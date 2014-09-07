Preview: Panthers at Buccaneers

(Updated: UPDATES with Newton listed as questionable in LEDE)

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers will be hard-pressed to defend their NFC South title - and they get an early test from a division rival when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Carolina underwent a major roster overhaul on offense but the most pressing issue is the health of Newton, who is dealing with a hairline rib fracture and is listed as questionable. “I‘m being optimistic about this whole thing and I have no other choice but to think that way,” said Newton, who practiced fully Friday.

Changes also abound for the Buccaneers, who fired Greg Schiano following last season’s dismal 4-12 record and brought in Lovie Smith after he was canned by Chicago despite a 10-6 campaign. Journeyman Josh McCown, who thrived as an injury replacement for Jay Cutler with the Bears last season, was signed in the offseason to take the reins at starting quarterback. Carolina ripped off 11 wins in its last 12 games last season and manhandled the Buccaneers twice by margins of 18 and 21 points.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -2. O/U: 39.5

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2013: 12-4, 1st NFC South): Newton, who did not throw a pass during the portion open to the media on Thursday, underwent offseason ankle surgery and also saw the departure of his top four wide receivers - including longtime standout Steve Smith. Newton has rushed for 28 touchdowns and 2,032 yards - the most by any QB in his first three seasons - but may be hindered in the running game by his injury. First-round draft pick Kelvin Benjamin and tight end Greg Olsen are Newton’s top targets while the tandem of D‘Angelo Williams and oft-injured Jonathan Stewart pace the ground game. Carolina’s defense ranked second in points (15.1) and yards (301.3) allowed while leading the league with 60 sacks, but defensive end Greg Hardy (60 sacks) faces a midseason court date for domestic violence charges.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (2013: 4-12, tie 3rd NFC South): Tampa Bay’s quickly went into a spiral a year ago with the benching and subsequent trade of starting quarterback Josh Freeman and a season-ending injury to running back Doug Martin. McCown posted a career-best passer rating (109.0) and has a trio of 6-foot-5 jumbo targets led by Vincent Jackson, who had a career-high 78 catches for 1,224 yards last season. The Buccaneers used their first two draft picks on wideout Mike Evans and tight end tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and hope Martin can reprise his rookie campaign of 2012, when he rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 TDs. The defense features a pair of studs in Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy (9.5 sacks) and linebacker Lavonte David, the only player in the league last season with more than 100 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Newton is 4-2 against Tampa Bay, accounting for 14 totals TDs in the wins while being held to one score in each of the two defeats.

2. Martin rushed for 233 yards in two games against Carolina in 2012.

3. Panthers LB Luke Kuechly was named the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year after amassing 156 tackles.

PREDICTION: Buccaneers 19, Panthers 17