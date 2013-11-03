Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart was activated from the physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Coach Ron Rivera said after Friday’s practice that he would be officially placed on the active roster.

“Jonathan looked good and we’ll do all the official stuff tomorrow,” Rivera said.

Running back Armond Smith was waived to make room for Stewart on the roster.

Stewart had offseason surgery on both ankles but he continued having problems with the right ankle during the preseason, causing the Panthers to place him on the PUP list.

He finally returned to practice on Tuesday and in full pads Wednesday.

Stewart, the franchise’s second all-time leading rusher, will back up starter DeAngelo Williams on Sunday against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. It is Stewart’s first game since his injury in November 2012.

Rivera said the plan is to get Stewart six to 10 carries.

Also, defensive end Charles Johnson (groin) and tackle Dwan Edwards (tackle) practiced Friday and are expected to play, and linebacker Chase Blackburn (foot) practiced Friday after sitting out Thursday but his playing status is a game-day decision.

--While much of the credit for the Carolina Panthers’ 4-3 start has rightfully gone to a stout defense and quarterback Cam Newton, you could make a case that the team’s MVP so far isn’t a player.

Offensive coordinator Mike Shula has figured out a way to settle down Newton - the Panthers’ most important player - and Shula’s balanced offense, while not piling up yards and points, is a better complement to Carolina’s personnel than the pass-first attack former offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski implemented the past two seasons.

When the Panthers, who are above .500 for the first time since 2008, face division rival Atlanta in Charlotte Sunday, the offense will be looking to extend its streak to four straight games without a turnover.

Newton, in particular, has shined during the Panthers’ current win streak. He has an NFL-best 130.3 passer rating over the last three games, completing 77.3 percent of his passes for 667 yards and six touchdowns, with no interceptions.

It’s not like Shula changed the entire offensive philosophy when he became coordinator. One of the reasons head coach Ron Rivera promoted from within was to keep continuity for Newton, who has a good working relationship with the man who was his quarterbacks coach his first two years in the league.

“A lot of coaches, players can’t talk to them, as far as ‘Hey coach, this is what I think,'” Newton said. “With the coaching philosophy that coach Shula brings is everyone can have input in this offense and that’s what’s been so great about it. I think that’s what the success has been coming from.”

Under Chudzinski, Newton was asked to do much more with his arm, which also increased the risk for the young quarterback to make mistakes.

In the first seven games of his rookie year, he threw for 2,103 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions. In his first seven games last year, Newton threw for 1,701 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions. Through his first seven games this year, Newton has thrown for 1,552 yards and 12 touchdowns, with just five interceptions.

So while his yardage is down, the numbers that matter more - touchdowns and interceptions - have improved significantly.

“A good decision doesn’t mean it’s a short throw (or checkdown). A good decision means he’s getting the ball out there on time, his feet are set, he’s going to the right guy,”? Shula said. “When he’s making those good decisions, regardless of anything else ‘stats, whatever this or that’ we’ve won games.”

Not only has Shula helped his quarterback play smarter, but he has also reinvigorated what had been a dormant Carolina run game. While the NFL is largely a passing league, it would be foolish to look at the Panthers roster - with talented running backs DeAngelo Williams and Mike Tolbert - and eschew the run game.

Through seven games, Shula has called 228 runs and 223 passes for the 4-3 Panthers. Compare that with 2012, when the Panthers got off to a 1-6 start while passing 233 times versus running it just 185 times. Or look at 2011, when Carolina began 2-5 by calling 266 passes and 187 rushes.

“(Shula‘s) done a good job cutting out some of the verbiage, cutting out some of the fringe plays and really focusing on what our core specialty is,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “We’ve been pretty balanced run and pass.”

That balanced offense ranks first in the NFL in time of possession, and it’s tied for first in drives of five-plus minutes. Even though the methodical approach has worked out well, Shula claims the clock-eating drives aren’t necessarily by design.

“We want to get it into the end zone as fast as we can. But we’ll take it any which way we can,” Shula said.

And while the offense may not be as explosive as it had been the past two seasons, the Panthers will certainly be happy to keep earning wins any which way they can.

SERIES HISTORY: 37th regular-season meeting. Falcons lead series, 23-13. The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak to Atlanta with a 30-20 win in the second meeting between the two teams last year.

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Even though he wasn’t ready to make anything official Wednesday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera did jokingly whisper “read between the lines” while talking to the media about Jonathan Stewart.

The running back, who had offseason surgeries on both his ankles, practiced in full pads for the first time since November. He has been on the PUP list since the preseason, and barring any setbacks, it is likely like he will make his season debut Sunday.

“It felt good going out there, hitting the field full-speed with some contact. And just running plays with contact,” Stewart said. “It’s different from running sprints, pulling sleds, even just walk-through practices, to full pads. Today was a good step. It was fun. Just good to be back out there in the huddle.”

