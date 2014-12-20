Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is listed as probable and expected to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns -- only 12 days after a rollover car accident.

Newton missed last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered two fractures to the transverse process in his back. The two-time Pro Bowler returned to practice Wednesday. Backup quarterback Derek Anderson started against the Bucs.

Coach Ron Rivera wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for Sunday.

“We’ll have a good feel tomorrow,” Rivera said Friday.

However, Rivera added, ”We feel very confident.‘’

The Panthers need to win in order to keep alive their slim hopes of winning the NFC South despite a 5-8-1 record.

”It adds another dimension,“ Rivera said of Newton’s probable return. ”What Cam does is bring that extra dimension and ability to run.‘’

The Panthers listed seven players on their final injury report for Week 16, with four of them questionable. Those four are linebacker A.J. Klein (ankle), guard Amini Silatolu (knee), running back DeAngelo Williams (hand) and cornerback Carrington Byndom (hamstring).

Newton, safety Roman Harper (thigh) and linebacker Thomas Davis (knee) are listed as probable.

Concerns and drama prevailed all week.

More than 60 players were on the Panthers’ practice fields Wednesday, but for 10 minutes Rivera was transfixed on one guy as Newton went through routes with his receivers, Rivera studied his most important player.

“He looked good. He threw the ball well. He threw a couple deep balls; a couple over 60 yards,” Rivera said.

It was an incredible sight considering that eight days earlier Newton crawled out of his wrecked truck a couple of blocks from where he was now practicing. And somehow, he was flinging passes with what appeared to be his normal velocity despite two broken bones in his back.

“He’s just built a different type of way,” receiver Jerricho Cotchery said. “God has blessed that man tremendously. He created him differently.”

While Carolina will wait to decide on its starter, Cleveland has already said Johnny Manziel will get another shot. The rookie was abysmal in his much-hyped starting debut last week against Cincinnati. The Bengals and many around the NFL enjoyed seeing the ultra-confident quarterback get his comeuppance.

Asked if he has noticed that many want Manziel to fail, Rivera smiled and said, “I do because we play him this week.”

That is likely to be the extent of the trash talk coming from the Panthers this week. Rivera has told his players to not make any negative comments about Manziel or do anything that may egg him on during Sunday’s game. Even though he had a forgettable NFL debut, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner could be capable of bouncing back in a big way.

“Johnny Football gets out there, Johnny Manziel is going to play the way he does,” Rivera said. “Explosive playmaker, and that’s who he is. He’s got potential to be explosive and potential to make plays, and we don’t want to get into all that other stuff.”

So Rivera will try to get his team to focus on football while he focuses on another huge decision regarding his quarterback.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, Rivera sat Newton, even though he wanted to play while recoveringfrom broken ribs. A week later, he returned to lead the Panthers to a win over the Detroit Lions.

“I‘m treating this a lot like we did going into Tampa Bay and then going into Detroit the next week,” Rivera said. “And that’s obviously what this week reminds me of, the week leading up to Detroit.”

While Newton is still no sure thing to play, a big clue to his status for Sunday may be found in how Rivera played those first two weeks. Barring a setback, Newton looks like a decent bet to return for the Panthers’ final playoff push.

SERIES HISTORY: 5th regular-season meeting. Panthers lead series, 3-1. The Browns won the last meeting in 2010 when former Carolina quarterback Jake Delhomme led Cleveland to a 24-23 win. Former Panthers kicker John Kasay missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--If any Panthers were willing to share some colorful opinions on Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, it would be cornerback Josh Norman. But coach Ron Rivera got to his chatty cornerback before the media could.

“Coach told me not to talk about that,” Norman said. “So I‘m not going to talk about that ‘cause coach told me not to talk about it, ‘cause if I talk about it, coach is going to be mad.”

Manziel has been a hot topic across the NFL this year, and his failed first start did nothing to quiet the masses. After he threw two interceptions while the Browns were shut out last week against the Bengals, the hype has turned into a flood of criticism. But Rivera does not want his players to pile on.

