Preview: Panthers at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will attempt to rebound from a stunning fourth-quarter collapse a week ago when they host the undefeated Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Seahawks were cruising toward their third consecutive victory before blowing a 17-point lead in the final 15 minutes at the Cincinnati Bengals before falling in overtime 27-24.

Seattle has squandered a fourth-quarter lead in each of its three defeats but the players said there is no cause for alarm. “I’m confident in us, I believe in us,“ said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is questionable for the game due to a pectoral injury. ”I know we’re 2-3, but we’ll be fine.” The Panthers are among the league’s biggest surprises even though their perfect record has been forged against four opponents with a combined 5-15 mark. Quarterback Cam Newton said Carolina is eager for another crack at the Seahawks after suffering three losses to them by a combined 13 points over the past three seasons.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Seahawks -7. O/U: 40.5

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (4-0): Despite losing No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin for the year in the preseason, Newton has thrown for seven touchdowns versus two interceptions while rushing for 195 yards and two more scores. Running back Jonathan Stewart has yet to rush for more than 62 yards in a game while tight end Greg Olsen is the leading receiver with 17 catches and a pair of touchdowns. The Panthers will welcome back middle linebacker and 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Luke Kuechly, who has been sidelined the past three games due to a concussion.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (2-3): Seattle is also getting a key player back as Marshawn Lynch, who has rushed for at least 11 touchdowns and 1,200 yards for four straight seasons, returns after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Russell Wilson threw for only 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception last week while getting sacked four times to raise his league-leading total to 22. Even without Lynch, the Seahawks have the league’s top-ranked rushing attack (142.4 yards per game), but their defense has already surrendered at least 27 points on three occasions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Panthers are seeking a franchise-best ninth consecutive victory.

2. Wilson is 28-2 with a 99.7 QB rating at home, including the postseason.

3. Carolina is 0-4 following its bye over the past four seasons.

PREDICTION: Seahawks 23, Panthers 13