When Stewart returns, running back DeAngelo Williams will still be the starter, but with Williams sitting out Wednesday’s practice with a bruised quad, Stewart took most of the first-team snaps.

When he was asked whether Stewart would likely be activated in time to play against Atlanta, Rivera answered, “Yeah, he looked good.”

--The Falcons have struggled to run the ball this season, and losing RB Steven Jackson to injury for four games certainly had an effect. But when Jackson returned for last week’s game against the Cardinals, he rushed for 6 yards on 11 carries.

It may not get any better for him this week. Atlanta’s run game is ranked dead last, while Carolina’s rushing defense ranks second. The Panthers have allowed just one 100-yard rusher and three rushing touchdowns since Week 14 of 2012, and starting running backs are averaging 43 rushing yards during that time.

--When the Panthers signed Ted Ginn as a free agent this offseason, they knew he would be their return man, but they were not sure he could contribute much on offense.

But Ginn is quietly putting together the best offensive season of his career. The seventh-year receiver has 20 receptions, 357 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. The receptions and yards are his most since he was with the Dolphins in 2009, and he hasn’t had two receiving touchdowns since 2008.

Considering he caught just two passes for one yard last year with the 49ers, Ginn is the biggest offensive surprise for the Panthers so far this season.

“We had no idea Ted Ginn was going to be the type of player he has been,” head coach Rivera said. “We knew he had potential and we knew he had ability. But he’s been very special for us.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 58 - The total number of points the Panthers have outscored their three opponents by during their current win streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We want to continue to maintain the situation we’re in. We want to be relevant. Winning is the only way you can be that in this league.” -- Head coach Ron Rivera on the surging Panthers, who are over .500 for the first time in five seasons.

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Steve Smith will extend his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 99 if he makes a catch against the Falcons. Smith’s current streak started in 2006.

--QB Cam Newton is the first NFL player to pass for 50 touchdowns (52) and rush for 25 scores within a three-season span.

--K Graham Gano has booted 30 of his 36 kickoffs for touchbacks. His 83.3 touchback percentage leads the NFL.

--QB Matt Blanchard was signed to the practice squad. The Panthers had carried just two QBs after cutting Jimmy Clausen before the season, so Blanchard will likely share snaps with backup QB Derek Anderson on the scout team.

INJURY IMPACT

-RB Jonathan Stewart, who underwent surgeries on both his ankles in the offseason, practiced again Thursday but he still has not been activated from the PUP list. He will likely be activated Friday or Saturday barring any setbacks.

--DE Charles Johnson, who suffered a groin injury against the Bucs, sat out his second straight practice. Head coach Ron Rivera expects Johnson to return Friday.

--RB DeAngelo Williams, who suffered a bruised quad against the Bucs, sat out his second straight practice. Head coach Ron Rivera expects Williams to return Friday.

--LB Chase Blackburn aggravated a foot injury and sat out Thursday’s practice.

--DT Dwan Edwards was limited, but he said he is on track to play his first game since he injured his hamstring in Week 2.

GAME PLAN: In their four wins this season, the Panthers have given up an average of 61.5 rushing yards. They’re more than content to shut down an opponent’s rushing game, and that shouldn’t be too much of a problem against Atlanta. The Falcons are 32nd in rushing at 62.4 yards per game, and they only managed 27 yards against Arizona last week after an 18-yard performance against the Bucs in Week 7.

Assuming they can limit RB Steven Jackson and Co., the Panthers still have to deal with QB Matt Ryan. He will likely be without WR Roddy White, but WR Harry Douglas has had two straight 100-yard games and veteran TE Tony Gonzalez is still playing at a very high level. If Carolina can take those two out of the game, Atlanta will struggle to find enough firepower to keep up.

The Panthers’ offense has been clicking under the locked-in Cam Newton. Carolina’s quarterback hasn’t turned it over since late in a Week 5 loss at Arizona. Atlanta’s defense should be ripe for picking, which Newton has done against defenses in the Panthers’ three-game win streak. If he continues to take what the defense gives him and stays away from mistakes, Newton and the Panthers should be able to earn their second straight win over their division rival.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Panthers pass defense, which is ninth in the league allowing 221.1 passing yards per game, vs. Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who’s fourth in the league passing for 317.6 yards per game -- Carolina’s no-name secondary has been surprisingly strong, giving up just six passing touchdowns this season, but Ryan will be the most-prolific quarterback it’s faced. In 10 career games against the Panthers, Ryan has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,518 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is 7-3 against Carolina and has thrown for more than one touchdown in each of the last three meetings.

Panthers offensive line, which has given up 21 sacks, vs. Falcons defensive line, which has racked up at least three sacks in its last three games -- Carolina’s offensive line has done a relatively good job protecting QB Cam Newton lately, giving up six sacks over the last three games after allowing Arizona to get to Newton seven times in Week 5. Atlanta DE Osi Umenyiora has rebounded from a tough 2012 with four sacks, five QB knockdowns, and four hurries in 2013.