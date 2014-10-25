Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Cornerback Charles Godfrey was far from the only guy playing poorly on the Carolina Panthers’ sputtering defense, but he was clearly struggling.

The former safety was not a good fit at nickel corner, but his somewhat surprising release on Tuesday may act as a wake-up call for the disappointing defense.

“Any time moves are made, and things you do gets peoples’ attention, that’s always a positive,” head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. “This business really is about production, and it’s tough sometimes, but the unintended consequences sometimes can be valuable.”

Rivera desperately needs his defense to find its footing after a disastrous five weeks.

The Panthers allowed only 21 points during a 2-0 start, but they have given up 174 points since Week 3. Now, they face a Sunday matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who have won each of the last two years in Charlotte.

At 3-3, the Seahawks are reeling as well, but they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I don’t think their record is indicative of who they are,” Rivera said.

The Seahawks have lost two straight, including last week to the St. Louis Rams (1-4).

But Seattle has the No. 2 rushing attack in the league, quarterback Russell Wilson has the fifth-best passer rating, and while their defense has tumbled from the No. 1 spot they sat in last season, Seattle is still capable of shutting an offense down.

”It’s the same team, if you ask me,“ Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said. ”Their core guys are still there. They have a very dominant secondary, a physical secondary that does not hesitate to come downhill and play with reckless abandon and do bodily harm to the opposing team.

“As a fan of the game, you kind of like watching that from your TV. But when you’re out there playing the game, you’ve got to make sure your chinstrap is tightened up a little tighter, and understand that executing the game plan is going to be at a premium this week, more than any other week.”

The Panthers are in the middle of a brutal five-game stretch against teams that all went to the playoffs last season. So far they have tied the Bengals and were blown out by the Green Bay Packers. After the Seahawks, they will host the Saints before traveling to Philadelphia for a Monday night game.

But while the Panthers are in a very precarious position, they are also fortunate to be in what has turned out to be the weakest division in football.

So if they can manage to answer the wake-up calls, and make their third straight Charlotte matchup with the Seahawks the charm, the Panthers could hit the season’s halfway point in relatively good shape.

”We’ve got a lot of guys that understand that whatever was done last week was last week,“ Newton said. ”We’re kind of shedding old skin and coming into new life.

“We can look at it and say, ‘Yeah, we got killed this past week,’ but the optimism of it all is we’re still No. 1. We still have another chance to prove ourselves, not just as players, but as a team.”

SERIES HISTORY: 7th regular-season meeting. Seahawks lead series, 4-2. The Panthers have lost three straight in the series, including both games in Charlotte the last two years by a combined score of 28-19.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Even though he is not allowed to play in games, Greg Hardy can work out at team facilities. But the Pro Bowl defensive end has not been around since he was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List in Week 3.

”Greg’s still in town doing Greg things,“ coach Ron Rivera said. ”But he’s also been working out, which is good to hear. He’ll be back at the appropriate moment.

Hardy’s jury trial on domestic violence charges in set for Nov. 17 and he will not come off the Exempt List before his legal situation is sorted out.

In the meantime, “Greg things” have included working on his rap career, and considering the are still paying him nearly $800,000 a week, the Panthers -- and his representatives --- might want Hardy to start showing up sometime in the near future.

“We haven’t asked him to stay away,” Rivers said. “But at the same time we’re letting him take care of his business. We’re letting him take a step back.”

--The Panthers have already allowed 31 first-quarter points, as many as they did all last season. They are also struggling offensively in the first quarter, scoring only 17 points in seven games.

”As a quarterback, I’ve got to get more completions early,“ QB Cam Newton said. ”Put the ball in places that my guys can make plays, and get the offense going faster.

“Sunday versus Green Bay was unacceptable, and it’s my job to make sure that ship is driving straight.”

--The Panthers have given up 195 points through seven games. They gave up a total of 241 points in 2013.

BY THE NUMBERS: 37 -- Number of minimum points the Panthers have given up in four of their last five games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “From the outside looking in, it’s kind of like similar quarterbacks having the dual-threat capabilities. But from the inside looking out, I think we’re two different quarterbacks.” -- QB Cam Newton, when asked about Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Carolina Panthers continue to run short at running back as Chris Ogbonnaya suffered a groin injury at practice Friday.

