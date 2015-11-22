Preview: Packers at Vikings

The Green Bay Packers appeared on the verge of turning the NFC North title chase into a runaway after opening the season with six consecutive victories. Three straight losses later, the Packers find themselves in second place and staring up at division-leading Minnesota entering Sunday’s clash at the first-place Vikings.

“We need to keep working and fight our way out of this,“ Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said. ”We’ll keep things in perspective. We need to get ready for Minnesota.” Back-to-back defeats to then-unbeatens Denver and Carolina started the slide before the Packers were stunned at home last week by the lowly Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Minnesota has ripped off five victories in a row to move one game ahead of Green Bay. Seeking their longest winning streak since 2009, the Vikings have not surrendered more than 20 points in any of the past five wins.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -1. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE PACKERS (6-3): Green Bay has scored 55 points during its three-game skid and more than half of those (28) came in the fourth quarter despite Aaron Rodgers throwing for 702 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in the past two contests. The Packers’ running game has all but disappeared - starter Eddie Lacy was benched and James Starks has rushed for only 90 yards over the three-game tailspin. Wideout Randall Cobb has been held under 53 yards in five of his last six games, but Davante Adams is assuming a bigger role with 17 catches in the last two games.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (7-2): Adrian Peterson is back in his familiar perch as the league’s rushing leader after shredding Oakland for 203 yards last week - his third straight game over 100 yards and fifth this season. Rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been held to five catches over the last two games after bursting on the scene with 25 receptions in his first four career starts. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has failed to pass for 200 yards in each of the last three games but Peterson and a defense yielding 16.2 points during the winning streak are making up for it.

1. Rodgers has thrown for 26 touchdowns versus three interceptions in winning nine of his last 10 against Minnesota.

2. Peterson is tied for No. 1 all time with six 200-yard games.

3. Green Bay hasn’t dropped four in a row since Rodgers became the team’s starter in 2008.

PREDICTION: Packers 23, Vikings 22