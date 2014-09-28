Preview: Panthers at Ravens

For the first time, the man Carolina Panthers fans came to know simply as “89” will line up against his former team. After 13 seasons in Carolina, receiver Steve Smith and the Baltimore Ravens host Smith’s former squad Sunday in a matchup of playoff hopefuls. The Panthers are coming off their first defeat, a 37-19 home loss to Pittsburgh, while the Ravens have won two straight following a season-opening loss to Cincinnati.

Smith has adapted well to his new home, leading the team with 18 catches and 290 yards, and he likely will be motivated to show Carolina how much he has left in the tank. “I don’t think it’s any other game (for me),” Smith told reporters. “I never really imagined I would be in a different uniform. I never really thought that I would be playing against the Panthers.” The Panthers have won three of four all-time meetings but Baltimore won the most recent one, 37-13 in 2010.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Ravens -3.5. O/U: 40.5.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (2-1): Carolina inexplicably has been unable to get its ground game going, and while the Panthers should get a boost from the return of DeAngelo Williams, they also will be without All-Pro fullback Mike Tolbert for at least eight games because of a hairline fracture in his left leg. The passing game, however, has hardly missed a beat with rookie Kelvin Benjamin (16 catches, 253 yards, 2 TDs) picking up much of the slack created by Smith’s departure and tight end Greg Olsen (19 catches, 224 yards, 2 TDs) remaining one of Newton’s top targets. After two impressive defensive performances to start the season, the Panthers were gashed for 264 rushing yards and 454 total yards versus Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE RAVENS (2-1): Key injuries continue to mount for Baltimore’s offense, which has lost left tackle Eugene Monroe (knee) for at least a month and placed tight end Dennis Pitta (hip) on the injured reserve/designated for return list. The Ravens also have had a revolving door at running back due to Ray Rice’s release and a rash of injuries, but everyone they’ve plugged in has enjoyed success. Baltimore has yet to allow a team to hit triple-digits in rushing yards but has been susceptible to the pass, allowing at least 300 yards through the air in each of its first three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Smith is Carolina’s all-time leader in receptions (836), receiving yards (12,197) and touchdowns (67).

2. The Panthers are plus-6 in turnover margin in their two victories and minus-2 in their loss.

3. The Ravens are 29-4 when QB Joe Flacco has a rating of 100 or higher.

PREDICTION: Ravens 23, Panthers 20