If Ogbonnaya cannot play Sunday, Jonathan Stewart and Darrin Reaves would be the only healthy running backs against the Seattle Seahawks. DeAngelo Williams will miss a fourth straight game with an ankle injury, and Fozzy Whittaker is out with a quadriceps issue.

Coach Ron Rivera said Tauren Poole could be signed off the practice squad if necessary.

The Panthers also will be without both starting guards as left guard Amini Silatolu (calf) and right guard Trai Turner (knee/ankle) will be replaced by undrafted rookie Andrew Norwell and journeyman Fernando Velasco.

Also out are nickel corner Bene’ Benwikere (ankle), linebacker Chase Blackburn (knee) and kick returner Philly Brown (concussion).

Rivera said return duties will be handled by Brenton Bersin, Reaves and/or Jerricho Cotchery.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

--Out: RB Derrick Coleman (foot), DT Jordan Hill (ankle), CB Byron Maxwell (calf), TE Zach Miller (ankle), C Max Unger (foot), LB Bobby Wagner (toe), WR Bryan Walters (concussion)

--Probable: DE Michael Bennett (toe), S Kam Chancellor (ankle), RB Marshawn Lynch (not injury related), CB Tharold Simon (ankle), RB Robert Turbin (shoulder), DT Kevin Williams (not injury related), TE Luke Willson (groin)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: CB Bene’ Benwikere (ankle), LB Chase Blackburn (knee), WR Corey Brown (concussion), G Amini Silatolu (calf), G Trai Turner (knee), RB Fozzy Whittaker (thigh), RB DeAngelo Williams (ankle)

--Questionable: RB Chris Ogbonnaya (groin), LB Jason Williams (hip)

--Probable: T Byron Bell (elbow), T Nate Chandler (thigh), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), S Roman Harper (not injury related)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB DeAngelo Williams, who has not played since suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3, worked on the side. He is probably at least one more game away from returning.

--RB Fozzy Whittaker, who sat out last week after aggravating a quad injury in Week 6, did not practice.

--WR Philly Brown suffered a concussion against the Packers and will not play Sunday. WR Brenton Bersin will handle returns in Brown’s absence.

--T Byron Bell was limited Wednesday because of an elbow he injured in the third quarter against the Packers.

--G Amini Silatolu, who sustained a calf strain in Week 6, is probably at least a game away from returning. Undrafted rookie Andrew Norwell will start at left guard against the Seahawks.

--G Trai Turner is still in a walking boot after spraining a knee and ankle against the Packers. Fernando Velasco will start at right guard Sunday.

--CB Benw Benwikere, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5, is still at least a game away from returning. CB James Dockery will be the No. 1 nickel corner against the Seahawks.

GAME PLAN: On paper, this looks like a mismatch.

The Panthers can’t run, and Seattle’s run defense is strong. So Carolina will probably have to try to beat the defending world champions through the air. The Seahawks aren’t shutting down teams like they did in 2013, but they still have arguably the best defensive backfield in the league. The Panthers’ passing offense has been better than expected this season, and QB Cam Newton, WR Kelvin Benjamin and TE Greg Olsen will have to be especially good on Sunday.

Defensively, the Panthers can’t stop the run, and Seattle’s rushing offense is strong. The Seahawks rank only 29th in passing, but Carolina’s suspect secondary looks ripe to be picked apart again. They have to find a way to somehow contain the run, and limit the yards after the catch once QB Russell Wilson finds one of his receivers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers run defense, which is ranked 27th, vs. Seahawks run offense, which is ranked second -- The Panthers formerly stout defense is leaky up front and in the back. But if they do not stop the run first, they essentially have no shot to stop the pass. Their challenge is harder this week than in any of the previous game in which they have been gashed. The Panthers have not yet faced as dangerous of a duo as Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch and dual-threat quarterback Russell Wilson.

--Panthers QB Cam Newton, who has not thrown a touchdown in two games against Seattle, vs. Seahawks passing defense, which has dropped to No. 15 in the league -- Newton had his worst game of the season last week in Green Bay, but he is still having his best year as a passer. The Seahawks have not been as dominant against opposing quarterbacks this season as evidenced by their seven sacks and two interceptions.