after the catch by Randall Cobb down near the goal line late in the second quarter of their 55-14 rout of the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9 at Lambeau Field.

--While Rodgers (No. 2) and receiver Jordy Nelson (No. 8) are among the top 10 vote-getters in the ongoing fan voting for the Pro Bowl, veteran fullback John Kuhn is getting some love, too.

Kuhn leads the position in the fan balloting with more than 200,000 votes as of Wednesday. The fan voting on NFL.com continues until Monday with the Pro Bowl players announced Dec. 23.

As Kuhn waits to see if he’s an all-star selection for the second time in his nine-year career, he received another honor Wednesday.

USA Football announced Kuhn was one 26 NFL players - 11 on offense, 11 on defense and four on special teams - named to its 2014 All-Fundamentals Team. The chosen players exhibit exemplary football techniques for young players to emulate.

Kuhn, who was selected as a player on offense, will receive a $1,000 equipment grant from USA Football to be donated to the youth or high school football program of his choice.

--The Packers not only are 0-5 against Buffalo on the road, it’s the only current NFL franchise they haven’t beaten in an away game.

Green Bay also is winless on the road against two other AFC teams - the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans - in their current cities.

However, the Packers posted road wins against those teams when they previously were the Baltimore Colts and Houston Oilers, respectively.

--For the first time since 2007, the season before Rodgers became a starter, Green Bay can complete a regular-season sweep of its four games against AFC opponents if it downs the Bills on Sunday.

The Packers already have wins this season against the other three AFC East teams - 31-24 over the New York Jets in Week 2 and 26-21 over the New England Patriots in Week 13 at Lambeau and 27-24 at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

BY THE NUMBERS: 7 - Touchdown catches of at least 40 yards this season by receiver Jordy Nelson, matching the single-season team record set by Billy Howton in 1952.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Shoot, we might have to revise it to 11, maybe 12. I think everybody understands the state of the NFC. It just kind of confirms that you just need to keep your eye on the target.” -- Head coach Mike McCarthy, on the 10-3 Packers’ needing to possibly get at least a couple more wins the final three weeks of the regular season to ensure a berth in the playoffs in the competitive NFC.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

--Out: CB Davon House (shoulder), LB Jamari Lattimore (ankle)

--Probable: DT Bruce Gaston (illness), RB Eddie Lacy (hip), G T.J. Lang (ankle), LB Nick Perry (shoulder), G Josh Sitton (toe)

BUFFALO BILLS

--Out: TE Chris Gragg (knee), S Da‘Norris Searcy (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (calf)

--Questionable: DE Jarius Wynn (knee)

--Probable: K Dan Carpenter (right groin), DT Stefan Charles (quadricep)

PLAYER NOTES

--Running back Eddie Lacy is expected to play Sunday in Buffalo.

Lacy, who suffered a hip injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, worked out with the strength staff Friday and will try to practice Saturday. He is listed as probable.

”He’s getting better,“ coach Mike McCarthy said. ”I‘m not going to talk about how much we’re going to play anybody. We’ll see how the game goes.

“I feel very confident going with Eddie and James (Starks). It’s something we spent the whole offseason getting ready for. Both guys have done a great job being three-down players.”

Cornerback Davon House is out due to a shoulder injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Atlanta. He was scheduled to undergo additional tests Friday.

--RB Eddie Lacy practiced in very limited fashion Thursday for the second straight day. The team’s workhorse back sustained a bruised hip toward the end of the Packers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Lacy talked to reporters after Thursday’s practice and didn’t dispense a lot of optimism about his availability for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills.

Lacy, who took part in some drills on the field Thursday, said lingering pain in the hip is challenging him and he must get over some hurdles with the assessment of the team’s medical staff before he’s cleared to play this weekend. Lacy suggested he won’t push to play if he feels he can’t be effective with the injury. With Lacy possibly no better than questionable for Sunday, the door could open wider for James Starks to have a bigger role at halfback after the former University at Buffalo standout ran for a season-high 75 yards and a touchdown Monday in a split role with Lacy.

--CB Davon House may be a long shot to play Sunday at Buffalo. House missed a second straight day of practice Thursday because of a shoulder injury he suffered late in the Monday night win over Atlanta. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that House is to undergo more tests on the shoulder Friday and also possibly Saturday before a determination is made on his status for the upcoming game.

--DT Bruce Gaston was added to the injury report Thursday, when he didn’t practice because of an illness. Gaston, an undrafted rookie, was signed to the 53-man roster off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad Monday but wasn’t activated for that night’s game against Atlanta.

