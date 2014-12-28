Preview: Panthers at Falcons

The NFC South is the weakest division in the league, but at least it’s going down to the wire. One team will head to the playoffs with a losing record as the Atlanta Falcons host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a winner-take-all matchup for the division crown. Atlanta is looking to run the table against division opponents while Carolina has won 11 of its last 12 games in December. The Panthers were all but counted out when a seven-game winless streak left them at 3-8-1 entering December, but they’ve won three straight, including close games the past two weeks, to keep their hopes alive. “I wish we could be better in the month of October or late September, that’s for sure, but a lot of it has to do with the extra time our players put in,” coach Ron Rivera told reporters. “This is a young team that has found its footing. Now we’re in a great position.” The Falcons seemingly played themselves out of the race when they lost three of four beginning in late November, but their 30-14 win at New Orleans last week knocked the Saints out of contention and set up Sunday’s showdown.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Atlanta -4. O/U: 47.5.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (6-8-1): Carolina’s defense has been dominant during its three-game win streak, allowing an average of 275 total yards and forcing six turnovers. The offense also has come around, posting three of its top four yardage totals of the season and topping 200 yards rushing twice in the past three contests. Quarterback Cam Newton showed no ill effects from the auto accident that caused him to miss one game when he returned last week, passing for 201 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 63 yards and another score.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (6-9): Atlanta hasn’t had much of a running game and likely will be without leading rusher Steven Jackson (quad), but the Falcons have developed one of the league’s most dangerous passing attacks by surrounding Matt Ryan with weapons. Most notable is receiver Julio Jones, who has racked up a franchise-record 1,535 yards on 100 receptions despite missing two games. The Falcons have struggled to stop the pass, allowing a league-high 291.1 yards per game through the air, but they’ve been tough against the run and have forced 28 turnovers, including three or more six times.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Carolina WR Kelvin Benjamin needs one yard to become the first rookie with 1,000 receiving yards in franchise history.

2. Atlanta WR Roddy White has at least one TD reception in each of his last five games against the Panthers.

3. The Panthers have topped 100 yards rushing in 10 straight games while the Falcons have allowed 100 or more only once in the past four games.

PREDICTION: Falcons 23, Panthers 20