Eagles demolish Panthers

PHILADELPHIA -- Carolina’s Cam Newton is one of the best running quarterbacks to ever play the game, but as he discovered Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field, even though he can run, he can’t always hide.

Newton was sacked nine times by the Philadelphia defense and that relentless pressure was a big reason the Eagles rolled to a 45-21 victory over the Panthers that kept them a half-game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

The Eagles’ offense did its share, too, including quarterback Mark Sanchez and rookie wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who teamed for two touchdown passes.

And the special teams also contributed, highlighted by Darren Sproles’ 65-yard punt return for a touchdown.

”This was a team win in the truest sense of the word,“ said Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin, who had 3 1/2 of the Eagles’ nine sacks. ”This is what you strive for every week, this is what you work for in every practice, to have a complete game like this where every phase contributes.

“And that’s why this game was so much fun, because everybody in this locker room had a piece of it. This is what team football is all about.”

Needless to say, the team in the other locker room had a different perspective.

“We had a great week of practice, we had a great game plan, we were excited about playing in prime time, and then we go out and play like that,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said. “Obviously, that’s very disappointing. We made some mistakes early and we never really got on track until it was too late. We knew this was a good team we were playing, but we never expected this.”

Those early mistakes -- a fumble and an interception -- helped the Eagles take a 10-0 lead, and after Carolina (3-6-1) scored to make it 10-7, Sproles ripped off his long punt return and the Eagles were in cruise control after that, taking a 31-7 lead at halftime.

“We dug that early hole for ourselves and we could never dig out,” Panthers tackle Byron Bell said. “They deserve credit for that, but we really did it to ourselves and then things just snowballed on us. We played hard and we never gave up, but we just couldn’t do the things we wanted to do and they seemed to be able to do anything they wanted to do.”

And that made a winner of Sanchez, who started for the first time since Week 15 of the 2012 season when he played for the New York Jets.

Sanchez took over for Eagles starter Nick Foles, who is out for six to eight weeks with a broken collarbone. Sanchez completed 20 of 37 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 102.5.

Matthews, a second-round pick from Vanderbilt, caught seven passes for a career-high 138 yards and two touchdowns.

And not only did the Eagles sack Newton nine times, they forced five turnovers, including an interception by cornerback Bradley Fletcher that he returned 34 yards for a touchdown with 2:13 left in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 31-7 lead at halftime.

Newton completed 25 of 40 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, a passer rating of 71.5. And the Eagles held the Panthers to 67 yards on the ground.

Turnovers helped the Eagles take the big halftime lead, and then they put the game away early in the third quarter after Newton was sacked for the sixth time and fumbled the ball away for the Panthers’ fifth turnover. That set up the Eagles’ fifth touchdown, on a 1-yard run by running back LeSean McCoy that pushed the score to 38-7.

“You don’t always have games like this, when you’re hitting on all cylinders and it seems that everything you do works,” Eagles center Jason Kelce said. “But when you play a game like this, it just makes you want to go out the next week and do it again.”

NOTES: Matt Tobin started at right guard for the Eagles in place of Todd Herremans, who is out for the season with a biceps injury. Because of injuries and suspensions to other players, the Eagles have now sent out six different o-line alignments in the starting lineup and only one player, LT Jason Peters, has played in every game. ... The Panthers’ Andrew Norwell, who started at left guarrd the last two games, replaced Trai Turner (ankle) at right guard and Amini Silatolu was back at left guard after missing the last three games with a calf injury. ... Eagles S Earl Wolff, who started last week, was inactive on Monday night. His spot was taken by S Chris Prosinski, a special teams ace who just signed last week.