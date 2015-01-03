Carolina Panthers - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - INSIDE SLANT

In hindsight, the Carolina Panthers’ 12-4 record during the 2013 regular season was a burden.

It brought heightened expectations to a team that had not been to the playoffs in five years. It put pressure on a head coach and young quarterback making their first postseason appearances. It made things tenser than they seem to be this time around.

This year’s Panthers have won five fewer games, but in many ways they are better equipped to handle what comes next.

“I think a little bit has to do with experience and understanding,” coach Ron Rivera said. “The thing is, we’re somewhere a lot of people didn’t expect us to be, so that’s great.”

“To be where we are today, these guys worked hard to get here. But at the same time they understand that hey, there aren’t a lot of people who were expecting it, and it’s a good thing.”

Rivera agreed with the notion the Panthers are playing with house money as they get ready for Saturday’s wild card matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. It is a mentality he would prefer his team have, especially now that expectations are starting to creep up.

Seven-win Carolina is a favorite over Arizona, even though the Cardinals won 11 games. They started 9-1, but the bottom has fallen out, especially offensively.

Unless Drew Stanton’s knee makes a miraculous recovery in time for him to practice by the end of the week, Ryan Lindley will continue at quarterback. The third-stringer threw four interceptions in his two losing starts that wrapped up the Cardinals’ regular season. Leading rusher Andre Ellington had season-ending sports hernia surgery in December, so Arizona’s 31st-ranked run game will be led by nondescript backs Kerwynn Williams and Stepfan Taylor.

“At one point in the season, they were considered one of the best, if not the best team in the NFL,” Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said. “Just because they haven’t had success doesn’t mean that they can’t have success. We have to do our job to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

“They’re going to come in with the mindset, I‘m pretty sure, that they have to run the ball. They have a quarterback that’s still young, still learning the offense, and still has a ways to go. But at the end of the day he’s an NFL quarterback and he’s capable of beating us.”

Davis has been part of Carolina’s last three playoff teams, but only one of those won a game. The 2013 and 2008 seasons each featured NFC South titles, first-round byes and one-and-done exits. The 2005 Panthers actually won twice before falling at Seattle in the NFC Championship Game.

Nine years after that run, Davis is the only player on the current roster that has won a playoff game in a Carolina uniform.

“It’s something I’ve been waiting on my rookie year, to have that success of winning multiple playoff games. It’s not about just winning one and being satisfied. We’ve got a lot of work to do around here, and we feel we have the guys in the locker room to get it done,” Davis said.

Before the season, Davis was not shy in sharing his belief the Panthers could become the first repeat NFC South champions. He was steadfast even when they were stuck in a two-month winless streak.

Four more wins would equal a Super Bowl trophy, and when asked if he felt the Panthers had that many left in them, Davis remained unwavering.

”I definitely feel like we can win four more games. What would I look like right now telling you, ‘No, I don’t think we’re going to win?'“ Davis replied. ”But I‘m definitely confident in this group. We’re playing at a high level right now and everybody’s bought into the system and what’s going on around here.

“Whenever you get a group of guys that buy into what’s going on, and guys staying healthy, we’re probably as healthy right now as we’ve been all season, and that’s key.”

While 20 other teams are getting ready for next season, the Panthers are preparing for the playoffs. It is a position few outside of Davis and the locker room could have predicted.

The run-up to last year’s playoff game was filled with nervous anticipation. But with house money in their pocket this year, the Panthers are trying to appreciate the wait before they see what kind of hand comes up.

“There’s some teams that haven’t been here in a long time. We’ve been fortunate to do it back-to-back. We got here unconventionally, but we’re here,” Rivera said. “We’re going to savor the moment. The players are going to enjoy it and whatever happens happens.”

SERIES HISTORY: 14th meeting overall. Panthers lead series, 8-5. Carolina had a five-game win streak in the series until a 33-13 home loss in the 2008 Divisional Round.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - NOTES, QUOTES

--2015 OPPONENTS: Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts. Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans.

--Safety Roman Harper, a popular whipping boy for fans all season, was on Wednesday named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 17. It’s the third time he has won the honor in his nine-year career.

Harper had a 31-yard interception return and six tackles in Sunday’s NFC South-clinching win over the Falcons. The pick-six was the second of his career and first since 2007.

The 32-year-old had at least two glaring errors midseason - on special teams against the Bengals, and a week later on defense against the Packers - but he was a key piece during the Panthers’ late-season playoff push. He finished the regular season with a career and team-high four interceptions while adding 62 tackles and 10 passes defensed.

--Everything was going great for running back Jonathan Stewart in his playoff debut until it wasn‘t.

As a rookie in 2008, Stewart took his first carry against the Cardinals nine yards for a touchdown on the Panthers’ opening drive of the Divisional Round. A few hours later, Carolina’s season was suddenly over.

While the Panthers get ready for this weekend’s Arizona rematch, some who were around for that 33-13 loss are having to relive bad memories.

“The playoffs are a whole other level. You’ve got to take your game up a whole other notch,” Stewart said. “In the ‘08 season, I don’t think we came to play with playoff intensity.”

There could be something to that, but intensity would have had to go a long way to make up for quarterback Jake Delhomme’s six turnovers. And it’s not like the defensive game plan was the best that day, either.