--ILB Jamari Lattimore continues to be sidelined because of an ankle injury, which kept the special-teams contributor from playing Monday night against the Falcons.

GAME PLAN: Here’s some potentially disturbing news for the Packers as they try to extend their five-game winning streak and stay ahead of the Detroit Lions for the NFC North lead: They have to face Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Orton on the road. The 10th-year pro is 4-0 in home games started against the Packers with two other teams - most recent, the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011 and, before that, the Chicago Bears for three games from 2005-08. Interestingly, Orton didn’t do anything special in any of those victories, throwing for 299 yards and no touchdowns in Kansas City’s 19-14 upset of then-13-0 Green Bay three years ago and passing for a total of 314 yards and just two touchdowns in the trifecta with the Bears at Soldier Field. Now with the Bills, Orton isn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. In his previous nine starts, he’s thrown for 300 yards only twice but is coming off a season-best performance of 355 yards while going 38-for-57 in Buffalo’s 24-17 loss at the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Orton has been tough for Green Bay defenses to bring down in the past, but he’s susceptible to sacks this season with 26. After seeing his charges get burned repeatedly by Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones on Monday night, defensive coordinator Dom Capers won’t be interested in a repeat with Bills rookie standout Sammy Watkins and, thus, should have an aggressive scheme to get after the immobile Orton in the pocket. The Packers’ high-scoring offense, meanwhile, goes from having its way with Atlanta’s league-worst defense to facing one of the better defensive units in the NFL this season. The Bills rank fifth for total defense and against the pass, allowing an average of just 213 yards in the latter, and are eighth against the run in yielding less than 100 yards per outing. Buffalo’s M.O. is to create havoc behind the line of scrimmage with a league-high 48 sacks and also all over the field with 28 takeaways (17 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) to rank No. 2. The Packers have given away the football a league-low eight times, thanks in great part to the stingy play of MVP front-runner Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown only three interceptions - and none in the last five games. Head coach Mike McCarthy will stay with the hot hand, but a lot of his play calling throughout the game will be dictated by whether the Packers are in their comfort zone of playing with the lead and whether the halfback duo of Eddie Lacy and James Starks can provide a jolt against the Bills’ formidable front to keep the offense in manageable down-and-distance plays and perhaps quell the home crowd.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers defensive backs vs. Bills WR Sammy Watkins - Green Bay’s ambushed secondary will need a shorter memory than most weeks as the Packers make the quick turnaround coming off a bittersweet Monday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers, who led 31-7 at halftime, hung on for a 43-37 victory after being exploited on just about every pass pattern run by young star Julio Jones, who had 11 catches for 259 yards - the highest single-game total ever against Green Bay. Now, the Packers have to contend with Watkins, one of several playmakers in a big rookie class for receivers. Watkins, the No. 4 overall draft pick out of Clemson, has 58 receptions for 822 yards (average of 14.2 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. “A big, athletic receiver,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think he’s really made the adjustment to the NFL pretty seamlessly. He’ll be a big challenge. He can stretch it, and obviously he’s a big target, has an excellent catching radius. A very good young player.” Watkins had seven catches for 127 yards in Buffalo’s close loss at Denver on Sunday, ending a four-week run for the newcomer of having no more than four receptions and 35 receiving yards in any game. After having injury concerns going into the matchup with Jones with top cornerback Sam Shields coming off a concussion, the Packers aren’t certain they will have No. 3 corner Davon House this weekend. House sustained a shoulder injury late in Monday’s game and isn’t expected to practice much, if at all, this week.

--Packers offensive line vs. Bills defensive line - The old cliche of “something has to give” should play out Sunday at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Buoyed by its relentless front four, Buffalo has a league-high 48 sacks. The current group of eight defensive linemen has accounted for all but six of those, led by starting ends Mario Williams (12) and Jerry Hughes (9 1/2) and starting tackle Marcell Dareus (10). “When you look at their defense, it clearly starts up front,” McCarthy said. “They’re able to get a lot of production off of four-man rush. It’s a very talented defense all of the way through.” Led by its rugged offensive line, the Packers have allowed just 27 sacks in 13 games - and only six during their current five-game winning streak. However, after giving up three sacks two games ago in the tight win over the New England Patriots, Green Bay had some pass-blocking issues against predominantly three- and four-man rushes from Atlanta in Monday’s game despite allowing just one sack of Aaron Rodgers.