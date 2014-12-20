Green Bay Packers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - INSIDE SLANT

What might be construed as braggadocio isn’t out of bounds for Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Not unlike the night before the big game in North Texas to end the 2010 season when he had team personnel sized for Super Bowl rings, McCarthy pulled out all of the stops this week.

Perhaps sensing this season’s squad was feeling too comfortable with a postseason lot that has yet to be attained, the ninth-year head coach instructed his players Monday to vote for playoff captains.

Keep in mind there’s still two weeks left in the regular season and, in the wake of their stunning 21-13 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Packers aren’t assured of getting to the playoffs for the sixth straight season. Even with a 10-4 record that has them tied for first place in the NFC North.

“He trusts his gut instincts, and they haven’t let him down or let the team down,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday, shortly after McCarthy came clean with the selection of the captains.

“I don’t think it’s anything other than a mindset for him,” Rodgers added. “He likes to kind of ooze confidence out of himself. It’s a toughness from his Pittsburgh roots, but it’s a confidence that he trusts the guys that we’re going to get it done. It just ups the urgency.”

By naming the captains now instead of after the conclusion of the regular season, when the in-house voting has typically been done, McCarthy is signaling how vital the next two games are for the Packers.

Their path to returning to the postseason starts by going back on the road to play the 2-12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“We’re really looking at this game as really the start of our playoff approach, playoff mindset,” McCarthy said. “This is a road game that we have to have. We clearly understand the importance of winning in December, but we feel like we need to take it up a notch as a football team to make sure that we improve not only as a team but most importantly in the win column. This is a playoff-type preparation.”

Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot Sunday. To do so, it must avoid its first losing streak of the season by bucking the upset bid from the Buccaneers, who Rodgers said is “a team that has nothing to lose ... they’re trying to be the spoiler.” Also, the Packers will need a win or tie by the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, or a loss or tie by the Philadelphia Eagles.

A harsh scenario for the Packers in the Florida warmth is losing a game it’s expected to win easily and having the Detroit Lions prevail at the Chicago Bears at the same time. That would clinch the NFC North title for the Lions and possibly make the teams’ regular-season finale in Green Bay on Dec. 28 irrelevant, depending on whether the Packers still would need to fight for a wild-card berth.

Not taking any chances, McCarthy went ahead and tossed his players a bone by having them vote on their leaders for the playoffs now instead of later.

Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson are the captains on offense. The captains on defense are safety Morgan Burnett and outside linebacker Julius Peppers, the 13th-year pro in his first season with Green Bay. The special-teams captains are punt returner Randall Cobb and coverage ace Jarrett Bush.

“I felt the need to give these men a chance to stand up front and take the responsibility that their teammates have placed upon ‘em,” McCarthy said. “That’s the way we’re approaching it. It’s time to ramp it up and make sure we’re playing our best football this time of year.”

Just like the 2010 team’s ring-ing endorsement of McCarthy’s bold move when it went out and won Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers, this season’s squad can prove its highly confident coach right again.

SERIES HISTORY: 53rd regular-season meeting. Packers lead series, 30-21-1. The former NFC Central rivals are meeting for the first time since 2011, when the Packers snapped a three-game losing streak to Tampa Bay with a 35-26 victory at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers have won the last two games they have hosted and seven of the past eight games played in Florida going back to 1998, when Raymond James Stadium opened. The most recent road trips for Green Bay resulted in losses of 30-21 in 2008 and 38-28 in ‘09. The Packers’ last road win over the Bucs was 20-13 in 2003.

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - NOTES, QUOTES

--An injury list with some notable names going into a significant penultimate game of the season isn’t of high concern for head coach Mike McCarthy.

In fact, judging by McCarthy’s few worry-free comments Wednesday, the Packers figure to have all of their prominent injured players ready for Sunday’s road matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Halfback Eddie Lacy and linebacker Clay Matthews were among the majority of the eight players on the fresh injury report who had limited participation in practice Wednesday, Green Bay’s first on-field work since its 21-13 upset loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Lacy and Matthews are on the report with new injuries - an eye and a biceps, respectively.

“Eddie’s is just a situation he’s got going on with his eye that’s not game-related. I think we’ll be fine there,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think Clay’s is of a serious nature, so I think we’ll be OK there.”

Lacy held up fine against the Bills after being held out of most practice work last week because of a bruised hip. He rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in 15 carries and also had two catches for 11 yards.

Matthews also played the full game and had a season-high two sacks, increasing his team lead to 7.5.

