Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

It’s Steve Smith Week in Charlotte. Well, it is for most.

Smith, a former Carolina Panthers star receiver, now plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

“We’re playing the Baltimore Ravens. Steve plays for the Ravens, and that’s just the way it is,” Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “This game is not about one guy.”

Technically, all of that is true. And since both the Panthers and Ravens are 2-1, the results of Sunday’s game in Baltimore will be more important than what happens with one guy. But while Rivera didn’t want to get into questions about Smith, the fact is the Panthers will be facing one of the franchise’s best players just six months after it released him.

“I never really imagined I’d be in a different uniform,” Smith said. “I never really thought I’d play against the Panthers, and now I am.”

During his 13 years with the Panthers, Smith set or tied nearly 50 team records, including most receptions (836), yards (12,197) and touchdown catches (67). And as he has shown through the first three weeks of this season, the Ravens’ leading receiver can still play. That’s one of the reasons fans were so upset and confused when the Panthers unceremoniously cut him in March.

But the fiery Smith took the high road Wednesday, perhaps because he still hopes to retire as a Panther, or maybe he was just saving his words for Sunday.

When asked if he was going to provide any bulletin board material, Smith replied, “You all are going to make something up anyway, so what’s the sense?”

Part of Smith’s storyline involves Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who also attempted to say all the right things.

“I can tell you that me and Steve have a healthy relationship,” Newton said. “I‘m rooting for him, except for this particular Sunday. That’s all in the competitive love. I wish him the best.”

But Newton and Smith did not have the best relationship during the three years they played together in Carolina.

When asked what he remembered most about playing with Smith, Newton smiled and said, “That every-day-chip-on-his-shoulder attitude. I don’t even know if there is a word to describe it. Anybody who has ever followed the Carolina Panthers knows what I‘m talking about.”

While Newton is right, Smith sounded less-than-enthused when reporters shared that comment and Newton’s seemingly harmless suggestion of “Mighty Mouse” as a nickname for his former 5-foot-9 teammate.

“Yeah, whatever. I’ve got to get going. They told me I’ve got to do the podium,” Smith said.

But before he went to speak with Ravens reporters, Smith made it clear Baltimore is just where he works.

“Carolina is my home and will always be my home,” Smith said.

“I miss everything about Carolina. I miss being at home. I miss my friends. But I also understand it’s a business, and sometimes in business you’ve got to temporarily go somewhere else.”

And right now, that somewhere else is seven hours northeast of Charlotte. Really, the only things that seem to have changed since the Panthers made their change is Smith’s uniform and office.

“The biggest difference and similarities?” Smith said, repeating after a reporter’s question. “Similarities -- 89 is making plays. Difference -- I‘m in Maryland.”

SERIES HISTORY: 5th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 3-1. The Panthers’ quarterback situation was a mess for their last meeting, which came during their 2-14 season in 2010. Free agent Brian St. Pierre claimed he was changing diapers when the Panthers called to sign him that week. He ended up starting Carolina’s 37-13 loss.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Of the three Panthers running backs who practiced Wednesday, only one has had a carry in an NFL game. At least he is the team’s all-time leading rusher.

DeAngelo Williams, who was held out of the last two games with a hamstring injury, returned to a full practice for the first time in two weeks. The only other backs with him were undrafted rookie Darrin Reaves, and Lache Seastrunk, who was added to the practice squad last week.

No. 2 back Jonathan Stewart, who sprained his knee in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh, was not at practice. Neither was fullback Mike Tolbert. He was placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list Tuesday after he suffered a hairline fracture in his left leg against the Steelers.

--Along with Williams, wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery rejoined the offense after he miss Sunday’s game against his former team with a sore hamstring.

--As expected, linebacker Thomas Davis did not practice. He’s on the injury report for the second straight week with a hip, even though it appeared he grabbed his left hamstring chasing down Steelers running back LeGarrette Blount. Davis will be evaluated Friday, but he will likely miss this week’s game in Baltimore.

