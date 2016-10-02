Preview: Panthers at Falcons

The concerns are mounting for the Carolina Panthers, who need a road win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons to avoid slipping into a two-game hole in the NFC South. The Falcons look to remain atop the division and continue the defending NFC champions’ disappointing start with a third straight victory.

Atlanta ended Carolina’s bid for a perfect season after 14 straight wins a year ago, winning 20-13 behind a huge game from Julio Jones. The receiver has been relatively quiet thus far in 2016, but it hasn’t held back the Falcons’ offense, which leads the NFL in scoring and total offense and is coming off a dominant performance in a 45-32 win at New Orleans on Monday night. “As a coach, that’s what pumps you up,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn told reporters. “You play as a whole group, a whole unit. You’re pulling for one another. When you play team ball like that, that’s what fires me up.” Carolina’s offense was sluggish in a 22-10 loss to Minnesota last week, compiling just 306 yards and committing three turnovers to raise the team's total to seven over the last two games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -3. O/U: 50

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-2): The turnovers are the clear concern for Carolina, as Cam Newton has thrown as many interceptions - five - as touchdown passes. The Panthers still are moving the ball on the ground, even with Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne filling in for Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), and facing a porous Atlanta secondary could help Newton and the passing game get going. The defense has been solid, ranking third in the league in total defense, but too often has been put in difficult situations due to turnovers.

ABOUT THE FALCONS (2-1): Atlanta’s offense is firing on all cylinders, as Ryan has passed for 970 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception while Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are a formidable backfield duo. Freeman had a career-high 207 yards from scrimmage last week (152 rushing, 55 receiving) and Coleman punched in three touchdowns. There is plenty of cause for concern on the other side of the ball, though, as the Falcons rank 30th in total defense and 28th in scoring defense and have been especially susceptible against the pass.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ryan has passed for at least 300 yards in four straight games against Carolina.

2. Carolina DT Kawann Short has notched four sacks and two forced fumbles in his last two games against the Falcons and five sacks in his last four contests versus NFC South foes.

3. Atlanta TE Jacob Tamme has recorded at least four receptions in four of his last five games and leads the team with 14 grabs this season.

PREDICTION: Falcons 27, Panthers 24