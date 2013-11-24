(Updated: CORRECTED Wallace to no touchdowns in eight games in 3rd graph.)

Panthers 20, Dolphins 16: Cam Newton connected with tight end Greg Olsen for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left as visiting Carolina rallied from an early 13-point deficit to notch its franchise record-tying seventh straight win.

Newton was 19-of-38 for 174 yards, including a 19-yard completion to Steve Smith on fourth-and-10 on the final drive, as the Panthers (8-3) continued their stunning resurgence after losing three of their first four games. Newton added a team-high 51 yards rushing, including an eight-yard scamper on third-and-1 that came five plays before the decisive touchdown pass to Olsen, who was wide open in the back of the end zone following a deceptive play-action fake.

Mike Wallace, the Dolphins’ big-money free agent who entered with no touchdowns in his previous eight games, had a 53-yard TD catch as part of his five receptions for a season-high 127 yards, although he had a catchable deep ball go through his hands with 10 seconds remaining. Ryan Tannehill was 28-of-42 for 310 yards and also led Miami (5-6) with 36 yards on the ground.

Miami held a 16-3 lead until the final seconds of the first half, when a 29-yard pass from Newton to Brandon LaFell set up Graham Gano’s 46-yard field goal at the horn, creating a 10-point game at intermission. The Panthers got the ball to start the third quarter and promptly embarked on a 14-play, 83-yard drive that included an 8-yard run by Newton on fourth-and-1 and ended with Newton’s 5-yard touchdown run through the middle of the Dolphins’ defense.

Miami rookie kicker Caleb Sturgis missed a 53-yard field goal with less than eight minutes remaining, but Carolina was unable to take advantage of the good field position at that time. The Panthers got the ball back with just over four minutes left and marched 80 yards in 12 plays to hand the Dolphins their sixth loss in eight games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newton, who had 22 rushing touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons, has run for five scores this year. ... Wallace’s previous season high for receiving yards was 115 yards in a win over Indianapolis back on Sept. 15. ... The Dolphins’ running backs combined for 13 carries for 16 yards.