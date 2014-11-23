Preview: Packers at Vikings

The Green Bay Packers can become the first NFL team to score 50 or more points in three consecutive games when they visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The high-flying Packers routed the Philadelphia Eagles 53-20 last Sunday and there has been chatter that Green Bay has hit its stride too early. “I don’t believe in peaking early,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I don’t even know what that means. I just know that we approach things one game at a time.”

The Vikings will remain without running back Adrian Peterson after the NFL ruled his suspension related to child abuse charges will continue through the rest of the season. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer didn’t want to discuss Peterson, not with the Packers’ offensive exploits being front and center. “That’s the furthest thing from my mind right now,” Zimmer told reporters. “I need to figure out how we can tackle and get people out on third downs.” Green Bay routed the Vikings 42-10 earlier this season with Rodgers throwing three touchdown passes and Eddie Lacy rushing for 105 yards and two scores.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -10. O/U: 48.5.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (7-3): Rodgers has been excelling with 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions and has tossed three or more touchdown passes in six of the last seven games. “Obviously, Aaron is having a great season and has done so many things, but I think you can’t lose sight of the fact that this is a team sport,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said. “I just think it’s a group that’s a year better and has hit its stride a little bit.” Wideouts Jordy Nelson (60 receptions, 998 yards, nine touchdowns) and Randall Cobb (54-779-10) are both having big seasons with Rodgers playing so well. Green Bay leads the NFL with a plus-14 takeaway margin and cornerback Casey Hayward has a team-best three interceptions.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (4-6): With Peterson done for the season and Matt Asiata (concussion) and Jerick McKinnon (back) ailing, Minnesota claimed Ben Tate off waivers and hope he’ll be a quick study and absorb enough of the playbook so he can play against the Packers. Tate has 333 yards this season and was averaging a meager 3.1 yards per carry with the Cleveland Browns before his release. Rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who missed the first Green Bay matchup due to an ankle injury, is going through growing pains with four touchdowns and six interceptions. Rookie outside linebacker Anthony Barr is showing promise with four sacks and three fumble recoveries while free safety Harrison Smith is tied for the NFC lead with four interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Green Bay is 8-1-1 in the last 10 meetings with the Vikings.

2. Minnesota DE Everson Griffen has notched a career-best nine sacks.

3. Packers LB Clay Matthews (groin) is expected to play.

PREDICTION: Packers 44, Vikings 24