Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Cam Newton is hurt, unless he isn‘t.

Throughout this season, the Carolina Panthers quarterback has not looked like the guy that used to run past and away from defenders. He appeared especially less elusive Monday night against the Eagles.

After that blowout loss, a FOX Sports report said Newton had a right foot injury in addition to soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle and in the ribs he cracked during the preseason. Head coach Ron Rivera refuted the report Tuesday. On Wednesday, Newton acknowledged he is not well, but he denied he is dealing with any extra injuries.

“If you’re asking me if am I hurt right now, yeah, I‘m hurt. I haven’t felt 100 percent in a long time,” Newton said. “But is that going to hinder anything, or be an excuse of why we’re on a losing streak? No, absolutely not.”

The Panthers have another shot to snap out of their two-month long funk at home Sunday against the Falcons, but Newton will probably continue to look the same.

No one who has played nine straight weeks of NFL football is going to be completely healthy, particularly a player who has been hit as often as Newton. His ankle and ribs will not feel 100 percent until after the season, but he refuses to use his health as an excuse.

“I‘m not playing great ball,” Newton admitted.

“The truth of the matter is we’re losing, and somebody tries to point fingers and say this and that about why we’re not winning. And if you want to put the blame on me not being 100 percent, then so be it. But I know that if we were on a four-game winning streak, nobody would really care about that. It’s all about worrying about how to get a win. When you win everything else works out fine.”

This is not a chicken or the egg situation, though. Because Newton is playing with multiple lingering injuries, it is affecting the Panthers’ chances to win. That does not mean he should be pulled for backup Derek Anderson, but if Newton were healthier, the Panthers might be winning more, and he would not have to face so many questions about injuries.

“I know it all comes down to me. Everybody wants to ask questions about, ‘Why are the Carolina Panthers struggling on offense?’ And the first person you’re going to look at is the quarterback,” Newton said. “I’ll be the first person to admit I haven’t been playing great. I know that. I will take responsibility and tell you that things will be better in the future.”

But one of Newton’s other issues is how he plays when he takes on too much responsibility. Over the last month, Rivera and Newton both admitted that he has been pressing. Because of a suspect supporting cast, the Panthers’ best playmaker frequently tries to make too many plays, which often leads to too many errors.

“You can’t sit back and put the weight of the world on your shoulders and feel like everything is your fault because we’re all in this together,” linebacker Thomas Davis said. “It’s not about looking for Cam to do everything. He can’t feel like that, and I hope he doesn’t feel like that.”

Despite all the drama that surrounds a team when it has not won in a month and a half, the Panthers have not lost faith in Newton. If anything, they did not give up on him soon enough Monday night.

Even though the Panthers were down 45-7 early in the fourth quarter, and Newton was getting battered with a career-high nine sacks, he finished the game. It was a questionable and risky decision by Rivera, who wanted Newton and the offense to establish a rhythm.

“This game is different now. When you get players that want to step up and play hurt, that’s the quote-on-quote ‘warrior mentality’ that seems to be lost a little bit,” Rivera said. “But at the same time, like I’ve always said, I‘m not going to put him in harm’s way. He’s our franchise quarterback, he’s a guy that we believe in, and believe me, I‘m going to stick with him.”

A win Sunday would go a long way in slowing down a season that appears to be spiraling in all the wrong directions. And after running a gauntlet of five straight games against teams with winning records that all went to the playoffs last season, the (3-6) Falcons may be what the Panthers need.

“I just want to win. I want to get back to everybody having a smile in the press conference. This gloomy feeling. The walls even look bland. They’ve always been the same color, but I just want to have that colorful vibe back in the room,” Newton said.

“How are we going to get there? The Panthers win.”

SERIES HISTORY: 39th-regular season meeting. Falcons lead series, 23-15. Atlanta won five straight in the series before the Panthers started their current three-game win streak.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--Another week, another set of worries at offensive tackle for the Panthers.

Starting right tackle Nate Chandler injured his toe during Monday night’s loss to the Eagles, and his status for the Falcons is in doubt. Head coach Ron Rivera described Chandler’s injury as “pretty bad,” which could set up yet another scary situation on the offensive line.

If Chandler can’t play on Sunday, Chris Scott will likely start. He started eight games for the Panthers last season, but that was at guard.

Scott, who has had trouble staying in shape throughout his career, was released during final cuts in late August. The Panthers brought him back last month, and he has been working at both guard and tackle since he returned.

“His weight’s down. He’s controlling that very nicely. His conditioning’s up. He’s gone a great job with that,” Rivera said. “Sometimes when a guy comes back, there’s a different kind of guy, and he’s been that guy. He’s worked very hard at it. I‘m very pleased with the effort that he’s given, and we’re getting to the point where we trust him enough that if we get into that situation we’d give him a shot.”