The only injured starting player to still have some question marks going into Sunday’s game is right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

He was knocked out of the last game with concussion symptoms early in the fourth quarter. McCarthy said Bulaga on Wednesday continued to go through the league-mandated protocol of tests for players’ coming off head injuries.

“(He) looks great, saw him in the weight room, in the meetings this morning,” McCarthy said. “He’s making progress.”

--On the same day McCarthy announced Aaron Rodgers as one of the team’s six captains for the Packers’ still-to-be-earned appearance in the playoffs, the NFL revealed the quarterback to be No. 1 in the fan voting for the Pro Bowl.

Rodgers received 1,015,004 votes in the fan-voting portion of the selection process for the all-star game, which is slated for Jan. 25 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., a week before Super Bowl XLIX at the same site.

The fan voting, which ended Monday, counts toward a third of the final tally for the Pro Bowl players. The other two-thirds of the equation comes from the votes cast by the NFL players and coaches, which will be done Friday.

The Pro Bowl players will be announced Tuesday night on NFL Network.

Rodgers edged Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (1,013,739) as the fans’ top vote getter. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (871,189) was third.

Packers wideout Jordy Nelson was ninth among all players with 641,325 votes.

Rodgers, Nelson and three other Packers were considered leading vote-getters in the fan portion at their positions - fullback John Kuhn (311,680), guard Josh Sitton (253,250) and special-teams performer Jarrett Bush (120,220).

--Green Bay filled out its 10-player practice squad Wednesday by signing first-year safety Jean Fanor.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Fanor played the last two Arena Football League seasons with the Tampa Bay Storm. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Bethune-Cookman with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 but was cut at the end of the preseason that year.

The Packers had an opening on the practice squad after promoting second-year safety Chris Banjo to the 53-man roster last weekend and having him play against the Bills. They had placed linebacker Jamari Lattimore on season-ending injured reserve with an ankle injury.

BY THE NUMBERS: 10 - Number of players on Green Bay’s current 53-man roster who had finished high school the last time the Packers picked up a road win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-13 on Nov. 16, 2003.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, I slept pretty good (that) night. (But) it’ll take a while. I haven’t experienced one that bad, ever. We’ll see, need to get to a game.” - Receiver Jordy Nelson, when asked whether he lost sleep over dropping a wide-open downfield throw from Aaron Rodgers that could have turned into a 94-yard touchdown in the second half of the Packers’ 21-13 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

NFL Team Report - Green Bay Packers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

GREEN BAY PACKERS

(Green Bay did not conduct a practice on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

--Out: CB Davon House (shoulder)

--Questionable: T Bryan Bulaga (concussion)

--Probable: RB Eddie Lacy (eye), G T.J. Lang (ankle), LB Clay Matthews (biceps), LB Mike Neal (abdomen), LB Nick Perry (shoulder), G Josh Sitton (toe)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Out: S Major Wright (ribs)

--Questionable: LB Mason Foster (achilles), CB Isaiah Frey (ankle), S Dashon Goldson (shin), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), T Kevin Pamphile (ankle, knee), WR Solomon Patton (foot)

--Probable: RB Bobby Rainey (wrist)

PLAYER NOTES

--LB Clay Matthews went through limited work in practice Thursday for the second straight day. Matthews, who is dealing with a biceps injury that came to light after he had a season-high two sacks in the loss at the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, is expected to be OK to play Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

--RB Eddie Lacy said Thursday that a troublesome contact lens is the reason why he’s on the injury report this week with an eye injury. “I took my contact out (after attending a promotional event earlier this week), and I guess it just got super irritated,” Lacy said. “I don’t have a contact in right now. I can’t wear one until Saturday, maybe.” Lacy, who was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day, said he plans to wear a contact in the infected eye for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, eschewing suggestions he put on a prescription pair of goggles.

--RT Bryan Bulaga continues to go through the league-mandated testing protocol after he sustained a concussion late in Green Bay’s loss at Buffalo on Sunday. Bulaga made an appearance at practice Thursday, which might be encouraging for his availability for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. “He’s making progress, so doing good,” head coach Mike McCarthy said about the veteran starter’s status Thursday. “Yeah, when they let him out of the building (Lambeau Field) to go down to the Hutson Center (to attend practice), that’s a good thing.”

--OLB Mike Neal was added to the injury report this week with an abdomen injury. McCarthy explained that Neal, who had limited work in practice Wednesday, is just feeling the common wear and tear in his core area late in the season. Neal, a key contributor in Green Bay’s pass-rushing rotation at outside linebacker with 3 1/2 sacks, doesn’t seem to be in danger of not playing Sunday at Tampa Bay.

