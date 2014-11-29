Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

When Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera walked out to Wednesday’s practice, he appeared ready for this weekend in Minnesota. Dressed in a heavy coat and wearing a hat and gloves, Rivera was asked about the coldest game he ever played.

The former Bears linebacker recalled the 1988 NFC Championship that featured a game-time temperature of 17 degrees, with a wind chill of minus 26. Not only did Rivera lose that game to the San Francisco 49ers, his wife Stephanie also developed frostbite on her cheek while sitting in the stands at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

As of Wednesday night, the forecast for the Panthers’ game Sunday in Minneapolis called for a high of 20 degrees. That is a lot colder than the practice Rivera was dressed up for, one that was overcast with temperatures in the 50s. But for a team that does not practice or play in northern-like conditions all that often, at least it wasn’t spring-like day.

“I love the fact that it was wet and cold and cool and the whole bit like that,” Rivera said.

This weekend’s game will likely be the coldest ever for many Panthers, including Cam Newton.

“I‘m from Atlanta, so cold is cold, ”Newton said. “If you’re wearing a coat, it’s cold,” Newton said.

Since he entered the league in 2011, the chilliest game-time temperature Newton has faced was 36 degrees during a Monday night win in Philadelphia in 2012.

But a couple Panthers are perfectly familiar with NFC North weather.

Tight end Greg Olsen, who played his first four seasons in Chicago, had his coldest experience in 2008. When the Bears hosted the Packers three days before Christmas, the game-time temperature was 2 degrees, with a windchill of -13. Olsen ended up catching five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in a Bears’ win.

“Put on long sleeves, don’t try to be a tough guy, and go play,” Olsen said, when asked for tips about playing in freezing conditions. “There’s cold and then there’s cold. Chicago and Minneapolis - that’s a different level cold.”

Quarterback/receiver Joe Webb spent his first four seasons in Minnesota before signing in Carolina this offseason. He was fortunate to play with the Vikings before they were forced to play two seasons outdoors while their new stadium is built.

But the Birmingham, AL native experienced enough of the cold weather just living in Minneapolis, plus, he played a handful of games in Chicago and Green Bay.

“You can’t describe it. It’s brutal, man,” Webb said.

“But it’s all mental. If you go out there saying it’s going to be a cold game, then you’re going to play like it’s cold. But if you go out there saying you can’t do nothing about it, and just go out there and play, then you’ll be all right.”

‘All right’ may be relative when temperatures fall below freezing. But Webb does have a point. The Panthers can’t do anything about the weather, but they can try to snap out of their two-month funk. And if they do it in the cold, they’ll be plenty warm on the plane heading back home Sunday night.

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 6-5. The Panthers won 35-10 in Minneapolis last season. That game was the first of eight straight wins for Carolina.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--The last time DeAngelo Williams talked to the media, he was wearing goggles. That was way back in Week 4, ahead of the Panthers’ ‘blood and guts’ game with the Ravens.

Williams, who has not explained why has been so elusive with reporters this year, temporarily broke his silence Wednesday.

“It’s definitely been one of those seasons where you don’t like to take it back, but it’s a learning experience,” Williams said. “Not having to deal with this type of adversity throughout a season before ... it’s kind of one of those things where you just sit back and go, ‘OK, All right. What’s next? What’s next?'”

Williams’ mother lost her long battle with breast cancer in May, and this season, he has dealt with a couple nagging injuries.

A tweaked hamstring forced him out of the Panthers’ win over the Lions in Week 2 and a loss to the Steelers in Week 3. When he returned for the Ravens game, he twisted an ankle in the second quarter, which then put him out the next four games.

“It wears on him. DeAngelo is a tough-minded guy who takes a lot of pride in his preparation and the way he does things,” coach Ron Rivera said. “Not being able to prepare, not being able to play in certain parts of the season when he knows he could have helped us, it was hard on him. And he’s struggled with that.”

Williams had been above average in the durability department until this season. He missed just 17 games out of a possible 128 since his rookie year in 2006.

This year’s injuries and his age have combined to make it appear that the 31-year-old does not have much tread left on his tires. Williams has not scored a touchdown, and he is averaging just 3.5 yards on 56 carries, the worst average of his career.

But the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher, who is now healthy, remains hopeful he can produce in the final five-game stretch.

“When you go through so many games week in and week out, your body gets accustomed to being hit and being thrown around and get in that rhythm and that muscle memory. But then when you break that chain, you’ve got to get back into it,” Williams said. “It’s great putting the pads back on to get your body and your muscle memory back.”

--Bene Benwikere had never missed significant time away from football until he had to deal with one of the game’s trickiest injuries.

After the rookie cornerback suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the Panthers’ Week 5 win over the Bears, he thought he would be out three-to-four weeks. Instead, he missed the next six games.

“I really have no clue why it took so long,” Benwikere said Wednesday. “I guess the healing process, it wanted to take so long.”

Benwikere will finally make his return Sunday against the Vikings. His absence is not the sole reason the Panthers have not won a game since Week 5, but they have sorely missed their No. 1 nickel corner.

“We’re talking about a guy that has great vision, tremendous vision, a good feel for playing inside on the slot. He showed it early for us. He flashed for us, and he trained at it all during training camp,” coach Ron Rivera said. “We should do some things a lot better. We should put ourselves in better position, and I‘m excited to see how much better we should be with him on the field.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - Number of wins after a bye for the Panthers under Ron Rivera. Including last season’s divisional playoff loss to the 49ers, the Panthers are 0-4 after a bye since Rivera came to Carolina in 2011. They have been outscored 94-33 in the four losses.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know it’s a little different, a little odd. Some people might think it’s embarrassing. I don‘t.” - coach Ron Rivera, when asked about the three-win Panthers still having a shot to win the NFC South.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--WR Philly Brown did not practice Wednesday. Brown was sent home after he showed up to work feeling sick. “It’s hopefully a 24-hour thing,” coach Ron Rivera said.

--G Andrew Norwell, who tweaked a hamstring in Week 11, practiced in full. He should be well enough to start Sunday at left guard.

--G Amini Silatolu, who has been dealing with soreness in his right knee, practiced in full. He is the front-runner to take over Nate Chandler’s spot at right tackle.

--DT Star Lotuelei stayed inside to run in the indoor pool. He is likely at least a week away from returning to play on the ankle he sprained in Week 10.

GAME PLAN: Both teams will want to establish their run games in the cold, and Minnesota has had a better rushing attack this season. But the Panthers will get FB Mike Tolbert back for the first time since he suffered a hairline fracture in his leg in Week 3. He could significantly help a Carolina ground game that has not had its full stable of backs since Week 1.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater has improved slightly, but he is still a raw rookie. If the Panthers can take away Minnesota’s run game, and force Bridgewater to beat them, Carolina could snap its five-game losing streak.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers DE Charles Johnson, who has five sacks in his last six games, vs. Vikings LT Matt Kalil, who has had a major struggle during his third season.

Johnson has picked up his play lately, something the Panthers desperately need in the absence of Pro Bowl DE Greg Hardy. Kalil has taken a lot of heat in Minnesota for his poor play, and the 2012 4th-overall pick has not been handling it well.

--Panthers QB Cam Newton, who has thrown five interceptions in his last two games, vs. Vikings CB Captain Munnerlyn, who is the Panthers’ franchise leader with five interception returns for touchdowns.

Newton started off the year with no interceptions in his first three games, but he has thrown 10 since then. Munnerlyn, who spent his first five seasons in Carolina before signing with Minnesota this offseason, only has two interceptions this year, but he knows Newton’s tendencies.