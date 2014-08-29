EditorsNote: fixed headline

Anderson injured in Panthers’ shutout win over Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- What could have been a difficult situation for the Carolina Panthers turned out to be just fine.

Third-stringer Joe Webb, the last healthy quarterback on the roster, led Carolina on the game’s only touchdown drive as the Panthers blanked the Pittsburgh Steelers 10-0 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Webb came in during the second quarter when Derek Anderson, the primary backup to starting quarterback Cam Newton, sustained a bruised right hand when stepped on while trying to recover a fumble.

The Panthers originally feared Anderson had broken the hand but X-rays were negative.

“It was a little scary for a second,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “We were very pleased with what Joe Webb did. Joe came in and just battled for us and he did some really good things. The quarterback position play was pretty efficient and it was pretty effective.”

The Panthers (2-2) drove 90 yards in six plays for the lone touchdown, a 2-yard run by running back Fozzy Whitaker with 6:24 left in the third quarter, putting Carolina ahead 10-0. The score came one play after a 53-yard pass from Webb to wide receiver Philly Brown.

Webb threw for 116 yards, completing 8 of 11 passes, replacing Anderson, who was hurt while trying to recover a fumbled snap. Anderson was 8 of 14 for 98 yards a day after his wife gave birth to a baby in Charlotte.

Newton did not play after sustaining a broken rib in the Panthers’ previous preseason game against the New England Patriots.

That left Webb as the Panthers’ only healthy quarterback. He started three games in his first three seasons with the Vikings until Minnesota converted him into a wide receiver last year.

Webb signed as a free agent with the Panthers in the offseason when they offered him an opportunity to return to quarterback. However, he’s not a lock to make the 53-man season-opening roster.

“That’s out of my control,” Webb said. “I can only control what I do on the field. I‘m sure they will do what’s best for the team.”

Whitaker rushed for a game-high 91 yards on 23 carries. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, the Panthers’ first-round draft pick this year from Florida State, caught four passes for 56 yards.

“We wanted Kelvin to get some good reps,” Rivera said. “We wanted to give him the opportunity to get good plays. He is still young and is still learning but is still a valuable part, but he still needs to learn and grow.”

Carolina’s other points came on a 33-yard field goal by kicker Graham Gano in the first quarter.

Landry Jones, in a bid to hang on to his job as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback, played into the third quarter and completed 14 of 18 passes for 97 yards. The top two quarterbacks, Ben Roethlisberger and Bruce Gradkowski, did not play for Pittsburgh (1-3).

“I thought he did some good things but not enough because we didn’t score,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Jones.

Rookie free agent quarterback Brendon Kay was 5-of-10 passing for 32 yards in his longshot attempt to make the team.

Steelers wideout Darrius Heyward-Bay led all receivers with six catches for 44 yards. Running back Josh Harris had 41 yards rushing on six attempts.

“There was not enough cohesion to put any points on the board,” Tomlin said. “When you lack that cohesion, you better get splash plays to flip the scoreboard and we didn‘t.”

NOTES: Steelers WR Martavis Bryant, their fourth-round draft pick this year from Clemson, sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder in the first quarter and did not return. CB Brice McCain was lost to a right groin strain in the second quarter. ... Pittsburgh DE Brett Keisel saw his first game action since re-signing last week as a free agent and the popular 13-year veteran got a big ovation during pregame introductions. ... Panthers TE Greg Olsen remained behind in Charlotte to be with his 2-year-old son T.J., who underwent open-heart surgery earlier this week. He plans to return to practice next week. ... Both teams open the regular season Sept. 7 at home with Carolina visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh hosting the Cleveland Browns.