NFL roundup: Unbeaten Panthers rally past Seahawks

SEATTLE -- Carolina quarterback Cam Newton hit tight end Greg Olsen on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining as the Panthers kept their unbeaten record intact with a 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Olsen caught seven passes for 131 yards and the touchdown, which came on a pass over the middle between trailing defenders Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman.

Newton completed 20 of 36 passes for 269 yards and the touchdown and also ran for a score as the Panthers improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when Carolina made its only Super Bowl appearance.

Seattle (2-4) jumped out to a 17-7 halftime lead and was ahead 20-7 early in the third quarter before the Panthers started their comeback. Three of Carolina’s final four possessions resulted in 80-yard scoring drives, and the Panthers had to overcome a missed extra point that left them trailing by three points, at 23-20, with 3:55 remaining.

Patriots 34, Colts 27

INDIANAPOLIS -- Accused of playing a role in New England using partially deflated footballs in an AFC title game victory over Indianapolis in January, Tom Brady answered his critics with three touchdown passes -- two during the second half -- while leading the Patriots to a win.

The Colts set up two New England touchdowns with special teams mistakes -- a failed onside kick in the first half and a failed fake punt from their own 37-yard line with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Brady completed 23 of 37 passes for 312 yards and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, in his first start since sustaining a shoulder injury Sept. 27, finished 30-for-50 for 312 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Packers 27, Chargers 20

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Philip Rivers threw 64 passes before his final attempt was batted down at the goal line by Packers cornerback Damarious Randall, giving Green Bay a victory over San Diego.

Rivers had 503 passing yards, just the 17th 500-yard game in NFL history, and completed 43 of 65 passes with two touchdowns.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen caught 14 passes for 157 yards, including an NFL season-high 11 in the first half, but was out for most of the second half with a hip injury.

Steelers 25, Cardinals 13

PITTSBURGH -- Third-string quarterback Landry Jones came off the bench to lead Pittsburgh over Arizona.

Jones, subbing for injured backup Mike Vick, led the Steelers (4-2) to four second-half scoring drives, including an 88-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant with 1:58 remaining that put the game out of reach for the Cardinals (4-2).

After Vick completed only three of eight passes for 6 yards, he was replaced by Jones, who was 8-for-12 for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Jones entered early in the third quarter when Vick exited the game with a hamstring injury.

Broncos 26, Browns 23 (OT)

CLEVELAND -- Brandon McManus kicked a 35-yard field goal with 4:56 remaining in overtime to keep Denver undefeated at 6-0 after beating Cleveland.

The lead changed hands twice in the fourth quarter before a 26-yard field goal by Browns kicker Travis Coons with 1:30 to play tied the score 23-23.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders midway through the fourth quarter one play after the Browns (2-4) took the lead for the first time after being down 10-0 at halftime.

The Browns scored three touchdowns in the second half and took a 20-16 lead with 8:07 to play on a 35-yard interception return by linebacker Karlos Dansby. The interception was the second of the game thrown by Manning, but just when it seemed all the momentum was with the Browns, the Broncos’ 39-year-old quarterback hooked up with Sanders to temporarily regain the lead.

Bengals 34, Bills 21

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Andy Dalton passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns as Cincinnati beat Buffalo to improve to 6-0 for the third time in team history.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones caught a career-high nine passes for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals matched the 1975 and AFC champion 1988 teams for best starts in franchise history.

Tight end Tyler Eifert and running back Jeremy Hill also caught touchdown passes from Dalton, running back Giovani Bernard ran for a touchdown, and Matt Nugent kicked two field goals in the Bengals’ season-high scoring effort.

The banged up Bills (3-3) began the game without starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee) and wide receiver Percy Harvin (hip), and finished without top receiver Sammy Watkins (ankle), Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kyle Williams (knee) and right tackle Seantrel Henderson (concussion). Backup Bills quarterback E.J. Manuel completed 28 of 41 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown and an interception in his first start since the fourth game of last season.

Vikings 16, Chiefs 10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Consecutive scoring drives to start the fourth quarter gave Kansas City a chance for a road win against Minnesota, but running back Charcandrick West’s critical fumble spoiled a potential game-winning drive as the Vikings held on for a win.

For three quarters, the Vikings (3-2) looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win. The Chiefs couldn’t get out of its own way offensively, gaining just two first downs before halftime, and getting one more via penalty.

The Vikings led by 13 after 45 minutes, thanks for a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to tight end Kyle Rudolph and a pair of Blair Walsh field goals. But Cairo Santos’ 48-yard field goal got the Chiefs (1-5) on the board two minutes into the fourth quarter, and quarterback Alex Smith connected with receiver Albert Wilson on a 42-yard middle screen for a touchdown to make it a three-point game.

Jets 34, Redskins 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Wide receiver Brandon Marshall made a highlight-reel 35-yard touchdown reception with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter as New York pulled away for a victory over Washington.

Marshall finished with seven catches and 111 yards but his best play came with about six minutes left in the third on a second-and-four play. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick made a low throw which likely would have been incomplete but Marshall grabbed the ball just above his cleats, spun around cornerback Bashaud Breeland and easily raced in for the score.

Fitzpatrick finished 19 of 26 for 253 yards and preceded Marshall’s touchdown with an 18-yard run for score. That gave the Jets (4-1) a 20-13 lead with 10:02 remaining. Fitzpatrick’s scramble came one play after cornerback Darrelle Revis intercepted Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Redskins dropped to 2-4.

Lions 37, Bears 34 (OT)

DETROIT -- Matt Prater kicked a 27-yard field goal with 3:54 remaining in overtime as Detroit became the final NFL team to win a game this season by edging Chicago.

The field goal was set up by Matthew Stafford’s 56-yard pass to wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Stafford, who was benched during the Lions’ 42-17 loss to Arizona the previous Sunday, passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson caught six passes for 166 yards for the Lions (1-5) while wide receiver Lance Moore had five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler passed for 353 yards and a touchdown. Matt Forte rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (2-4).

Texans 31, Jaguars 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Houston scored three touchdowns in less than seven minutes in the fourth quarter to power past Jacksonville.

Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer turned in a solid performance, connecting on 24 of 36 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns. It was Hoyer’s first game as a starter since the season opener.

Hoyer was at his best in the fourth quarter when he led the Texans (2-4) on two scoring drives to overcome a 14-10 Jaguars lead. Jacksonville (1-5) scored in the closing seconds of the third quarter when quarterback Blake Bortles connected with tight end Julius Thomas for a 29-yard score. It was Thomas’ first touchdown as a Jaguar.

Dolphins 38, Titans 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Apparently, a coaching change pushed the reset button for Miami, at least for one Sunday, as interim coach Dan Campbell won his first game after his team physically dominated Tennessee.

Running back Lamar Miller, who entered the day with 131 yards in the team’s first four games, had 99 by halftime and finished with 113 on 19 carries and a touchdown for the Dolphins (2-3). Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 29 passes for 266 yards, hitting tight ends Dion Sims and Jordan Cameron for fourth-quarter scores.

The Dolphins’ defense, which entered the game rated 29th in the NFL in total defense and last against the run, finally looked like the unit the team envisioned in the offseason. Defensive end Cameron Wake notched two of the team’s six sacks against the Titans (1-4).

49ers 25, Ravens 20

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colin Kaepernick passed for a season-high 340 yards and two touchdowns, leading San Francisco past Baltimore.

Ex-Ravens wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith faced their former team and had big games. Boldin caught five passes for 102 yards, and Smith caught three passes for 96 yards and a 76-yard touchdown.

Kaepernick completed 16 of 27 passes with no interceptions.