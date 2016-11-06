Preview: Panthers at Rams

The Carolina Panthers have put together some impressive winning streaks in the last two seasons, and they hope to get another one rolling when they travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Panthers aim for their second straight victory as they look to climb back into the NFC South race following a stunning 1-5 start.

Despite the ugly record, no one is quick to count out the defending NFC champion Panthers – least of all Rams coach Jeff Fisher – especially following an impressive 30-20 win over Arizona last week. “It’s hard to look at the tape and see that they’ve only won two games,” Fisher told reporters. “We get a sense for watching them match up against Arizona, because we know Arizona very well, and it’s a dominating game.” The Rams used their bye last week to figure out a way to end a three-game losing streak that includes a 17-10 loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 7. Carolina is 0-3 on the road, but those setbacks include a one-point loss at Denver to open the season and a 41-38 defeat at New Orleans.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -3. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2-5): Carolina has moved the ball with ease, especially when Cam Newton has been healthy, but has been set back by a league-worst 17 turnovers. The return of Jonathan Stewart has helped the offense, as the veteran has rushed for multiple touchdowns in consecutive games after going for 95 yards and two scores against Arizona. The Panthers have been stout against the run, but the revamped secondary has turned in a couple of dreadful performances, albeit against much stronger passing attacks than it will see Sunday.

ABOUT THE RAMS (3-4): Los Angeles possesses one of the most punchless offenses in the league, which has prompted questions about whether No. 1 draft pick Jared Goff soon will get a chance under center. Journeyman Case Keenum has thrown 10 interceptions and just eight touchdown passes, and the lack of a dangerous passing game has made things tough for running back Todd Gurley, who averages a paltry three yards per carry. The defense has kept the Rams in games and held the Giants to 232 total yards last time out but has forced just one turnover during the three-game skid after recording nine takeaways in the first four contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings in the regular season, but the teams haven’t clashed since a 30-15 victory by Carolina in 2013.

2. Carolina TE Greg Olsen had just one reception last week after recording at least five in each of the first six games of the season.

3. Keenum has been sacked 16 times, including eight in the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Panthers 27, Rams 17