If Chandler does not play Sunday, the Panthers’ offensive line would likely look like this: left tackle Byron Bell, left guard Andrew Norwell, center Ryan Kalil, right guard Trai Turner, right tackle Scott.

--Last year at this time, Kelvin Benjamin was starring on a 9-0 Florida State team that was on its way to an undefeated season and a national championship. Now the rookie wideout is losing more than he ever has as a football player.

It is a similar situation to the one quarterback Cam Newton faced when he was the Panthers’ first-round pick in 2011. Now Newton, who led Auburn to an unbeaten record and national title in 2010, is sharing his experience with Benjamin.

“He always talks to me about the first season he had with the Panthers, how that was so tough for him, and how he learned from it. I‘m learning,” Benjamin said Wednesday.

He was held to one catch for nine yards in the first half of Monday night’s blowout loss to the Eagles, but Benjamin and Newton did connect for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“I kind of got down when we started getting down, so I was determined to come out with a whole different mindset after halftime,” Benjamin said. “(Tight end) Greg Olsen, another great vet, he told me one day, ‘Take pride what you put on film.’ So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 41 - Number of days between the Panthers’ last win (Oct. 5 vs. Bears) and Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He takes it, puts it right on his shoulders, he’s not afraid, he won’t back down, which I’ve got a lot of respect for players like that and coaches like that.” -- Head coach Ron Rivera, on QB Cam Newton accepting most of the blame for the Panthers’ struggles.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Friday injury report

ATLANTA FALCONS

--Out: T Jonathan Scott (hamstring)

--Questionable: WR Harry Douglas (foot), WR Devin Hester (ankle), CB Josh Wilson (ankle)

--Probable: G Justin Blalock (foot), DE Jonathan Massaquoi (foot)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: DT Star Lotulelei (ankle)

--Doubtful: G Amini Silatolu (knee)

--Questionable: CB Bene’ Benwikere (ankle), DE Charles Johnson (not injury related), TE Brandon Williams (foot)

--Probable: T Nate Chandler (toe), WR Jerricho Cotchery (hamstring), S Roman Harper (not injury related), DT Kawann Short (ankle), RB Jonathan Stewart (ankle), G Trai Turner (ankle), CB Melvin White (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (foot)

PLAYER NOTES

--RB DeAngelo Williams did not practice Wednesday after he had his foot rolled up on vs. the Eagles. His status for Sunday is up in the air.

--RB Jonathan Stewart was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury he suffered against the Eagles. That he practiced even in limited fashion is a good sign for Sunday, but nothing is guaranteed considering Stewart’s history.

--WR Jerricho Cotchery had his hamstring tighten up on him after Monday night’s game. He likely won’t practice until Friday at the earliest, but the Panthers are confident he will be able to play Sunday.

--T Nate Chandler suffered what head coach Ron Rivera described as “a pretty bad” toe injury against the Eagles. If Chandler can’t play Sunday, Chris Scott will likely start at right tackle.

--G Amini Silatolu had his knee swell up after Monday night’s game. He did not practice and had an MRI that came back negative on Wednesday. If he can’t play Sunday, Andrew Norwell will start at left guard.

--DT Star Lotulelei, who suffered a sprained ankle against the Eagles, will not play Sunday. The Panthers are hopeful he can return after the bye.

--CB Bene’ Benwikere, who has been out since Week 6 with a high ankle sprain, was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He is expected to return Sunday, but he is still not 100 percent.

--G Trai Turner, who missed the last three games with knee and ankle sprains, practiced in full Wednesday. He is expected to start Sunday, but he will share snaps with Fernando Velasco at right guard.

GAME PLAN: The Panthers went winless in a five-game stretch against opponents with winning records, but the Falcons signal a much softer part of the schedule. They have enough weapons on offense to pick apart Carolina’s suspect secondary, so the Panthers will have to find away to get to QB Matt Ryan. He’s been sacked 18 times this year behind a line that’s faced more injury issues than the Panthers tattered front.

Offensively, the Falcons can be had both on the ground and through the air. What’s most intriguing for the Panthers is Atlanta’s 32nd-ranked pass defense. Quarterback Cam Newton has been slumping since Week 7, but he should be able to snap out of it Sunday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers DT Kawann Short, who is one of the league’s better young pass rushing DTs, vs. Falcons C James Stone, an undrafted rookie.

Dwan Edwards or Colin Cole will start for injured DT Star Lotulelei, but Short will be needed to contribute even more in the middle of the Panthers’ defensive line. Stone has been OK in his five starts, but he is a guy Short should be able to beat if he is not double teamed.

--Panthers punt team, which gave up a return touchdown to Philadelphia’s Darren Sproles, vs. Falcons KR Devin Hester, who holds the NFL record for most all-time punt return touchdowns.

Carolina’s punt coverage has been iffy this season, but Monday night was the first time they allowed a guy to score. Hester is more than capable of repeating what Sproles did Monday night.