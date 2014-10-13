Tie leaves Bengals, Panthers in knots

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers shared an empty feeling after Sunday’s game at Paul Brown Stadium, in which neither team won or lost.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis called it “a missed opportunity.”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, “It was odd. I had to think about what I was going to say to the players.”

Sunday’s game ended when Bengals kicker Mike Nugent’s 36-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right on the final play in overtime, leaving the teams tied 37-37.

“My plant foot was too far in front,” said Nugent, who’d been perfect on three previous overtime attempts. “It was a pathetic hit.”

It was the first tie at Paul Brown Stadium since a 13-13 deadlock with the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 16, 2008.

“It’s a weird feeling,” said Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who passed for 323 yards and two touchdowns. “You didn’t lose, but you didn’t win either. It’s strange. We had our chances. That’s what’s tough.”

Running back Gio Bernard rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (3-1-1), who were coming off last week’s humbling 43-17 loss at New England.

“After last week, it’s the same feeling,” Bengals running back Jeremy Hill said. “We didn’t get the ‘W’. We put ourselves in position but didn’t get it done.”

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passed for 284 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 107 yards and a score, a sign his surgically repaired ankle has improved.

“It’s the culmination of all the work he’s put in,” Rivera said.

In overtime, the Bengals won the toss and drove 56 yards in 13 plays to take the lead on a 42-yard field goal by Nugent with 8:35 left in the extra period.

Panthers kicker Graham Gano’s 36-yard field goal tied the score 37-37 with 2:19 left.

The Bengals took over with 2:11 remaining. A roughing the passer penalty on Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson gave the Bengals possession at the 16-yard line, setting up Nugent’s failed attempt.

“Nobody feels worse than Mike,” Lewis said. “He just needs to get back out there and keep kicking.”

Johnson said, “I‘m just glad he missed it.”

An impressive 15-play, 86-yard drive on Carolina’s opening possession Sunday ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Newton to receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

The Bengals tied the score 7-7 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to wide receiver Brandon Tate, then took the lead on Bernard’s 89-yard touchdown run on the first play of their second possession. It was the second-longest rush in franchise history.

Carolina trailed 17-10 at halftime but captured the momentum when linebacker Antoine Cason grabbed the first of two Dalton interceptions and returned it to the Cincinnati 10.

Running back Fozzy Whittaker scored on a 4-yard run for a 17-17 tie.

Newton capped a 77-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run, his first rushing TD this season, putting Carolina ahead 24-17.

Cincinnati answered after Gano missed a 38-yard field goal attempt.

Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Dalton over cornerback Melvin White to tie the score 24-24 with 11:38 remaining. Sanu had 11 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

With 4:50 remaining, Newton found tight end Greg Olsen wide open for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Panthers ahead 31-24, capping an 80-yard drive.

It took just seconds for Cincinnati to tie the score when Adam Jones’ 97-yard kickoff return set up Hill’s 3-yard touchdown with 4:32 left.

“Disappointing,” Rivera said of the kick return. “They split us right up the gut.”

Free safety Reggie Nelson intercepted Newton’s pass and returned it 31 yards to Carolina’s 24-yard line, setting up Nugent’s 38-yard field goal to put the Bengals ahead 34-31 with 2:11 left.

Gano kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Cincinnati was hurt by 13 penalties for 113 yards.

“The penalties really set us back,” Lewis said. “You want to come away with a victory there. We had a good week of preparation. That’s a shame. You have to bounce back.”

NOTES: Bengals All-Pro WR A.J. Green was out Sunday with a toe injury that flared up in practice on Wednesday. Brandon Tate started in Green’s place. ... Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict, who returned after missing two games with concussions, left early in the second quarter after a blow to the head and then returned moments later. ... Carolina RB Jonathan Stewart (knee) missed his third straight game. ... RB DeAngelo Williams was out with a high ankle sprain, further hindering the Panthers’ rush offense that produced an NFC-low 74.8 yards. Fozzy Whitaker started in Williams’ place. ... Cincinnati has not lost at home since a 20-19 defeat to Dallas on Dec. 9, 2012.