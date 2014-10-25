FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NFL
October 26, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CB Bene’ Benwikere is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

WR Corey Brown is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury.

G Trai Turner is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.

RB DeAngelo Williams is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

LB Chase Blackburn is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.

RB Fozzy Whittaker is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a thigh injury.

G Amini Silatolu is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.