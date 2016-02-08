EditorsNote: adds Phillips quote at end

Super Bowl: Broncos LB Miller named MVP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Every Superman has his kryptonite. For Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50, his name was Von Miller.

The Carolina Panthers selected Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he was named the league’s MVP on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours later, he was being relentlessly chased and knocked to the choppy turf at Levi’s Stadium by the man who was selected one spot later, Von Miller.

The most dangerous of Denver’s deep group of pass rushers racked up a pair of strip-sacks among his 2.5 sacks overall in the Broncos’ 24-10 victory on Sunday. Both forced fumbles led to touchdowns -- the only two times Denver reached the end zone.

“Me and my teammates and all my guys. This is what you work for,” Miller said. “I am so proud of my buddies. I am so proud of my teammates and coaches.”

Spearheading the league’s top-ranked defense, Miller was all over the field from the outset.

With the Broncos leading 3-0 in the first quarter, Miller got to Newton for a strip-sack. The ball was recovered by defensive end Malik Jackson for the first touchdown of the game and a 10-0 Denver lead.

Miller finished the first half with a sack, a quarterback hit and four tackles, and he was just getting started.

With the Panthers driving to open the third quarter, Miller broke up a pass deep down the right sideline intended for wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery. He later ended another Carolina drive with a sack in the final minute of the quarter.

The Denver offense continued to stall, however, and coach Gary Kubiak opted for a conservative approach with his team clinging to a 16-10 lead. That included calling three consecutive run plays and punting the ball back to Carolina with 4:55 remaining.

That’s when Miller struck his last -- and deciding -- blow.

He blew past beleaguered Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers and again got to Newton before he could find an open receiver. Miller knocked the ball free, and it was recovered by Denver safety T.J. Ward at Carolina’s 4-yard line.

Even Denver’s scuffling offense managed to punch it into the end zone from there -- albeit after a holding penalty on third down on Panthers cornerback Josh Miller provided a new set of downs.

As a team, the Broncos tied a Super Bowl record with seven sacks.

“As I told Coach Kubiak, I‘m just glad we didn’t have to play against our defense,” said quarterback Peyton Manning.

Miller’s final stat line read six tackles, 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

Carolina’s offense was on the field for 32:47, but produced only 315 net yards and 10 points while turning the ball over four times.

”It just shows what type of team we have,“ Miller said. ”It is not about offense, defense or special teams. We came together as a whole. We spent a lot of time together.

“It is a college atmosphere. We have a lot of love for each other, and that is where the success came from.”

Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips summed up Miller’s play: “He’s awesome!”