Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Even before the Lions put up 35 points in a rout of the Giants on Monday night, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott figured to have little sleep ahead of Sunday’s home opener against Detroit.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons that will probably keep me up most of the week,” Carolina’s defensive coordinator admitted.

If McDermott has gotten any sleep at all this week, chances are he’s had nightmarish visions of Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, who racked up seven catches for 164 yards, the most for any wideout in Week 1.

For what it’s worth, the Panthers did a solid job against a couple other 6-5 wideouts in their season-opening win at Tampa Bay. Vincent Jackson and Mike Evans totaled just 73 yards on nine catches for the Bucs.

But while those two play in the NFL, Johnson’s in a whole other league.

The four-time Pro Bowler led everyone in receiving yards in 2011 and 2012, and he was at the top of the NFC last year. Over his last 24 games, the 28-year-old has eclipsed 100 receiving yards 16 times.

Johnson’s not just the best receiver in the game. Megatron’s a machine.

“A lot of guys can go up and can put themselves in position, but he catches the ball very, very well,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “A lot like what Kelvin Benjamin did for us (Sunday) - catching the ball behind the guy, off the guy’s shoulder pads - that’s what this guy does.”

Led by the 6-5 Benjamin, the Panthers receiving corps has gotten taller the last few months, something the staff believes helps prepare their defense.

And in an effort to combat the rising trend of big wideouts, the Panthers are also bigger at defensive back than they’ve been in recent years. Starting outside corners Antoine Cason and Melvin White are 6-1, while top backup Josh Norman and No. 1 nickel Bene Benwikere are 6-0.

“(Johnson‘s) a force and he can change a game in a hurry. He plays above-the-rim football, if you will,” McDermott said. “The good thing for us is we’ve got some long corners that give ourselves a chance in the same way to play above the rim, and get our hands on him at the same time.”

This week will be just the third time the Panthers have faced Johnson in his seven-year career. They beat him in 2008, even though he did have a touchdown on six receptions. Three years later, they kept him out of the end zone, but he had 89 yards while the Lions piled up 49 points during a win in Detroit.

Ultimately, Johnson’s going to get his catches. What the Panthers have to do is limit his explosive plays.

It’s the type of challenge that could keep a guy up all night. Or all week.

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 4-2. Detroit won the last matchup, 49-35 on 11/20/11, when rookie quarterback Cam Newton threw four interceptions.

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The Panthers will continue to allow defensive end Greg Hardy to play until the legal system involving his domestic violence case plays out, head coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Hardy will start as usual in Sunday’s home opener against the Detroit Lions.

The 2013 Pro Bowl selection was found guilty in July by a Mecklenburg County judge of assaulting and threatening ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder. He appealed the verdict and a jury trial has been set for Nov. 17. But Hardy’s attorney said the case won’t be heard until 2015 because of the court’s backload. Under North Carolina law involving defendants convicted of a misdemeanor, the jury trial will take place as if no previous trial took place.

”We are in a process and we’re letting the process play its way out,“ Rivera said Friday. ”Because of that, we’re following through with the situation, set of circumstances. We’re not trying to do anything below board or way above board.

“We’re trying to go through the process as we understand it. We’re going to do the best we can. The players have handled it tremendously well. It’s been really hard on them I know, as far as those things. But again, get on the football field and be able to handle those situations, circumstances, that’s what the guys have done.”

The Panthers and the NFL said previously they won’t consider any discipline until the court case concludes.

The team and league have maintained their stance despite heightened awareness of domestic violence and nationwide outrage after a second tape of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice punching out then-fiancee Janay Palmer in an Atlantic City casino elevator in February came out on Monday.

Rice was released by the Ravens within hours of the tape being released and then placed on indefinite suspension by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who had suspended Rice for just two games after he entered a pretrial intervention program.

The TMZ tape of Rice knocking out his fiance also put the focus back on other cases such as Hardy‘s. The pressure intensified on Hardy after he missed Wednesday’s practice to meet with the attorney handling his case.

Then on Wednesday night, when receiving the Echo Award Against Indifference, team owner Jerry Richardson came to tears as he addressed critics that have called his stance on Hardy’s case lenient.

“Standing before you tonight, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge an issue weighing heavily on our sport and our society,‘’ Richardson said, his voice breaking down. ”When it comes to domestic violence, my stance is not one of indifference. I stand firmly against domestic violence, plain and simple.

