Ravens 38, Panthers 10
September 28, 2014 / 8:58 PM / 3 years ago

Ravens 38, Panthers 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ravens 38, Panthers 10: Steve Smith hauled in seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns against his former team as host Baltimore routed Carolina.

Joe Flacco finished 22-of-31 for 327 yards and three scores and Torrey Smith had a touchdown reception for the Ravens (3-1). Justin Forsett rushed for 66 yards and a score and Lorenzo Taliaferro added a rushing TD for Baltimore.

Cam Newton went 14-of-25 for 197 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Derek Anderson and rookie Kelvin Benjamin had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (3-2). Carolina managed only 67 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Steve Smith, who left Carolina after 13 seasons as the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, went over 100 yards in the first half alone. He snagged a pass tipped by teammate Owen Daniels and sprinted to a 61-yard TD to open the scoring in the second quarter and gave Baltimore a 21-7 halftime lead with a 21-yard scoring grab with 1:53 left in the half.

Flacco and Torrey Smith hooked up for a 24-yard touchdown to cap the first series of the second half before Graham Gano’s 37-yard field goal pulled Carolina within 28-10. Taliaferro’s 1-yard plunge capped an 80-yard drive early in the fourth quarter and Justin Tucker tacked on a 30-yard field goal to complete the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Former Ravens TE Todd Heap was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in a halftime ceremony. … Smith recorded the 46th 100-yard receiving game of his career and his first multi-TD game since Week 1 of the 2011 season. … Already missing FB Mike Tolbert and RB Jonathan Stewart because of injuries, the Panthers lost FB Richie Brockel (ankle) and RB DeAngelo Williams (ankle) in the first half.

