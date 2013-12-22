Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Tom Coughlin has won two Super Bowls. Ron Rivera has coached two full seasons without making the playoffs.

After starting 2013 with two losses that featured a pair of blown fourth-quarter leads, many thought Rivera could be coaching his final game with the Panthers Sunday. Instead, Rivera outmaneuvered Coughlin, and handed him his worst loss in 10 years with the Giants.

“It makes life a lot easier. It really does,” Rivera said after Carolina’s 38-0 rout, the most-lopsided win in the 19-year history of the Panthers. “This has been tough. The first two weeks have been disappointing. I know that. I know there were things we could have done better. We could have coached better and given our guys better opportunities to win.”

Facing the possibility of going into the bye week at 0-3 -- the NFL’s version of a black hole for the rest of the season -- Panthers owner Jerry Richardson may have entertained thoughts of letting Rivera go in what would have been another lost year.

But from the start, the third-year coach pushed all the right buttons in a game that may have meant his job.

Carolina won the opening coin clip to start the game, but Rivera elected to defer. He wanted to get his defense, a unit that allowed Bills’ rookie QB EJ Manuel to drive 80 yards for a game-winning score in Week 2, back on the field as soon as possible. Led by a swarming front seven, the defense responded, sacking quarterback Eli Manning three times on the Giants’ first two drives.

On the Panthers’ second drive, Rivera faced one of those decisions that have helped saddle him with a 2-14 record in games decided by seven points or less. Carolina had a fourth-and-inches at the Giants’ two-yard line. Many times, Rivera would elect to go the safe route and just take an opening field goal. This time though, he kept his offense on the field, and they rewarded him with a two-yard touchdown by FB Mike Tolbert. From there, the rout was on.

The Panthers improved to 1-2, and now go into the bye week with a renewed confidence. Their four games after the break provide what looks to be a soft part of the schedule -- the Cardinals, Vikings, Rams and Buccaneers have combined to win just two games in the first three weeks.

But before that, Rivera will likely take a breath and smile for the first time since the 2013 season began. His back may have been up against the wall, but his players bailed him out with one of the more stunning outcomes in Panthers’ history.

”We’ve got a real elegant players’ coach,“ said defensive end Greg Hardy, who had three of Carolina’s team record-tying seven sacks. ”He wasn’t really worried about anything as far as himself. He basically came out and said, ‘Hey, (forget) me. I‘m here for you guys. We’re going to win because we’re a team, not because of any of that.

“It’s amazing how you can come out and trust a guy. He gives you something like that, it makes you want to play 10 times harder.”

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Early in the second quarter, quarterback Cam Newton made one of those mistakes that have so far hindered his career. He telegraphed a pass to WR Brandon LaFell, and was intercepted by Giants defensive back Aaron Ross.

And while Newton struggled with accuracy Sunday -- he completed just 15 of his 27 attempts -- he also mixed in plenty of plays that catapulted the Panthers to their most lopsided win ever.

Newton tossed three touchdowns and ran in for a fourth. But perhaps more importantly, he set the tone Wednesday by praising his teammates for the way they practiced. It was a simple thing, but one head coach Ron Rivera said was another sign of Newton’s rising maturity.

“A win like this boosts our ego, but not in a negative way,” Newton said. “It just gives us that swagger we will need continuously to go, we got a game on the road coming back, and that we’re going to need confidence. This game more or less, gave us confidence going to that game as well. Just believing in ourselves to know what we can do.”

--When the Panthers and Giants met in Week 3 last year, New York dominated from start to finish in a 36-7 win.

Heading into this week’s rematch, there was little to believe things would be different. Three of Carolina’s starting defensive backs were out injured, replaced instead by a list ripe to be picked apart by Giants’ QB Eli Manning.

CB Drayton Florence was re-signed this week after he was cut last month. FS Robert Lester, an undrafted rookie, was on the practice squad until this week. SS Mike Mitchell, a natural FS, lost his original starting job before Week 1.

The question wasn’t if the Panthers would lose, it was instead, how many points would they give up.

To the surprise of perhaps everyone outside Carolina’s locker room, the makeshift secondary not only contained the Giants’ top-ranked passing attack, but they forced three turnovers, all by Lester and CB Melvin White, another undrafted rookie.

“Eli is a great quarterback and it’s just a thrill to be out there playing against him, I’ve seen him on TV so many years. Actually going against him and being the guy he has to come play against,” Lester said.

