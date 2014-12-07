Newton, Panthers’ offense soars in win over Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- It had been so long since the Carolina Panthers won a football game that quarterback Cam Newton, the self-proclaimed Superman, must have felt about as vertically challenged as Clark Kent.

But at least for one Sunday, Newton and the painfully limited Panthers, winless in seven consecutive games, soared once again.

Newton threw for three touchdowns and leaped high over the goal-line for another, and running back Jonathan Stewart rushed for 155 yards, including a 69-yard scoring scamper to open the second half, as Carolina routed the New Orleans Saints 41-10 Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“It was a thing of beauty how we played today,” Newton said. “It felt so good to get a win in this place. They beat us in Carolina (28-10), and for us to bounce back and play the way we did with the amount of effort and tenacity was great. We started fast and didn’t sputter.”

The victory for Carolina (4-8-1) was its first since Oct. 5, and the Saints (5-8) lost their fourth consecutive home game. In their previous seven games, the Panthers recorded a tie and six consecutive losses.

The Panthers forced two turnovers on the Saints’ first three plays -- turning those takeaways into a 17-0 lead -- and they rolled up 271 yards rushing on 40 carries. In addition to Stewart’s 155-yard effort -- his first 100-yard rushing game in four seasons -- Newton gained 83 yards on 12 carries.

Newton ran the read option to perfection, easily getting the edge of the Saints’ defense.

“I think the biggest thing was we were able to run the ball and run the ball early with success,” said Carolina coach Ron Rivera. “When your running backs operate that way, it creates opportunities for your quarterback.”

The 31-point loss was tied for the most lopsided for the Saints in eight seasons under head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints also had not lost four consecutive games at home since 1999. It was the most points allowed by the Saints since a 55-21 loss against Indianapolis in 2003.

“That was embarrassing how we played, how we coached -- pick an area it was awful,” said Payton. “You’re not going to have a chance to win when you turn it over that frequently in the first quarter, don’t tackle, give up almost 300 yards rushing, jump offsides -- you name it.”

Newton completed 21-of-33 passes for 226 yards, and he ignited the Panthers’ recently dormant offense in the first half. Newton went 15-of-24 for 162 yards in the first half, including touchdown strikes of 9 yards to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Carolina’s first series and 16 yards to a wide-open tight end Greg Olsen with 2:14 left in the half.

Newton also rushed for 68 of his 83 yards in the first half, scoring on a leaping 2-yard dive on which he extended the ball over the goal-line.

After the play, Newton flashed his trademark “Superman” pose, igniting a brief end zone melee that ended with the ejection of Carolina tight end Brandon Williams.

“You hate to see that because one of our guys got ejected, but the truth is it was exciting because it was great to see our guys have each other’s backs,” Rivera said.

The Saints managed only a 37-yard field goal by Shayne Graham, cutting the Carolina lead to 17-3 early in the second quarter. But Graham badly hooked a 42-yard attempt wide left on New Orleans’ next series.

When Stewart raced 69 yards untouched for a touchdown on a straight dive off right tackle on the Panthers’ first play of the second half, it was 31-3, drawing a thunder of boos from the home crowd, most of whom began filing out.

Former Saints’ safety Roman Harper, who played strong defense against tight end Jimmy Graham, said he was amazed to see the Superdome virtually empty with nearly 30 minutes left in the game.

“I haven’t seen the Superdome this empty since late in a preseason game,” Harper said.

Newton threw his third thouchdown pass of the game on the next series, flipping a screen pass to backup running back Fozzy Whittaker on the left side, and Whittaker raced 26 yards before diving into the end zone for a 38-3 lead. Graham Gano added a 41-yard field goal, his second of the game, to end the scoring.

NOTES: The Panthers entered the game averaging just 2.5 points in the first quarter, but they exploded for a 17-0 first-quarter. Carolina forced two turnovers on the Saints’ first three plays and converted them into 10 points. The first was a fumble by Mark Ingram, and the second was an interception of deep ball from QB Drew Brees by CB Bene Benwikere. ... QB Cam Newton ripped off his longest run of the season -- 21 yards -- in the first quarter, and then scampered for a 22-yard gain on the Panthers’ next series. ... Rookie Jalen Saunders had the Saints’ longest punt returns of the season -- 30 and 32 yards -- but they led to just one field goal in the first half.