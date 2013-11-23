FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
November 24, 2013 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LB Chase Blackburn has been ruled out against Miami. Blackburn has been struggling with a foot injury, and he was inactive Monday night. Head coach Ron Rivera said rookie A.J. Klein will get his third straight start.

G Chris Scott, who has missed Carolina’s last two games with a knee injury, was ruled out against Miami. Nate Chandler will get his third straight start.

CB Drayton Florence (groin) was full in Friday’s practice and is probable. Florence has started just two games for the Panthers this year, but he is important for their depth in the secondary.

DE Charles Johnson, who sprained his right knee Monday night, has been ruled out against Miami. The Panthers caught a break Johnson did not injure himself more seriously, but the team’s sack leader did not practice Friday as the Panthers take a cautious approach. Mario Addison, Frank Alexander and Wes Horton will fill in if Johnson is out.

TE Ben Hartsock, who missed Monday night with a knee injury, missed practice again Friday and was ruled out against Miami, TE Richie Brockel will get more snaps.