“The point I stressed is let’s talk about what they do as opposed to who does it,” Rivera said. “So let’s be smart about it and let’s be smart about our communication to (the media) about what we’re going to try and do as far as our offense and defense is concerned. We’re going to talk about how we’re going to play against what they’re going to do.”

--Defensive end Frank Alexander has spent plenty of time on the Bank of America Stadium practice fields over the last few months. But he always had to leave by the time the Panthers started practice.

So when Alexander walked onto the field with his teammates Wednesday for the first time since late August, he couldn’t hide his excitement.

“I couldn’t stop smiling. I was trying to stay serious, but people were like, ‘Go ahead and let it out. Just smile,'” Alexander said.

The third-year player was suspended the first 14 games of the season after twice violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated Monday, and two days later, he celebrated his 25th birthday by trying to convince coaches he’s ready to contribute.

“I felt good, but there’s a difference in football shape rather than just working out by yourself,” Alexander said. “I felt kind of rusty a little bit on the pass rush, but other than that I just had a lot of energy. I was just happy to be back out there on the field with my teammates.”

The Panthers have a one-week exemption to watch Alexander practice before they decide whether they want to add him to the roster. Coach Ron Rivera said a decision on whether to activate him for the Browns game will likely come Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 -- Wins by the Panthers in three games against the AFC North this season. They lost to the Steelers and Ravens and tied the Bengals. The Browns are 3-0 against the NFC South.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They (were) coming out with some fire.” -- WR Kelvin Benjamin, on the velocity of QB Cam Newton’s passes at Wednesday’s practice.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CLEVELAND BROWNS

--Out: S Tashaun Gipson (knee), CB K‘Waun Williams (hamstring)

--Questionable: TE Gary Barnidge (rib), LB Karlos Dansby (knee), CB Joe Haden (shoulder), WR Marlon Moore (knee), CB Robert Nelson (hamstring), LB Jabaal Sheard (foot)

--Probable: WR Andrew Hawkins (illness)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--Questionable: CB Carrington Byndom (hamstring), LB A.J. Klein (knee), G Amini Silatolu (knee), RB DeAngelo Williams (hand)

--Probable: LB Thomas Davis (knee), S Roman Harper (thigh), QB Cam Newton (back)

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Cam Newton was limited in his first practice since he broke two bones in his back last week. His status for Sunday is very much up in the air.

--RB DeAngelo Williams, who missed the last two games with a broken bone in his hand, was limited at Wednesday’s practice. He has advanced from a hard cast to a soft cast.

--G Amini Silatolu, who has missed three straight games with a sore knee, was limited Wednesday in his first practice since Week 13.

--LB Thomas Davis, who hyperextended his non-surgically repaired knee Sunday, was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

--LB A.J. Klein did not practice Wednesday. Klein sprained his knee in Week 14 and then injured an ankle last week.

--S Roman Harper did not practice Wednesday. A sore thigh is not expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game.

GAME PLAN: The Panthers are preparing both Cam Newton and Derek Anderson to start, but their game plan may not be vastly different either way. If Newton plays, it is hard to imagine him running much with two broken bones in his back. Whether it is Newton or Anderson, the Panthers will want to dominate time of possession and limit mistakes against the Browns, who lead the NFL with 20 interceptions.

Defensively, the Panthers have to pick up where the Bengals left off against Johnny Manziel. The Browns QB was flustered quickly in his first NFL start last week, and the Panthers cannot allow him to gain confidence. Containing the rookie, and stopping him from extending plays, may be enough.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin vs. Browns CB Joe Haden. Benjamin caught eight passes for 104 yards last week and needs 48 yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark. One more touchdown would make him just the fifth rookie in the last 30 years to score 10 times. Haden, the Browns’ shutdown corner, is expected to be a game-time decision due to a shoulder injury.

--Panthers CB Josh Norman vs. Browns WR Josh Gordon. Norman held Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans to two receptions and 13 yards last week. Norman was furious after he gave up an 8-yard touchdown to Evans in the first quarter, but he contained the rookie the rest of the way. Gordon had just three receptions for 48 yards in his first game with QB Johnny Manziel last week.