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 -- Number of times the Panthers have played in Baltimore, which is also their only win in the series. In that 23-21 victory, wide receiver Steve Smith had 189 receiving yards, including a 72-yard touchdown in that 23-21 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s going to be the same Steve Smith, ragin’ cajun, same guy. Playing with emotion, playing with everything he got, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.” -- CB Josh Norman, when asked what he expects from former Panthers WR Steve Smith on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Doubtful: RB Fozzy Whittaker (thigh), T Garry Williams (back)

--Questionable: LB Thomas Davis (hip), RB Jonathan Stewart (knee)

--Probable: WR Jerricho Cotchery (thigh), CB Charles Godfrey (ankle), S Roman Harper (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (thigh)

Practice Report

BALTIMORE RAVENS

--Out: DT Timmy Jernigan (knee), T Eugene Monroe (knee)

--Questionable: DE Chris Canty (knee)

--Probable: TE Owen Daniels (not injury related), RB Bernard Pierce (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee, ankle), WR Steve Smith (not injury related), LB Terrell Suggs (thigh)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB DeAngelo Williams, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, practiced fully on Wednesday and was listed as probable Friday. He is expected to start against the Ravens.

--RB Jonathan Stewart (knee) was listed as questionable Friday. He suffered a sprained knee against the Steelers, and he is unlikely to play in Baltimore.

--RB Fozzy Whittaker remains out with a pulled quad.

--FB Mike Tolbert was placed on the injured reserve/designated to return list. He suffered a hairline fracture in his left leg against the Steelers.

--WR Jerricho Cotchery, who held out Sunday with a hamstring injury, practiced Wednesday and was listed as probable Friday.

--T Garry Williams sat out practice with a sore back and was listed as doubtful Friday.

--LB Thomas Davis was listed Friday as questionable. He has a sore hip and is not expected to play against the Ravens.

--CB Charles Godfrey did not practice. He tweaked his ankle Sunday, but he should be able to go against the Ravens.

--S Roman Harper did not practice. His troublesome knee was sore after Sunday’s game, but he is expected to play against the Ravens.

GAME PLAN: After allowing just one 100-yard rusher over their last 22 games, the Panthers let both Le‘Veon Bell and LeGarrette Blount break the century mark in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ blowout win Sunday night. The Ravens are averaging 137 rushing yards per game, the eighth-best mark in the league, and they’re expected to get starting running back Bernard Pierce back this week. The Panthers failed in their attempt to make the Steelers one dimensional, and they have to make sure that was just an aberration.

This game will also feature a ‘reunion’ of Ravens wideout Steve Smith with his former team, and the Panthers need to refrain from getting into the yapping contests Smith will inevitably try to rope them into.

Offensively, the Panthers ground game is a mess. They have the third-fewest rushing yards this season, and DeAngelo Williams will likely be their only active back that has had a carry in the NFL. Carolina’s passing attack has been better than expected through three weeks, and that unit could be the key to getting out of Baltimore with a win.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers defensive backs, who make up part of the league’s eighth-ranked passing defense, vs. Ravens WR Steve Smith, who is seventh in receiving yards.

The most intriguing aspect of this matchup is what may occur after plays. Smith is one of the NFL’s biggest talkers, and he should have plenty to say against the team that cut him. Cornerbacks Antoine Cason and Melvin White, along with safeties Roman Harper and Thomas DeCoud should be able to control their emotions, but cornerback Josh Norman is flappable.

--Panthers DE Mario Addison, who is third in the league in sacks, vs. Ravens LT James Hurst, who will be making his first career start.

With defensive end Greg Hardy out indefinitely, Addison has racked up 3.5 sacks the last two weeks, which matches the total from his previous 39 games. The Ravens will be without starting left tackle Eugene Monroe, who underwent minor knee surgery, so Hurst, an undrafted rookie from UNC, will start in his place.