--OLB Nick Perry remains on the injury report with shoulder soreness that has lingered in recent weeks. Perry missed a game in late November but has played Green Bay’s last three outings. He had limited duty in practice Wednesday and should be OK to continue playing Sunday at Tampa Bay.

--CB Davon House, as expected, hasn’t returned to the practice field this week. House has been sidelined since suffering an injury to his right shoulder in Green Bay’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 8. He’s expected to miss a second straight game Sunday, when the Packers play at Tampa Bay.

GAME PLAN: No matter how cold it might be in Green Bay at the time, heading to Florida to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in temperatures in the 70s or 80s hasn’t been advantageous for the Packers the last several years. When they return there this weekend, the temps are expected to get as high as the mid-70s. For Aaron Rodgers, his only two previous starts against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium resulted in losses with the kickoff temperature in the low 80s - 30-21 in career start No. 4 in 2008 and 38-28 the following year. Just because the Bucs are a team ready to call it a season in less than two weeks with a 2-12 record doesn’t mean Rodgers is assured of reversing his road woes against them. Fortunately for the Packers and their many fans who are poised to take over the Tampa stadium Sunday afternoon, they shouldn’t be wary of another Rodgers letdown. His career-worst outing, at least statistically, in Green Bay’s upset loss at the Buffalo Bills last Sunday should be enough of an impetus for Rodgers to respond in a big way and get back to leading the offense to a bunch of points after the Bills held the Packers to 13. Green Bay figures to take advantage of a depleted Tampa Bay defense, which lost star lineman Gerald McCoy to a season-ending knee injury in the last game, both through the air and on the ground. Running the football efficiently will be a must in case Rodgers were to revert back to old form on some of the occasions he was disrupted in games against the Chicago Bears by the Cover-2 schemes initiated by Lovie Smith, now in his first season at the helm of the Bucs. And, on the topic of Packers-Bears rivalries, Green Bay’s defense will get reacquainted with former Chicago backup quarterback Josh McCown. In the infamous Monday night game between the league’s oldest rivals at Lambeau Field last November, McCown was the beneficiary of the Bears’ knocking out Rodgers with what turned out to be a broken collarbone on his non-throwing left side in the opening series. McCown, who started in place of an injured Jay Cutler, led the Bears to a 27-20 win as he threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. The Packers had only one sack of McCown. The pocket pressure will have to be intensified to try to keep McCown from having all the time he needs to target the alluring 6-foot-5 duo of veteran Vincent Jackson and flourishing rookie Mike Evans in favorable matchups against Green Bay’s relatively small defenders.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Packers defensive backs vs. Buccaneers WRs Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans - Green Bay is expected to be short-handed with its preferred complement of cornerbacks for a second straight game with Davon House still nursing a shoulder injury. While the Packers weren’t hurt badly going against Buffalo Bills rookie standout Sammy Watkins last weekend, they face a bigger challenge Sunday facing another talented and highly productive NFL newcomer. Evans, the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft, can’t be Green Bay’s sole focus because Tampa Bay has another playmaker at receiver with Jackson. Evans is among the league’s top rookie wideouts with 59 receptions for 948 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, Evans has at least six inches and about 40 pounds on any of the cornerbacks who could match up with him - Sam Shields, Tramon Williams, nickel back Casey Hayward or versatile defensive back Micah Hyde. The same holds true with the 6-5, 230-pound Jackson. The 10th-year pro is no stranger to exploiting a size advantage with the Packers. In two games against them when he was with the San Diego Chargers, Jackson had seven catches for 141 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 45-38 shootout victory on the road in 2011 and six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown in another seven-point win by the Packers in 2007 at Lambeau Field.

--Packers offensive line vs. Buccaneers defensive front - The season-ending loss of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a knee injury he aggravated in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday is significant for a Green Bay offense determined to atone for its horrendous showing in the upset defeat at Buffalo. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound McCoy leads the Bucs with 8 1/2 sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 13 games this season. He also had 35 tackles, including 13 for a loss. Taking him out of the mix not only removes a potential deterrent to Aaron Rodgers in passing situations but also takes away a big obstacle for Eddie Lacy and James Starks as they run the football up the middle. The lone bright spot for the Packers in their offensive meltdown against the Bills was they ran the ball effectively in their limited opportunities to do so. Hence, the talk out of Tampa Bay this week is the Bucs are zeroing in on forcing Rodgers to beat them through the air. “We have to knock the run out and slow Eddie Lacy down, therefore they can’t be two-dimensional,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said Wednesday. “Try to make Aaron Rodgers throw the ball 40 or 50 times and just try to beat us with his arm, which he can do, but at the same time, that’s when the front hast to take over.”