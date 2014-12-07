Preview: Panthers at Saints

The muddled NFC South picture could become a bit more clear or a lot murkier when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Saints are tied with Atlanta for the top spot in the weak division after snapping a three-game skid last week at Pittsburgh. They can effectively knock the Panthers out of the race by sweeping the season series with a victory Sunday.

Despite going winless in their past seven games, the Panthers aren’t completely out of the race — they’re only 1 1/2 games back — and Carolina coach Ron Rivera won’t be ashamed if his team claims a playoff spot by winning one of the weakest divisions in NFL history. “Believe me, whichever team gets into the playoffs, there is going to be no apologies for it,” Rivera told reporters. The Saints have struggled uncharacteristically at home, losing their last three at the Superdome, where they went 8-0 last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Saints -10. O/U: 49.5.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-8-1): Carolina remained winless since Week 5 in embarrassing fashion last week, getting routed 31-13 at Minnesota despite outgaining the Vikings 348-210. The culprit this time was special teams mistakes, as the Panthers had two blocked punts returned for touchdowns, spoiling a strong effort from a struggling defense. Carolina’s ground game has been relatively effective of late, averaging 123.4 yards over the past seven games, but the passing game has been a mess with Cam Newton throwing 11 interceptions during an eight-game streak with at least one pick in each contest.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (5-7): New Orleans still boasts one of the league’s top offenses with Drew Brees (3,748 passing yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs) at the helm, and the unit is more balanced than in recent years. Mark Ingram gashed the Panthers for 100 rushing yards and two TDs in New Orleans’ 28-10 win at Carolina on Oct. 30, and he will have some help in the backfield Sunday with Pierre Thomas back and Khiry Robinson expected to return after missing the past six games. The defense gets a break this week against a struggling Carolina offense but will have to be better than it has in allowing 27 or more points in four straight games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Brees has passed for at least 300 yards and four TDs in each of his past three home games versus Carolina.

2. Saints TE Graham has caught a TD pass in six straight games against the Panthers.

3. Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams, who has 999 rushing yards and eight TDs in 10 career meetings, is not expected to play because of a broken hand suffered last week.

PREDICTION: Saints 30, Panthers 20