“To those who would suggest that we’ve been too slow to act, I ask that you consider not to be too quick to judge. Over the course of our 20 years, we have worked extremely hard to build an organization of integrity ... I will work hard to continue to earn your trust.”

This week, Rivera and players have had a steady stream of questions about Hardy and the league’s stance on domestic violence.

”They want to talk about football, they want to talk about who they’re playing, they want to talk about themselves, they want to see their pictures in the paper doing good things,“ Rivera said. ”That’s the truth of the matter. It’s hard. It’s tough and as a coach you want your guys to be able to focus in on what they have to do.

“I get it. I understand the circumstances. But at the same time we’ve got to push through things.”

--Even after he didn’t practice last Wednesday and Thursday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton claimed he was “on track” to start in the season opener he eventually had to watch. This week he’s truly on track.

As far as if he will put his cracked ribs at risk by being his typical-mobile self, don’t expect the guy who calls himself ‘Superman’ to play much differently in Sunday’s home opener against the Lions.

“Playing this game, you can’t hold anything back,” Newton said. “I have full confidence in my offensive line. They had a great game last week, and I‘m depending on them not only protecting myself, but having a great game running the football as well.”

When Newton threw his first pass Wednesday, he was already ahead of last week’s schedule. He wasn’t sharp in the 20-minute portion of practice open to the media, and head coach Ron Rivera admitted he’s “concerned” about Newton’s timing.

But after missing the first game of his football-playing life last week, only a setback in the next couple days will keep Newton out against the Lions.

“There’s not a Sunday that goes past that I‘m not excited to play this game,” Newton said. “I feel as if I‘m a lucky individual to have the opportunity to play this game, and when I do have the opportunity to finally play, you can bet your last dollar I will be excited to play.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 -- Seasons since the Panthers last went 2-0.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ummm ... wow.” -- head coach Ron Rivera, when asked what he thought while watching the Lions offense put up 35 points relatively easily against the New York Giants on Monday night.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--RB DeAngelo Williams sat out Thursday’s practice with a sore thigh. Head coach Ron Rivera is hopeful Williams will practice Friday.

--TE Greg Olsen missed practice to be with his son T.J., who is recovering from a third open-heart surgery. Olsen is expected to return on Friday.

--DE Greg Hardy returned to practice after he had a “personal” day on Wednesday.

--LB Jason Williams missed his second straight practice with a thigh injury.

--G Derek Dennis, who was released during final cuts last month, was added to the practice squad.

--WR Marvin McNutt, who was cut last month, signed to the Redskins practice squad Tuesday.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT (9-12-14)

DETROIT LIONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

DETROIT LIONS

--OUT: S Don Carey (hamstring), T LaAdrian Waddle (calf)

--DOUBTFUL: S James Ihedigbo (neck)

--PROBABLE: RB Reggie Bush (knee), TE Brandon Pettigrew (foot)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--QUESTIONABLE: RB DeAngelo Williams (thigh), T Garry Williams (hip), LB Jason Williams (thigh)

--PROBABLE: DE Greg Hardy (not injury related), QB Cam Newton (ribs), TE Greg Olsen (not injury related)

GAME PLAN: The Panthers should get QB Cam Newton back, but he will have to knock off rust quickly. He has never been the most accurate QB, and his missed time with multiple injuries could make the timing with his receivers a big issue. If Newton can’t get the passing game going, he will at least have to be confident enough to run with the ball, despite the fact he won’t be 100 percent.

Defensively, it’s all about trying to limit the Lions big plays. As they proved Monday night, they can put up points in a hurry, especially when QB Matt Stafford and WR Calvin Johnson are clicking. One of Carolina’s biggest defensive weapons may be its offense. The longer they stay on the field, the shorter the defense has to deal with Detroit’s myriad of weapons.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH: Panthers QB Cam Newton, who missed his first NFL start last week, vs. Lions DTs Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley, who are one of the better defensive line duos in the league.

Carolina’s offensive line did a good job keeping backup QB Derek Anderson clean in Week 1 against a solid Bucs line, but Suh and Fairley are concerning this week considering their talent and history of late hits. A shot from either of them could be dangerous for Newton’s tender ribs.

--Panthers defense, which did a good job holding the Bucs scoreless through three quarters, vs. Lions offense, which led Detroit to a relatively easily opening-week win.

While many pegged Tampa Bay as a team as a rise heading into the year, it’s clear they have a lot of work to do. The Lions are much more explosive, and the Panthers defense has to figure out how to limit big plays.