After slipping into the playoffs at 9-7, the Cardinals came to Charlotte wounded after sneaking past the Falcons in the wild card round. But head coach John Fox and defensive coordinator Mike Trgovac failed to take advantage, allowing receiver Larry Fitzgerald to roam single covered while he caught eight passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.

“It was tough to lose that game, especially to lose the game the way that we did,” linebacker Thomas Davis said. “They were a hurt team coming in. They didn’t have Anquan Boldin that game, so you would think that our game plan would reflect not having Anquan and double Larry Fitzgerald. That’s not something we did, and we paid for it. He made us pay for it.”

But now on Saturday, Davis, Stewart and the Panthers get a second shot at the Cardinals.

“At the end of the day, we have to do a better job overall executing. The coaches have to, the offense has to, the defense has to.”

--The last time cornerback Josh Norman talked to the media, he was still in full uniform more than 20 minutes after the Panthers’ NFC South-clinching win in Atlanta. His eyes remained wide open while he ranted about NFL analysts who counted Carolina out during and after its two-month winless slump.

Two days later, Norman stood in front of his locker at Bank of America Stadium smiling and seemingly much more relaxed.

“I‘m anxious. I‘m very anxious. But I‘m also calm right now, and that’s a good thing,” Norman said with a laugh.

The Panthers needed Norman’s emergence to get this far, but they also need the fiery third-year player to control his emotions once Saturday’s wild card matchup with the Cardinals arrives.

It has been well-documented how the inexperienced Panthers lost their cool early in last year’s playoff loss to the 49ers. But Norman was inactive for that game, so this will be his first postseason experience, just like it will be for 20 others on the Panthers’ roster.

“Your emotions, your energy levels are going to be high to start off the game. You’ve got to try to keep that balanced and realize it’s a long game, it’s a long postseason. Just approach it like we have the last couple weeks,” tight end Greg Olsen said when asked to share his advice for younger players.

This is the third playoff appearance for Olsen, who is in his eighth season. For safety Roman Harper, it is his fifth trip in nine years.

He has seen the ups, winning the 2009 Super Bowl with the Saints. And he has seen the downs, losing on an 11-win team to the seven-win Seahawks a year later.

“I’ve been in that situation where you think that, ‘Oh man, this is going to be my time to shine. Everybody’s going to be watching.’ And then you fall right on your face,” Harper said. “The thing is, you control yourself. Contain yourself. Continue to prepare the same way we have been.”

“Minute details are what it’s all about in the playoffs. The tempo picks up a little bit more. The whole emotions of it, everybody’s wanting it so bad. Your plays are going to come. You just need to make them when they do.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 0 - Number of January games the Panthers have won under coach Ron Rivera, who is 15-3 in December.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Carolina Panthers - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

ARIZONA CARDINALS

--OUT: QB Drew Stanton (knee).

--QUESTIONABLE: G Jonathan Cooper (wrist, knee), DT Dan Williams (foot).

--PROBABLE: DE Calais Campbell (hip), LB Larry Foote (knee), S Tyrann Mathieu (thumb, hip), DT Frostee Rucker (ankle), C Lyle Sendlein (back).

CAROLINA PANTHERS

--DOUBTFUL: S Thomas DeCoud (hamstring).

--QUESTIONABLE: LB A.J. Klein (ankle).

--PROBABLE: QB Derek Anderson (illness), DE Charles Johnson (not injury related), G Fernando Velasco (not injury related), RB DeAngelo Williams (hand).

PLAYER NOTES

--QB Derek Anderson missed his second straight practice with the flu, but he will be available Saturday.

--RB DeAngelo Williams, who has missed four straight games with a broken bone in his hand, practiced in full Wednesday. He is expected to play Saturday, but Jonathan Stewart will start and get the majority of carries.

--LB A.J. Klein, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, practiced in full Wednesday.

--LB Luke Kuechly led the NFL in tackles (153) for the second time in his three-year career.

GAME PLAN: The Cardinals have not been able to run or stop the run lately, two things the Panthers have done very well the last month.

Carolina needs to keep mixing up run plays between running back Jonathan Stewart and quarterback Cam Newton during long, sustained drives. Arizona struggled to tackle and contain mobile quarterbacks during its last two regular-season losses to Seattle and San Francisco. That should bode well for the Panthers. Stewart is one of the toughest guys in the league to bring down, and Newton is arguably the most mobile of the quarterbacks.

Defensively, the Panthers need to make the Cardinals one-dimensional early. That would put all the pressure on third-string quarterback Ryan Lindley.

If the Panthers take care of the ball on offense, score touchdowns instead of field goals, stop the run and avoid special teams errors, they should move onto the divisional round.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers special teams, which gave up the third-most punt return yards in the league this year, vs. Cardinals returner Ted Ginn, who had the eighth-most punt return yards this year. Carolina’s special teams have been terrible for most of the season, and they are going to have to be careful against Ginn, who played with the Panthers in 2013.

--Panthers CB Josh Norman, who contained Mike Evans, Josh Gordon and Julio Jones in consecutive weeks, vs. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, who is still dangerous despite a down season. Norman’s confidence is sky high right now, and he is playing so well he should be able to shut down another one of the league’s big-name receivers.