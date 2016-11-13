Preview: Packers at Titans

The Green Bay Packers are springing holes in their defense as they prepare to open a three-game road trip with a visit to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. After opening the season with three wins in its first four games, Green Bay has dropped three of the past four while allowing at least 30 points in each of the losses.

The Packers turned in a lackluster performance in a 31-26 home loss to Indianapolis last week, prompting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to call out his teammates for displaying "uncharacteristically low energy." Coach Mike McCarthy vowed that will not be an issue this week, promising his team will "play with great energy Sunday." Although Tennessee has already surpassed its win total from last season, its chance to move above .500 was dashed in a 43-35 loss at San Diego last week. The Titans were shredded for 196 yards rushing by Chargers running back Melvin Gordon but faces a Green Bay backfield that is in shambles.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -3. O/U: 49.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (4-4): Green Bay has been forced to use wide receiver Ty Montgomery in the backfield since Eddie Lacy suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6, but running back James Starks practiced on a limited basis Thursday and could rejoin the lineup for the first time since Week 5. The Packers also could get another weapon back on offense as tight end Jared Cook, sidelined since Week 3, also practiced Thursday. Wideout Jordy Nelson admitted his surgically repaired knee is not 100 percent, but he has seven touchdowns on the season. Linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) missed practice Thursday and could sit out his third straight game.

ABOUT THE TITANS (4-5): Tennessee features the league's second-leading rusher in DeMarco Murray, who has an AFC-best 807 yards but was limited in practice Thursday. With backup Derrick Henry unable to practice due to a calf injury, the Titans need Murray as they pit their third-ranked running attack against a Green Bay defense that is allowing a league-low 75.8 yards on the ground. Quarterback Marcus Mariota, accounted for four touchdowns and threw for a season-high 313 yards at San Diego, has connected on five scoring passes to Rishard Matthews in the last five games. Tennessee is the only team in the league that has yet to force a fumble.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rodgers has 10 TD passes and one interception in his last three contests.

2. Titans LB Brian Orapko is tied for sixth in the NFL with seven sacks.

3. WR Davante Adams has come alive over the past three games for Green Bay with 29 catches and three scores.

PREDICTION: Packers 27, Titans 20