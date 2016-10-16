Preview: Panthers at Saints

The Carolina Panthers desperately need Cam Newton on the field – and in last year’s MVP form – if they’re going to overcome a disastrous start to the season. The reigning NFC champions hope to have their star quarterback under center when they aim to snap a three-game losing streak Sunday against the host New Orleans Saints.

Newton suffered a concussion during the Panthers’ 48-33 loss at Atlanta in Week 4 and missed Monday night’s 17-14 setback against Tampa Bay, which dropped Carolina to 1-4 a year after it won its first 14 games en route to a Super Bowl appearance. “We’re preparing for (Newton),” New Orleans coach Sean Payton told reporters. “We feel he’s going to play. I think that’s the only way to approach it.” The Saints are coming off a bye week following their first win – a 35-34 triumph at San Diego in Week 4 – and need a victory to avoid slipping into the NFC South cellar currently occupied by Carolina. The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings, including both matchups last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Panthers -2.5. O/U: 53

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (1-4): Along with Newton, the Panthers hope to get running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) back on Sunday, but they could be without receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee). Carolina has moved the ball effectively – ranking third in the NFL in total offense – but has been undone by a league-worst 14 turnovers. The giveaways have made things difficult for a defense that has held four of five opponents to 315 total yards or fewer but has been put in too many short-field situations.

ABOUT THE SAINTS (1-3): New Orleans ranks last in the league in total defense and 31st in scoring defense, but it held San Diego to 38 rushing yards and forced three turnovers. They’ve had an especially tough time stopping the pass, however, which could be a problem if Newton is able to go. Drew Brees and the offense have been boom-or-bust, putting up 507 and 474 total yards in two games but being held under 300 in the other two.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Newton has passed for 872 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception in his last three games against New Orleans, including a 331-yard, five-TD performance in the most recent meeting.

2. Brees has thrown 27 touchdown passes in his last seven home games.

3. New Orleans WR Brandin Cooks has six touchdown receptions in his last seven home contests and made six catches for 104 yards and a TD in his last game against Carolina.

PREDICTION: Panthers 33, Saints 30