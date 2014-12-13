Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss just the second game -- of his career, for this season and both against the Tampa Bay Bucs -- when he is replaced by Derek Anderson Sunday.

Coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Anderson will start for Newton, who on Tuesday sustained two transverse process fractures in his lower back in a car accident.

Newton spent the night in the hospital, and about an hour before he was released Wednesday morning, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The 41-10 rout appeared to put some momentum behind the once-staggering Panthers. But just two days later, Newton was in a hospital bed.

“In true Cam fashion, he was disappointed for his teammates, ”Rivera said. “He feels like he is letting everybody down. We’re worried about him getting healthy. We’re very fortunate, and he’s very fortunate.”

It is unclear if Newton will be able to play in either of the Panthers’ final two games, but Rivera admitted Newton’s chances to at least get on the practice field this week are “not looking good.”

When Newton was recovering from broken ribs in Week 1, Anderson led the Panthers to a 20-14 win in Tampa Bay. Making his first start since 2010, Anderson was 24-of-34 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Now the 10-year veteran gets another crack at the Bucs.

“The most important thing about this whole week and yesterday is the safety and health of one of my brothers. We’re all thinking about him and hoping for a speedy recovery,” Anderson said. “As well, we’re all fired up about this weekend and the opportunity we’re going to have. It’s going to take a city-wide effort to get the stadium rocking.”

Despite having just four wins in 13 games, the Panthers are still in the thick of a playoff race. But they likely need to win their final three games to repeat as NFC South champions.

Just like Newton’s injuries could have been much worse, the Panthers could do worse than Anderson. One of the most respected backups in the league gives Carolina a decent chance to put together its first win streak since the start of the season.

“We’re very fortunate. Obviously, Cam is our guy and is a franchise, elite-type guy. But D.A. could play in a lot of cities. I‘m sure a lot of teams right now would to have D.A. in their locker room,” said tight end Greg Olsen, who connected with Anderson on eight receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. “This is not going to be an excuse. We expect to play well and pick up where we left off and win the game.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 17-11. Carolina has won three straight in the series, including a 20-14 win in this year’s season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--News about Newton’s car accident shook Charlotte on Tuesday, but few were as concerned as three of his closest friends on the team.

“We real close, basically like brothers,” quarterback/ receiver Joe Webb said. “I’ve been hanging around him since I first got here during OTAs. It was like someone stabbed me in the heart when I heard of it. Everybody was calling my phone. At first, I didn’t know what happened. First thing that went through my mind was, ‘I hope he’s fine. I hope there’s no life-threatening injuries.'”

Webb and receivers Philly Brown and Kelvin Benjamin were not just three of the fastest Panthers who rushed to the hospital, they were three of the fastest people who arrived there after they heard the news.

“The first thing I did was call Kelvin to try to get in touch with everybody and get to the hospital as soon as possible,” Brown said. “That’s obviously one of our best friends since we’ve been here, so there’s definitely a sense of relief that he’s doing better.”

Newton quickly hit it off with Webb when he signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason, and he embraced Brown when he came in as an undrafted rookie. But Newton shares his biggest bond with Benjamin.

“I was scared. The first thing I heard was what I saw on Twitter. I was devastated. I just wanted to see about his well-being,” Benjamin said. “But once I found out he was ok, that was a relief.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 12 - Number of wins, in 15 regular-season games, for Ron Rivera in the month of December since he started coaching the Panthers in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Thank goodness he was the only occupant because the passenger side took a pretty good wallop. But he’s very fortunate; we’re very fortunate, and the other driver’s very fortunate. Thank goodness this was not more serious.” -- Coach Ron Rivera, when asked if the Panthers were relived quarterback Cam Newton did not suffer more serious injuries in his car accident.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

--Questionable: LB Mason Foster (achilles), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), WR Solomon Patton (foot), RB Bobby Rainey (ankle), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (back), S Major Wright (ribs)

--Probable: T Anthony Collins (elbow), LB Lavonte David (concussion), TE Brandon Myers (calf)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Out: QB Cam Newton (back), G Amini Silatolu (knee)

--Doubtful: RB DeAngelo Williams (hand)

--Probable: WR Corey Brown (shoulder), CB Carrington Byndom (illness), C Ryan Kalil (not injury related), LB A.J. Klein (knee), TE Greg Olsen (knee), G Chris Scott (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (hip)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Cam Newton did not practice Wednesday after he suffered two transverse process fractures in his lower back in a car accident on Tuesday. Backup Derek Anderson will start against the Bucs.

--RB DeAngelo Williams, who has a broken bone in his hand, still has not tried catching the ball. He did not practice Wednesday.

--G Amini Silatolu, who has been struggling with a sore knee, will miss his third straight game.

--RB Jonathan Stewart was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He was sore after taking a hit on his hip last Sunday, but he should be good to go against the Bucs.

--LB A.J. Klein, who sprained his knee against the Saints, was limited. “He (practiced) a lot more than I anticipated,” coach Ron Rivera said.

GAME PLAN: If the Panthers had to choose a game where they would not have starting QB Cam Newton, this may be the one they would pick. Derek Anderson, who will start in place of Newton, has already beaten the Bucs this season. Anderson played a mistake-free game in the Panthers’ win in Week 1, something he has to do again in the rematch. The Panthers will also want to ride the hot hand of RB Jonathan Stewart, who has piled up 270 yards in his last two games.

Defensively, the Panthers need to fluster QB Josh McCown just like they did in the season-opener. He threw two bad interceptions that led to 14 points. Bucs WRs Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson were held to 71 yards and no touchdowns that day, and this time around, the Panthers have upgraded at CB, going from Antoine Cason and Melvin White to Josh Norman and Bene’ Benwikere.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers CB Josh Norman, who has become Carolina’s No. 1 CB, vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans, who leads rookie WRs with 10 touchdowns.

Norman did not play a single defensive snap in the Panthers’ Week 1 win in Tampa Bay. Out of the doghouse and now in the penthouse, he will have a shot to matchup with one of the league’s best new wideouts.

--Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin, who is second among rookie WRs with nine touchdowns, vs. Bucs CB Alterraun Verner, who has become Tampa Bay’s No. 1 CB.

Benjamin marked his NFL debut with six receptions for 92 yards and an incredible touchdown catch over Bucs CB Mike Jenkins. He was lost for the season with a pectoral injury after that game, so Verner will lead the Bucs CBs in their second chance against Benjamin.