Manning finished 12 of 23 for 119 yards as the Giants fell to 0-3.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--S Robert Lester, starting at strong safety in place of an injured Quintin Mikell, finished with five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery against the Giants. Lester, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, was making his NFL regular-season debut.

--CB Melvin White, an undrafted rookie from Louisiana-Lafayette, finished with two tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in his NFL regular-season debut.

--CB Drayton Florence, who was released by the Panthers during final cuts in the preseason, started in place of an injured Josh Thomas. Florence finished with two tackles.

--LB Chase Blackburn, who didn’t play on defense in the first two weeks, started in place of Jon Beason, who’s been struggling to comeback from microfracture knee surgery. Blackburn wound up with two tackles, but the former Giants’ linebacker also helped the Panthers predict play calls.

--DT Star Lotulelei picked up his first career sack and added two tackles.

--DT Kawann Short picked up his first career sack and added four tackles.

--DT Colin Cole, who started in place of an injured Dwan Edwards, made his first start since he was with Seattle on 1/16/11.

--LB Thomas Davis earned his first sack since 2009 and added five tackles.

--LB Luke Kuechly had six tackles, his lowest total since he moved to MLB after Week 4 of 2012.

--RB DeAngelo Williams rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries, the first time he’s eclipsed 100 yards this season.

--WR Ted Ginn, who’s scored two 47-yard touchdowns the past two weeks, has two receiving touchdowns for the first time since 2008.

--WR Brandon LaFell had his first-career two touchdown game.

--WR Domenik Hixon made his first reception of the season, which went for eight yards.

--K Graham Gano kicked a 53-yard field goal, which was the longest by the Panthers since a 55-yard make by John Kasay on Oct. 24, 2010.

INJURY IMPACT

--DT Dwan Edwards was inactive Sunday with a lingering hamstring injury. Colin Cole started in his place.

--CB Josh Thomas was inactive after suffering a concussion in Week 2. He should be cleared in time to play after the bye week.

--CB James Dockery, who underwent thumb surgery in the preseason, was inactive for the third straight week.

--S Quintin Mikell was inactive with a sprained ankle he suffered in Week 2. Undrafted rookie Robert Lester started in his place.

REPORT CARD VS. GIANTS

PASSING OFFENSE: B-plus -- QB Cam Newton struggled with accuracy and threw a second-quarter interception, but he tied a career-high with three touchdown passes. Brandon LaFell, who caught just one pass in the first two weeks, caught a pair of scores, while Ted Ginn scored on a 47-yard pass for the second straight week.

RUSHING OFFENSE: A-minus -- RB DeAngelo Williams averaged a healthy 5.2 yards a carry, totaling 120 yards on 23 attempts. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula called more read-option plays than he had in the first two weeks, which helped QB Cam Newton rush for a season-high 45 yards. FB Mike Tolbert scored his first touchdown of the season when the Panthers elected to go for it on 4th and inches from the Giants’ 2-yard line.

PASS DEFENSE: A-plus -- After allowing Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Buffalo’s EJ Manuel to pass for career-highs, the Panthers handed two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning one of the ugliest losses of his career. Manning was sacked seven times, which tied a Carolina franchise record. Despite the fact three starters were out injured, the Panthers’ makeshift secondary not only held together, but they also forced a trio of turnovers.

RUSH DEFENSE: A -- Giants RBs David Wilson and Brandon Jacobs had no room to run. QB Eli Manning was New York’s leading rusher at the half with 14 yards. Rookie DTs Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short had the best games of their young careers, dominating the middle of the Giants’ offensive line.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B -- K Graham Gano made his only field-goal attempt, a 53-yarder, and all but one of his seven kickoffs went for touchbacks. P Brad Nortman was only needed twice, but his punts averaged 48.5 yards. The Panthers’ turned it over on a punt return for the second time this season after a kick bounced off a blocker.

COACHING: A-plus -- Head coach Ron Rivera came into this game perhaps coaching for his job and he ended up handing Giants head coach Tom Coughlin his worst loss in his 10 years in New York. Rivera went against his usual instinct and went for it on 4th and inches from the Giants’ two-yard line in the first quarter, a call that started the Panthers’ romp. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula unleashed a gameplan that kept the Giants off balance all day, and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott helped protect his makeshift secondary by perfectly utilizing his dominant front seven.