Defense carries 7-8-1 Panthers to NFC South title

ATLANTA -- The NFC South champion Carolina Panthers are playing much better than their record indicates and are headed to their second consecutive postseason.

Quarterback Cam Newton accounted for two touchdowns and the Carolina defense dominated in a convincing 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Georgia Dome.

The Panthers (7-8-1) clinched their second straight NFC South title, and they head into the playoffs with a four-game winning streak. Carolina earned the No. 4 seed in the NFC and will host the Arizona Cardinals in a wild-card game next week.

“It means a lot to this franchise,” Carolina coach Ron Rivera said. “It really does, and the beautiful thing is that record doesn’t matter. That’s the best part it’s about that we have won the South two years in a row. We were the first team to do it from the South, and that’s something for us to build on as we go forward as a football team.”

Panthers safeties Roman Harper and Tre Boston each returned interceptions for touchdowns, and linebacker Thomas Davis returned a fumble deep inside Atlanta territory to fuel the rout.

The Falcons (6-10) will miss the postseason for the second straight year and head into an offseason that could bring abundant change. Just hours before kickoff, reports surfaced that the Falcons already hired a search firm to help identify potential replacements for coach Mike Smith, who deflected questions about his future after the game.

Related Coverage Preview: Panthers at Falcons

“I‘m here as the head football coach until (owner) Arthur Blank tells me anything different,” Smith said.

Smith said he wouldn’t comment on whether his staff deserves to return, but he added, “This is a business about winning football games, and that’s how you’re judged.”

Quarterback Matt Ryan said the speculation about his coach’s future was not a distraction, but the Falcons played like something was on their minds from the very beginning.

Harper picked off Ryan’s overthrow late in the second quarter and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers up 17-3 and jumpstart a chant of “Let’s go Panthers” in the Georgia Dome.

The Carolina defense struck again on the Falcons’ next possession, with Davis returning a fumble by receiver Roddy White 20 yards to the Atlanta 4-yard line.

Newton plowed in on the next play and did his trademark Superman touchdown dance in the end zone with the Panthers in control 24-3. Newton scored the 33rd rushing touchdown of his career, tying him with John Elway, Otto Graham and Y.A. Tittle for 10th most all-time by a quarterback in NFL history.

Newton completed 10 of 16 passes for 114 yards and the touchdown. He added 51 yards rushing, just 12 fewer than the Falcons had as a team.

“The defense playing lights out like they did today and creating turnovers makes our job easier,” Newton said. “We have to create great habits this time of the season where each down counts and every point counts as well.”

Atlanta couldn’t get anything going offensively and struggled to protect Ryan, who was sacked six times. The three points were the fewest the Falcons scored in a game since a 27-2 loss to the New Giants in a 2011 wild-card game.

“It was a lot of things,” Atlanta offensive guard Justin Blalock said. “We threw ourselves in the hole pretty early. We were unable to save ourselves. We did everything we could, clawing, digging, scratching, but it did not work whatsoever. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Ryan completed 29 of 47 passes for 260 yards with no touchdowns and the two interceptions. White finished with eight receptions for 104 yards.

“I felt like we had a good week of practice,” Ryan said. “We just didn’t play well.”

Kicker Matt Bryant’s 21-yard field goal in the second quarter accounted for the Falcons’ points.

NOTES: Carolina RB DeAngelo Williams missed his fourth consecutive game due to a broken hand. Williams was listed as probable on Friday but was ruled inactive before Sunday’s game. ... Falcons RB Steven Jackson was inactive because of a quad injury. RB Jacquizz Rodgers started in place of Jackson, and he gained 44 yards on nine carries. ... Panthers rookie WR Kelvin Benjamin went over 1,000 yards receiving on the season with his lone catch of the game, a 9-yarder. ... The Falcons placed S William Moore (shoulder) on injured reserve. ... Atlanta S Dwight Lowery injured his knee in the first half and did not return. ... The 2010-11 Seattle Seahawks (7-9) were the only other team to make the playoffs with a losing record in a 16-game season since the wild-card format was adopted. ... Carolina is the first team to win the NFC South in consecutive years.