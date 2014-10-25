Carolina Panthers - PlayerWatch

CB Bene’ Benwikere is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

WR Corey Brown is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a head injury.

G Trai Turner is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.

RB DeAngelo Williams is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

LB Chase Blackburn is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.

RB Fozzy Whittaker is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a thigh injury.

G Amini Silatolu is out of Sunday’s game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a calf injury.